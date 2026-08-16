Government of Canada supports the SummerWorks Theatre Festival

Member of Parliament Chi Nguyen announces funding for the SummerWorks Theatre Festival in Toronto.

TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2026 /CNW/ -- Across the country, festivals and local celebrations bring us together to experience Canada's rich and diverse culture. By showcasing local artists and talent from across the country, they invite us to explore, discover and be inspired. They celebrate what unites us from coast to coast to coast and make us proud to be Canadian.

Today, Chi Nguyen, Member of Parliament (Spadina–Harbourfront), announced $208,000 in support for the SummerWorks Theatre Festival over the next two years. She made the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages.

This Canada Arts Presentation Fund investment will support the 2026 and 2027 SummerWorks festivals, which present 11 days of theatre, dance, music, creativity and joy to audiences through live performances, free community events, workshops and engaging discussions.

The festival gives emerging and established artists across Canada opportunities to develop and present their work, while inviting audiences to enjoy rich artistic experiences filled with emotion and wonder. The gathering's free, community-focused activities bring people together, helping build bridges while promoting inclusion. This funding will also allow SummerWorks to continue stimulating artistic growth year-round through its Associate Artists Program.

Through investments like this, we are helping artists develop their work, strengthening opportunities for Canadians to participate in the arts, and supporting a dynamic cultural scene that reflects Canada's diverse voices and experiences.

Quotes

"Arts and culture bring Canadians together, strengthen communities and drive local economies. We are proud to support the SummerWorks Theatre Festival and create more opportunities for the people in Toronto and visitors from around the world to experience our culture, while giving Canadian artists a platform to create, connect and share their work."

--The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

"Since 1991, the SummerWorks Theatre Festival has enriched Toronto's vibrant arts community by creating meaningful cultural experiences. This Government of Canada investment will help the festival continue to showcase Canadian talent, provide opportunities for emerging and established artists as well as encourage audiences to experience new perspectives."

--Chi Nguyen, Member of Parliament (Spadina–Harbourfront)

"In addition to supporting the SummerWorks Theatre Festival, funding from Canadian Heritage will allow us to expand our commitment to artistic development and creative risk-taking beyond the festival itself. Through multi-year initiatives such as the Associate Artist Program, in which select projects are presented as works in development, SummerWorks provides meaningful, year-round development opportunities for independent artists. We are excited by the possibilities this additional funding creates, enabling us to deepen our support for artists and better respond to the evolving creative needs of our diverse artistic community."

--Michael Caldwell, Artistic Director, SummerWorks Theatre Festival

Quick Facts

The Canada Arts Presentation Fund provides funding to organizations that professionally present arts festivals or performing arts series and organizations that offer support to arts presenters. Through the Fund, Canadians can experience a variety of professional artistic performances in their communities.

Founded in 1991 in Toronto, the SummerWorks Theatre Festival serves as a platform for launching new Canadian work. Its mandate is to ensure a high standard of quality productions in a juried festival and to create a festival environment that cultivates and stimulates artistic growth while supporting the work and participation of the next generation of performers.

Associated Links:

Canada Arts Presentation Fund,

SummerWorks Theatre Festival

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For more information (media only), please contact: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]