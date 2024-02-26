Investment in the Liard First Nation will help provide Kaska language learning support and resources.

WHITEHORSE, YT, Feb. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to supporting Indigenous Peoples in their efforts to reclaim, revitalize, maintain and strengthen their languages and cultures.

Today, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, announced a $1.8-million investment over five years to support the revitalization of the Kaska language in the Liard First Nation. She made the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

The investment was made through the Territorial Language Accords and will assist the Liard First Nation in its work to revitalize the Kaska language, a key factor in shaping identity, tradition and cultural heritage, while nurturing community bonds across generations.

This funding will also support a range of educational and cultural initiatives, including online and community classes, summer Kaska language and cultural immersion camps as well as professional development and language training for staff. The investment will also support the creation of essential linguistic resources such as a Kaska grammar guide, verb reference and illustrated language book for children. With this funding, the community will continue enhancing the Kaska cards language app as well as processing, translating and transcribing Kaska audio and video recordings. The community will also continue advancing the digitization and archiving of Kaska language materials.

Quotes

"The Kaska language is integral to the Liard First Nation identity and is a cultural treasure. Our government's investment in its revitalization demonstrates our commitment to preserving and nurturing Indigenous languages in Canada. By empowering Indigenous communities to lead these efforts, we are not only helping to revitalize languages but also enriching the cultural fabric of our country."

—The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"I am honoured to support the Liard First Nation, a community deeply engaged to the revitalization of the Kaska language. This initiative reflects our government's commitment to Indigenous educational and cultural language revitalization efforts. It ensures that the Kaska language, a cornerstone of identity and heritage, continues to thrive and enrich the lives of both current and future generations."

—The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

Quick Facts

Territorial Language Accords support Indigenous languages reclamation, revitalization, maintenance and strengthening efforts in the Yukon, Northwest Territories and Nunavut.

The Indigenous Languages Act received Royal Assent on June 21, 2019. Canadian Heritage continues to work with Indigenous partners and organizations to implement the Act and develop a new approach to investing in Indigenous languages.

The Liard First Nation, one of four Kaska First Nations, is located across a broad area in southeastern Yukon and northern British Columbia, with its community mostly residing in and around Watson Lake and Lower Post, B.C. The community offers a range of educational, linguistic and cultural programs.

Associated Links

Liard First Nation https://liardfirstnation.ca Indigenous Languages Act https://laws-lois.justice.gc.ca/eng/acts/I-7.85/page-1.html Indigenous Languages https://www.canada.ca/en/services/culture/canadian-identity-society/languages/indigenous.html International Decade of Indigenous Languages https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/campaigns/celebrate-indigenous-languages/international-decade.html

