Government of Canada supports initiatives to address workplace sexual harassment in the Waterloo Region

KITCHENER, ON, Sept. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - In Canada, all individuals have the right to a safe workplace with fair treatment. Sexual harassment impacts the health and well-being of those involved, as well as their ability to perform their jobs to the best of their ability. Creating and maintaining safe workplaces where everyone – no matter their gender or gender identity – can be safe, respected and able to focus on their work and career is a priority for the Government of Canada.

Today, the Honourable David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, announced $423,157 over 5 years for the Sexual Assault Support Centre of Waterloo Region to increase the business community's awareness and understanding of sexual harassment in the workplace.

With this support, the Sexual Assault Support Centre of Waterloo Region will work with local stakeholders to best understand the needs of the business community and will create a series of workshops to educate employers about sexual harassment in the workplace. These workshops will cover the rights and responsibilities of employers and employees, how to create a safe workplace, and when to intervene. They will also develop a social media education campaign and provide additional support for local businesses such as policy and consultation support.

By providing local businesses with information and resources, the Sexual Assault Support Centre of Waterloo Region aims to effectively address workplace harassment.

"Canadians deserve a workplace that is safe and respectful. I am proud of the Government of Canada's support to the Sexual Assault Support Centre of Waterloo Region, whose projects will provide local businesses, employees and employers with the necessary resources to effectively address workplace sexual harassment."



The Honourable David Lametti, P.C., Q.C., M.P.

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

"We're excited to support our business community by sharing our expertise in addressing sexual harassment and violence; our goal is to create safer, more equitable workplaces for women, trans, and non-binary employees locally. We'll prioritize reaching corporate spheres that have traditionally been male-dominated; women in majority-male workplaces tend to report higher levels of gender discrimination. We look forward to working with leaders eager to trailblaze by demonstrating a commitment to gender equality in their workplace. Our sincere thanks to the Government of Canada for funding this important work in our community."

Sara Casselman, Executive Director

Sexual Assault Support Centre of Waterloo Region

Today's announcement is part of Budget 2018's $50 million over five years of funding to address sexual harassment in the workplace. Of this amount, $25 million is dedicated to organizations so that they can increase their ability to provide legal advice and information to support complainants of sexual harassment in the workplace. Another $25 million is dedicated to organizations to enable them to provide public legal education and information to workers. Through both initiatives, the Government of Canada is helping organizations assist complainants and take a stand against sexual harassment in the workplace.

