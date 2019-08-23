Government of Canada supports new natural resources interpretive centre in Calgary

CALGARY, Aug. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Investing in cultural and historical infrastructure plays an important role in developing dynamic communities, promoting tourism and preserving Canada's heritage.

Today, the Honourable Kent Hehr, Member of Parliament for Calgary Centre, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, alongside the Honourable Prasad Panda, Minister of Infrastructure for Alberta, announced funding for the design and construction of a new natural resources interpretive centre at Heritage Park Historical Village. The new facility will house interactive exhibits about the history of natural resource development in Western Canada, particularly in the oil, coal and gold mining industries.

In addition to documenting the past, the centre will also highlight Canada's role as leader in the advancement of green technologies. The 418 square metre (4,500 square foot) facility will feature clean technologies such as solar power for demonstration and education purposes. The new centre will add to Heritage Park's over 180 attractions and exhibits that provide visitors with an immersive historical experience of life in Western Canada from the 1860s to 1950s.

The Government of Canada is contributing over $2 million towards the $7.5 million project through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The remaining funds for the project are being provided by the Province of Alberta, the City of Calgary and the Heritage Park Society.

Quotes

"We are proud to be supporting this important new addition to one of Calgary's most beloved tourist destinations. This new interpretive centre at Heritage Park will ensure that Albertans and visitors from across the country and the world can better understand the history of natural resource development in Canada, and our commitment to sustainable development for the future."

Member of Parliament Kent Hehr on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"The Government of Alberta knows that when we support community infrastructure projects like the Heritage Park Natural Resources Centre, we support the growth of our economy overall. These projects get people working again. From shorter-term jobs during planning, design and construction to long-term, local operations and maintenance employment opportunities, infrastructure investments help ensure a prosperous future for all."

The Honourable Prasad Panda, Minister of Infrastructure for Alberta

"When visiting this new interpretive centre, visitors will see that Calgary is not only home to energy in all its forms, but it always has been. Guests will get to step back in time and see how important our natural resources and the innovation to harness them has been for our shared prosperity. Heritage Park has been a crucial resource for educating and entertaining visitors, and that tradition will continue with this latest addition."

Mayor Naheed K. Nenshi, City of Calgary

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $25.3 billion of this funding is supporting social infrastructure in Canadian communities.

Associated links

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Federal infrastructure investments in Alberta:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/investments-2002-investissements/ab-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Heritage Park Historical Village:

www.heritagepark.ca

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Ann-Clara Vaillancourt, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-697-3778, ann-clara.vaillancourt@canada.ca; Diane Carter, Press Secretary, Office of the Alberta Minister of Infrastructure, 780-427-5041, diane.carter@gov.ab.ca; Adam Noble-Johnson, Office of the Mayor, The City of Calgary, 403-268-5091, adam.noble-johnson@calgary.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: infc.media.infc@canada.ca

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

