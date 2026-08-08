Government of Canada provides funding for the AfroMonde Festival

The AfroMonde Festival receives support from the Government of Canada.

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 8, 2026 /CNW/ -- The AfroMonde Festival is an invitation to celebrate the richness of Afro-descendant cultural heritage and deepen our understanding of it through a wide range of expressions, including music, dance, culinary traditions, entrepreneurship and visual arts. A highlight of Montréal's summer, this gathering brings together Afro-descendant entrepreneurs, thinkers, creators and artists, creating a space to celebrate talent, amplify diverse voices and showcase the stories that shape Canada, while contributing to the local economy.

Yesterday, Madeleine Chenette, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages and to the Secretary of State (Sport) and Member of Parliament (Thérèse-De Blainville), announced $10, 000 in funding for the AfroMonde Festival through Canadian Heritage's Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Program. She made this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages.

Quotes

"A strong and inclusive Canada is one where everyone can see themselves reflected in the stories we tell, the art we create and the cultural spaces we share. By supporting the AfroMonde Festival, we are proud to celebrate the talent and creativity of Afro-descendant communities and their diaspora, while creating opportunities for artists to share their stories, connect with audiences and have their voices heard."

--The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

"The journey of Black communities is inseparable from that of Canada, and the arts are a powerful means of showcasing their rich heritage and their essential contribution to our society. By promoting Afro-descendant artists and the diversity of their cultural expressions, the AfroMonde Foundation fosters dialogue between cultures and helps enrich our cultural life. I encourage Montréal's residents and visitors to discover the AfroMonde Festival, if they haven't already. Enjoy the celebrations!"

--Madeleine Chenette, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages and to the Secretary of State (Sport) and Member of Parliament (Thérèse-De Blainville)

"The support of the Government of Canada is essential to the success of this 21st edition of the AfroMonde Festival. Thanks to this contribution, we can continue to offer a unique showcase for Afro-descendant, urban and contemporary music, while highlighting both international artists and emerging Canadian talents. We are proud to bring together an audience that keeps growing year after year around this festive and unifying program."

--Agnès Mbome, founder and producer, AfroMonde Festival

Quick Facts

The AfroMonde Festival is turning 21 this year. It has established itself as a must-attend cultural crossroads of Afro-descendant cultures in Montréal. Presented at the Quai de l'Horloge in the Old Port of Montréal, it showcases African and Afro-descendant cultures with an extensive lineup that brings together music, dance, food, crafts and family activities.

This year, the Festival will welcome around 40 artists from the region and beyond, supported by more than 160 volunteers. It will attract more than 80,000 visitors, and all of its programming is free.

The Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Program supports the mandate of the Department of Canadian Heritage by leveraging Canada's strength as a diverse and inclusive society.

Associated Links

AfroMonde Festival

Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Program

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]