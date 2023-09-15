BERWICK, NS, Sept. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, on behalf of the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, Kody Blois, Member of Parliament for Kings–Hants, announced an investment of up to $2,932,500 for Eden Valley Poultry under the Supply Management Processing Investment Fund.

This investment will help Eden Valley Poultry modernize its processing and wastewater systems, purchase and install new packaging equipment, and adopt an enterprise resource planning (ERP) system. Through these improvements, the company will be able to increase processing capacity and efficiency through automation.

The Supply Management Processing Investment Fund helps processors of supply-managed commodities increase their competitiveness and resilience in the face of evolving markets. The Fund is part of the Government of Canada's commitment to support processors in these sectors to address the impacts of recent international trade agreements.

The Government of Canada will continue to preserve, protect, and defend Canada's supply management system. The system supports the livelihood of producers by providing the opportunity to receive fair returns on their labour and investments, while consumers benefit from a steady supply of high-quality products.

Quotes

"Canada's supply management system provides a fair price for our farmers, brings stability for our processors, and is the backbone of rural communities in Nova Scotia and across the country. With this investment, Eden Valley Poultry will adopt new equipment to keep its operations innovative so it can remain competitive and continue to deliver quality poultry products for consumers."

- The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"Eden Valley Poultry is a key economic driver and employer in our region, supporting producers here in Nova Scotia as well as Prince Edward Island. This investment will support increased capacity which benefits local producers, strengthens food security and positions the sector for continued growth."

- Kody Blois, Member of Parliament for Kings–Hants

"Eden Valley Poultry is grateful for the financial support of the Government of Canada through the Supply Management Processing Investment Fund. These funds will add to our continuous reinvestment in our plant and help our vision of being a leading processor and marketer of choice for Nova Scotia and PEI chicken and turkey. Eden Valley Poultry is proud to feed Canadians."

- Werner Barnard, President & Chief Executive Officer, Eden Valley Poultry Incorporated

Quick Facts

In operation since 2012, Eden Valley Poultry is the only federally-regulated poultry processor in Nova Scotia . Its products include fresh whole chickens, boneless skinless chicken breasts and frozen whole turkeys. The company is a joint venture between Nova Scotia poultry producers and Maple Lodge Farms.

. Its products include fresh whole chickens, boneless skinless chicken breasts and frozen whole turkeys. The company is a joint venture between poultry producers and Maple Lodge Farms. The Government of Canada has delivered on its commitment to fully and fairly compensate producers and processors who have lost market share under the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the Canada -United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA). The total compensation will reach up to $4.8 billion .

Associated Links

Follow us on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn

Web: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

For further information: For media: Annie Cullinan, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, [email protected]; Media Relations, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Ottawa, Ontario, 1-866-345-7972, [email protected]