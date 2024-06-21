Canadian Heritage will support the Nahæâ Dehé Dene Band realize various linguistic projects focused on community engagement, language promotion and documentation.

GATINEAU, QC, June 21, 2024 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to supporting Indigenous Peoples in their efforts to reclaim, revitalize, maintain and strengthen their languages.

Today, the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage, announced a $269,724 investment over five years, which will support the revitalization of the Dene Zhatié, or South Slavey, language in Nahanni Butte.

The funding, from the Indigenous Languages and Cultures Program, will help the Nahæâ Dehé Dene Band realize various linguistic projects promoting and documenting its language. These initiatives include the creation of a book on the community's history as well as capturing stories from elders and community members. The funding will also allow for a language coordinator to work with community members and conduct language classes.

The inclusion of stories from elders and community members will be instrumental in enhancing people's language skills and cultural understanding. These efforts aim to help them gain basic language knowledge while strengthening community bonds by sharing diverse stories and cultural practices.

Quotes

"The Dene Zhatié language is a cornerstone of the Nahæâ Dehé Dene Band's identity and cultural heritage. Our government is committed to supporting Indigenous communities in their language revitalization initiatives, which are vital in preserving their traditions for future generations. By partnering with Indigenous communities, we're not just reviving languages, but also adding to our vibrant cultural mosaic."

—The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"The Nahæâ Dehé Dene Band's commitment to revitalizing the Dene Zhatié language is a testament to its strength and resilience. This investment will support its efforts to lead several important initiatives. The community's dedication to these projects not only ensures the survival of its language but also strengthens its cultural heritage for future generations."

— Michael V. McLeod, Member of Parliament (Northwest Territories)

Quick Facts

The Indigenous Languages Act received Royal Assent on June 21, 2019. Canadian Heritage continues to work with Indigenous partners and organizations to implement the Act.

As part of the implementation of the Indigenous Languages Act, the Government of Canada has launched new funding models developed by First Nations, Inuit and Métis partners to provide long-term agreements, greater Indigenous control over funding decisions and better responsiveness to their distinct needs.

The Indigenous Languages and Cultures Program aims to support the efforts of Indigenous Peoples to reclaim, revitalize, maintain and strengthen Indigenous languages.

The Nahanni Butte community is located on the banks of the South Nahanni River, a kilometre upstream from its confluence with the Liard River. The community is 21 kilometres off the Liard Highway and 95 kilometres north of Fort Liard. It has no road access during the summer months. Access is available by river taxi or air charter. Nahanni Butte residents maintain a traditional lifestyle and are known for their hospitality towards visitors, especially those travelling to the nearby Nahanni National Park Reserve.

Associated Links

Nahæâ Dehé Dene Band

Indigenous Languages Act

Government of Canada Indigenous languages resource webpage

International Decade of Indigenous Languages

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact:Ariane Joazard-Bélizaire, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 1-819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]