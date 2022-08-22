SASKATOON, SK, Aug. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - As Canada's air sector works towards recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, investments in our airport infrastructure are crucial to keeping travellers, workers, and communities safe.

Today, the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Transport, Annie Koutrakis, on behalf of the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, announced new funding to help the Saskatoon John G. Diefenbaker International Airport recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The airport will receive more than $1.7 million from the Airport Critical Infrastructure Program to expand one of the airport's aprons, where aircraft park, to create additional space for the movement of larger aircraft. The funding will also be used to improve flight scheduling and connection times between flights for passengers, as well as establishing dedicated corridors to enable physical distancing at the airport.

This funding is in addition to the $10.9 million provided under the program in August 2021, for the rehabilitation of the primary runway and apron pavement surfaces, the installation of new LED runway edge lights, and the replacement of select storm drains.

The Government of Canada also provided the airport with $2.8 million from Transport Canada's Airport Relief Fund to help it maintain continued airport operations and essential air services for residents and workers in Saskatoon and surrounding communities.

The pandemic highlighted the important role Canada's airports play in our country's economy, and in sustaining the social and economic well-being of our communities. These investments will improve access to safe, reliable and efficient air transportation options, and will help us deliver our commitment to build safer, healthier and stronger communities as Canada recovers from the pandemic.

"The Saskatoon John G. Diefenbaker International Airport is a key transportation hub for much of central and northern Saskatchewan. It connects family and friends, helps travellers discover new destinations, and is a pivotal trade corridor for many Saskatchewan businesses. This funding will enhance airport safety for travellers, air crews, and airport workers, while supporting jobs and our regional economy."

Annie Koutrakis

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Transport

"As we move forward with the safe return of activity in the aviation sector, in a way that continues to support the health, safety, and security of all Canadians, it will be imperative that we continue to ensure a vibrant and competitive Canadian air sector. These critical investments will allow the Saskatoon John G. Diefenbaker International Airport to invest in the infrastructure and equipment needed to help re-invigorate the aviation industry and allow Canadians to feel safe and secure when they travel."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

"The Saskatoon Airport Authority is a partner in developing Saskatoon and Saskatchewan by delivering the most valued airport experience in Canada through its focus on safety, security, and customer experience. These funds will help ensure that we continue to support our community in providing safe and efficient long-term infrastructure for future growth and development."

Stephen Maybury

President and CEO

Saskatoon John G. Diefenbaker International Airport

The Airport Critical Infrastructure Program, launched in May 2021 , will provide $571.2 million in funding over five years to airports for eligible infrastructure projects related to safety, security, connectivity to mass transit systems, and testing and screening related to COVID-19 and its variants.

, will provide in funding over five years to airports for eligible infrastructure projects related to safety, security, connectivity to mass transit systems, and testing and screening related to COVID-19 and its variants. The Airport Relief Fund, launched in May 2021 , provided $64.8 million in funding in 2021-2022 for targeted airports whose 2019 revenues were less than $250 million .

