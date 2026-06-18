Government of Canada supports the project The Portrait of Vitality: A Foundational Model for Evidence-Based Community Development in the Field of Official Languages

Townshippers' Association receives Government of Canada funding.

MONTRÉAL, June 18, 2026 /CNW/ - Our two official languages are a pillar of our identity and cultural heritage; they are at the heart of our communities. Protecting and preserving our official languages throughout the country is a key priority that allows us to build stronger, more resilient and more inclusive communities.

Today, Marianne Dandurand, Member of Parliament (Compton–Stanstead), announced $113,498 in funding for the Townshippers' Association project, The Portrait of Vitality: A Fundamental Model for Evidence-Based Community Development in the Field of Official Languages. The announcement was made on behalf of the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages.

This funding is part of the Strategic Fund sub-component of the Development of Official-Language Communities Program. The Association's project specifically aims to provide a comprehensive and statistically reliable profile of the English-speaking community in nine regional country municipalities (RCMs) in the Eastern Townships, through the collection and analysis of demographic and socioeconomic data on various key topics.

This portrait will help guide the design, development and implementation of programs tailored to the community's specific needs. The project will also make data and tools available to the public to help with the design of evidence-based programs, which can assist other organizations serving Quebec's English-speaking community as well as Francophone communities across Canada.

Quotes

"Our two official languages are at the heart of our identity, our pride and our prosperity. Through support for this project, we are helping strengthen the sense of belonging and improving access to services for English-speaking communities in the greater Eastern Townships region. I'd like to thank the Townshippers' Association for its commitment to this project and its implementation."

-- The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

"Hats off to the Townshippers' Association for its leadership and vision. To better respond to the needs of a community, it's essential to fully understand it. This project gives us a specific picture of the English-speaking community's reality in the Eastern Townships and the concrete tools needed to better focus our actions and measure progress over time."

– Marianne Dandurand, Member of Parliament (Compton–Stanstead)

"We're delighted to have this support to launch our statistical Portrait program. A precise and detailed analysis of our English-speaking communities in the Eastern Townships will serve as the cornerstone for effective community development. It allows us, together with our dedicated partner organizations, to offer targeted approaches that yield concrete results. Whether it's making it easier to access better health care, improving social services, or expanding employment opportunities, our priority remains firmly focused on helping our youth, our families and our seniors thrive. Every piece of data collected represents a tangible step toward building resilience and enhancing the true vitality of our communities."

– Don Warnholtz, President, Townshippers' Association

Quick Facts

The Townshippers' Association has been the voice of the English-speaking community in the Eastern Townships since 1979.

The Townshippers' Association has three main objectives: to support the interests of the English-speaking community in the Eastern Townships; to ensure the culture and identity of this community remains strong; and to encourage English speakers to take part in the life of their communities and Quebec society.

The Development of Official-Language Communities Program enhances the vitality of Canada's English- and French-speaking minority communities and supports their development.

The Strategic Fund subcomponent enhances the vitality of official language minority communities through major projects and strategic initiatives.

The Official Languages Action Plans 2023-2028: Protection-Promotion-Collaboration represents an investment of more than $4.1 billion for the protection and promotion of Canada's official languages. It marks the biggest-ever investment by a government in official languages.

Associated Links

Official Language Community Development Program

Strategic Fund subcomponent

Townshippers' Association

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]