GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Parks Canada administers one of the finest and most extensive systems of natural and cultural heritage places in the world. By encouraging young people to discover and connect with these incredible natural and cultural places, we can inspire the next generation of stewards for these national treasures.

Today, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, and the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, announced $7.54 million in funding over two years to employ youth in natural and cultural heritage conservation with partner organizations.

Through funding from the Youth Employment and Skills Strategy, more than 1150 youth across the country will be working with Parks Canada's partners over two years, to promote conservation of natural and cultural heritage, restore healthy ecosystems and help address the impacts of climate change. Thanks to a broad network of conservation partners, employment opportunities for youth will be in a wide variety of settings, including managed forests and conservation areas, parks and protected natural and cultural heritage places, wetlands, and urban parks.

Parks Canada is committed to promoting diversity, inclusion, and greater equity. Parks Canada is proud to participate in the Government of Canada's Youth Employment and Skills Strategy (YESS), which includes providing opportunities for employment for Indigenous youth, racialized youth, and youth with disabilities.

Quotes

"Today's announcement represents a generational opportunity for Canada's youth to get engaged with the conservation of treasured places in Canada. By giving over a thousand young people the chance to learn and develop their skills with organizations supported by Parks Canada through the Youth Employment Skills Strategy, we are building a generation of leaders who will proudly protect Canada's natural and cultural heritage for their whole lives. I couldn't be more excited for these youth and know Parks Canada and its partners will do an excellent job with their development."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

"By providing young people with green job opportunities, we are breaking down barriers and witnessing tangible changes in many of Canada's forests, parks and communities. Through the Youth Employment and Skills Strategy, a new generation of environmental stewards are taking on this important challenge to safeguard our precious natural wonders and treasures for generations to come."

The Honourable Marci Ien

Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

"We welcome this investment by Employment and Social Development Canada to fuel our work to grow a resilient and diverse workforce in the forest and conservation sector. Since 2021, PLT Canada has supported more than 1,800 Parks Canada Green Jobs placements through this program, achieving gender balance and providing over 15% of these opportunities to Indigenous youth. These jobs inspire leadership in environmental stewardship, foster a passion for science-based research and education, and help young people gain skills and experience so that they can transition successfully into future careers. We look forward to building on this work by supporting an additional 650 jobs over the next two years and inspiring the next generation of green leaders."

Kathy Abusow

President and CEO, Sustainable Forestry Initiative and PLT Canada.

"We applaud the government of Canada for investing in our environment, our youth, and the recreation and parks sector which is central to building healthy, vibrant, and resilient communities in Canada. CPRA's Green Jobs program, funded through the Youth Employment Skills Strategy, gets young people working while also protecting and conserving our natural heritage. This is an important program that helps build a clean, safe, and sustainable environment for present and future generations in Canada. CPRA has placed more than 2800 youth in this program since its inception in 2018, all of whom gained valuable transferable skills, feel more connected to their communities, and have an increased understanding of and commitment to addressing the global climate crisis."

Martin Sampson

CEO, Canadian Parks and Recreation Association (CPRA); PDG, L'Association canadienne des parcs et loisirs (ACPL)

"Work To Grow acknowledges how racial justice is an ethical imperative for the well-being of nature. Nature Canada is pleased to partner with Parks Canada to deliver this widespread program to attract Black, Indigenous, and other racialized youth to careers in the nature movement. Together, we're funding opportunities to empower youth and knock down barriers."

Emily McMillan

Executive Director, Nature Canada

"ICOMOS Canada is pleased to continue administering the Youth in Heritage program. The program provides high quality training and employment opportunities for youth and emerging professionals to gain the skills and knowledge required to work in the field of cultural heritage. By connecting employers with youth from diverse backgrounds we can continue to diversify and grow the field and contribute to sustainable communities with a vibrant heritage sector."

Mathieu Dormaels

Vice-President, ICOMOS Canada

Quick Facts

Over the next two years, Parks Canada, together with its partners will provide over 2,284 jobs for youth supporting conservation, restoration and protection of natural and cultural heritage and the delivery of public enjoyment and education programs in natural and cultural spaces.

The Youth Employment and Skills Strategy (YESS) is a horizontal initiative involving 12 federal departments and agencies, that support young Canadians aged 15-30 to gain the skills and paid work experience they need to make a successful transition into the labour market or return to school.

The Youth Employment and Skills Strategy has been redesigned to address a wide range of labour market challenges, specific to all youth, but especially those facing barriers to employment.

