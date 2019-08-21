Government of Canada supports two Quebec dairy processors

SAINT-PRIME, QC, Aug. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food and Richard Hébert, Member of Parliament for Lac-Saint-Jean and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, announced an investment of up to $600,000 in support of dairy processor Fromagerie Perron Inc. from the Dairy Processor Investment Fund (DPIF) and a repayable contribution of up to $564 000 from the Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions. Nutrinor Coopérative, the parent organization for Fromagerie Perron, will receive up to $293,000 from the Dairy Processor Investment Fund.

The investments will help Fromagerie Perron to purchase and install new equipment including a pasteurizer and a complete refrigeration unit which will help the company to increase production capacity, while improving efficiency. It is expected that the project will allow Fromagerie Perron to increase their annual processing capacity of Canadian milk and create five new jobs.

For Nutrinor Coopérative Ltd., the investment will allow them to purchase and install new automated high-temperature (UHT) equipment to sterilize and render aseptic milk and creams, extending the shelf life of products and reducing production costs. The project is expected to increase use of Canadian milk and maintain a strong workforce of 300 employees.

DPIF was designed to help the sector increase productivity and competitiveness, and help them prepare for market changes resulting from the Canada – European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA).

Quotes

"This investment will help these local businesses expand and create opportunities for growth and economic development. Our government is pleased to work closely with industry to ensure Canadians have access to top-quality products, while creating well-paying jobs for families in Quebec."

- The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"Our local businesses are the backbone of our communities. This support will help them continue to provide products that are recognized across the country, while helping to create opportunities for growth and jobs at home. This funding shows how much the federal government values local products, including the quality food products from Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean."

- Richard Hébert, Member of Parliament for Lac-Saint-Jean

"The modernization of our equipment is essential to our vision for the future. It will certainly allow us to improve our competitiveness with European cheeses, strengthen our position on the Canadian market and increase the manufacturing volume of our aged cheeses, while giving us the ability to create new value-added products."

- Marc Landry, CEO, Fromagerie Perron

Quick facts

Fromagerie Perron Inc. was founded in 1885 and is located in St-Prime , Lac-Saint-Jean. They are known for their aged cheddars and a wide of range of cheeses made from 100 per cent cow's milk.

, Lac-Saint-Jean. They are known for their aged cheddars and a wide of range of cheeses made from 100 per cent cow's milk. Nutrinor Coopérative is an agri-food cooperative located in Lac-Saint-Jean. They include dairy products such as fluid milk, flavored milk, creams, as well as, agri-food products such as charcuterie and prepared foods.

Canada has more than 478 dairy processors that generate $14.3 billion in sales and create over 42,000 jobs.

has more than 478 dairy processors that generate in sales and create over 42,000 jobs. The Dairy Processing Investment Fund, valued at $100 million , is designed to help dairy processors modernize their operations, improving productivity and competitiveness.

, is designed to help dairy processors modernize their operations, improving productivity and competitiveness. Canada's dairy sector is also supported by the associated $250 million Dairy Farm Investment Program, which is already benefitting more than 3,300 dairy producers across the country. This is in addition to the $1.75 billion over eight years made available to Canada's nearly 11,000 dairy farmers for loss of market share from the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

Associated links

Dairy Processing Investment Fund

Dairy Farm Investment Program

Supporting Canada's Supply-Managed Sectors

Follow us on Twitter: @AAFC_Canada

Like us on Facebook: CanadianAgriculture

SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

For further information: Justine Lesage, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, justine.lesage@canada.ca, Mobile: 613-404-1168; Media Relations, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Ottawa, Ontario, 613-773-7972, 1-866-345-7972, aafc.mediarelations-relationsmedias.aac@canada.ca

Related Links

http://www.agr.gc.ca/

