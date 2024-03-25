Viviane Lapointe, Member of Parliament (Sudbury), announces funding for the YES Theatre in Sudbury, Ontario

SUDBURY, ON, March 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Viviane Lapointe, Member of Parliament (Sudbury), announced $150,620 in funding for the YES Theatre in Sudbury. She made this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage. The investment supported the Theatre's 2023 summer festival and will be used to purchase a new lighting console and counterweight fly system that will enhance the quality of productions staged at the theatre.

The funding is provided through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund and the Building Communities through Arts and Heritage program. This support will enable YES Theatre to fulfill its mission of entertaining, educating and engaging their audience through the creation and presentation of top-quality local, national and international professional theatrical events.

Quotes

"Cultural infrastructure and arts performances provide the foundation for healthy, vibrant communities and create spaces where people of all backgrounds can connect through shared experiences. Investments like the one in YES Theatre support delivering more theatrical productions and improve the infrastructure of a place that inspires, brings people together and strengthens Sudbury's cultural scene."

—The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"Thanks to this funding, Sudbury's community will continue to benefit from the incredible creativity and groundbreaking events produced by YES Theatre's team. I am thrilled that our government recognizes the importance of culture and arts in our community."

—Viviane Lapointe, Member of Parliament (Sudbury)

Quick Facts

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund supports the improvement of physical conditions for arts, heritage, culture and creative innovation. The Fund supports renovation and construction projects, the acquisition of specialized equipment and feasibility studies related to cultural spaces.

The Building Communities through Arts and Heritage program increases opportunities for local artists, artisans, heritage performers or specialists to be involved in their community through festivals, events, and projects. It also grants local groups to commemorate their local history and heritage.

In November 2023, Youth Entertaining Sudbury (Y.E.S) Theatre and the Sudbury Theatre Centre were formally amalgamated into YES Theatre.

YES Theatre produces live theatrical events including concerts, musicals, plays and more at two venues, the Sudbury Theatre Centre and The Refettorio.

Associated Links

Canada Cultural Spaces Fund https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/services/funding/cultural-spaces-fund/updates.html Building Communities through Arts and Heritage https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/services/funding/building-communities.html YES Theatre https://yestheatre.com/

