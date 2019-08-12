Government of Canada supports research in Nova Scotia's apple industry

KENTVILLE, NS, Aug. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, was joined by Keith Colwell, the Nova Scotia Minister of Agriculture, at the Kentville Research and Development Centre to announce funding for the Nova Scotia Fruit Growers' Association (NSFGA) for research to improve the production and storage of high quality apples.

An investment of up to $384,490 is being made under the federal AgriScience Program. The funding will support the NSFGA to research and develop new environmentally sustainable tools and production methods to control fungal disease and insect pests in apples, while extending harvest time and retaining post-harvest quality. Through these efforts, the NSFGA aims to reduce losses from fungal disease, apple maggot and post-harvest disorders.

Additional support of $167,526 is being provided through the Pan-Atlantic Agriculture Project Partnership Initiative (PAPPI) which includes funding from the federal government and the provinces of Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island.

PAPPI was established by the four Atlantic provinces to encourage Atlantic Canadian collaboration for eligible projects under their cost-shared Canadian Agricultural Partnership (CAP) agreements. Projects considered under PAPPI have mutual benefit in the region, leading to improved profitability, competitiveness and/or sustainability of the agriculture and agri-food industry in Atlantic Canada.

The Canadian Agricultural Partnership is a five-year, $3 billion investment by federal, provincial and territorial governments to strengthen the agriculture and agri-food sector. The Partnership includes programs and activities to enhance the competitiveness of the sector through research, science and innovation.

Nova Scotia's fruit producers are the backbone of many rural communities all over the province. Through this investment, we are helping our apple growers increase yields and expand their presence in key export markets"

- The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

Nova Scotia is Canada's fourth largest producer of apples, and we want to improve how the fruit is produced and stored. The support we're providing is an investment in research that will help producers find ways to continue to improve the quality of higher value varieties of apples, such as Honeycrisp, Ambrosia and Gala.

- The Honourable Keith Colwell, Nova Scotia Minister of Agriculture

"New Brunswick is pleased to be able to provide financial support for important apple research activities that will continue in the region over the next four years. This is a collaboration between Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, the three Maritime provinces and their apple grower associations. The research will continue to focus on high-value apple varieties such as Honeycrisp and crop management issues that includes work on pest management, post-harvest storage and fruit quality."

- The Honourable Ross Wetmore, New Brunswick Minister of Agriculture, Aquaculture and Fisheries

"Science and innovation are pivotal to our agriculture industry and its continued growth and success in the future. The Province of Prince Edward Island is pleased to support research to improve the production and storage of high quality apples."

- The Honourable Bloyce Thompson, Prince Edward Island Minister of Agriculture and Land

"There is a great deal of optimism in the Nova Scotia Tree Fruit industry. This is due, in no small part, to the introduction of new varieties and new technology which would not have been possible without the support of research projects such as this. This funding will help us fine tune the technology necessary to keep us competitive in the world tree fruit industry."

- Larry Lutz, President, Nova Scotia Fruit Growers' Association

Canada is a global leader in growing, storing and processing fruits in innovative and environmentally responsible ways.

is a global leader in growing, storing and processing fruits in innovative and environmentally responsible ways. In 2017, the farm gate value for apples in the Maritimes reached $24.7 million , an increase of $9.2 million from 2011 due to the success of high value cultivars such as Honeycrisp and Ambrosia apples.

, an increase of from 2011 due to the success of high value cultivars such as Honeycrisp and Ambrosia apples. NSFGA was established in 1863. It aims to promote Nova Scotia apples internationally and to collect information on new varieties, diseases, insects and other data to pass along to growers.

apples internationally and to collect information on new varieties, diseases, insects and other data to pass along to growers. The AgriScience Program aims to accelerate the pace of innovation by providing funding and support for pre-commercial science activities and cutting-edge research that benefits the agriculture and agri-food sector and Canadians.

The Pan-Atlantic Agricultural Project Partnership Initiative works to encourage Atlantic Canadian collaboration and provide financial assistance on projects, of mutual benefit, which can lead to improved profitability, competitiveness and/or sustainability of the agriculture, agri-food and agri-product sectors in Atlantic Canada .

