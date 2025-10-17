LA PLONGE, SK, Oct. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to advancing clean, reliable and affordable energy solutions while supporting Indigenous leadership in building Canada's clean energy future. Today, The Honourable Buckley Belanger, Secretary of State (Rural Development), on behalf of the Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, announced over $1.9 million in federal support for the development of a state-of-the-art smart microgrid serving the communities of La Plonge and Poplar House District in northern Saskatchewan.

This innovative project, led by Aurora Renewables, a First Nation clean energy service provider owned by the Des Nedhe Group and Extropic Energy, will integrate solar power and battery storage to improve energy resilience, support grid stability and increase renewable energy generation in these communities. The project is fully owned by English River First Nation through the Des Nedhe Group.

Funded through NRCan's Energy Innovation Program, the La Plonge and Poplar House District smart microgrid stands as a model for Indigenous-led, community-owned clean energy initiatives. By implementing advanced Digital Twin technology, the project will optimize grid operations, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and help modernize the energy grid in northern Saskatchewan.

Quotes

"This project is a powerful example of Indigenous leadership driving clean energy innovation. By combining solar power, battery storage and advanced technologies, the La Plonge and Poplar House District smart microgrids will enhance energy resilience and security for northern communities while supporting local economic growth."

The Honourable Tim Hodgson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"Indigenous-led clean energy projects in rural communities like this one at La Plonge are enhancing the reliability of our local energy grid, lowering energy costs and creating jobs in our region, all while lowering emissions and safeguarding the environment."

The Honourable Buckley Belanger

Secretary of State (Rural Development)

"Aurora Renewables is proud to bring advanced clean energy solutions to the communities of La Plonge and Poplar House District in partnership with English River First Nation. By integrating solar, battery storage and Digital Twin technology, this project demonstrates how Indigenous-led innovation can deliver resilient and renewable power systems tailored to the North. Just as importantly, it provides a replicable model that can be scaled and adapted to strengthen energy security in other communities across Canada."

Jonathan Palmer

Vice-President, Aurora Renewables

"Thanks to this collaboration and commitment, we are bringing the La Plonge Solar and Battery Energy Storage System to life. This project, 100-percent owned by English River First Nation through Des Nedhe, represents years of work toward taking charge of our own energy future. Through Aurora Renewables, our majority-owned Indigenous clean energy provider, we're demonstrating what economic sovereignty looks like. That means developing, designing and building the infrastructure that will power our communities for generations to come."

Sean Willy

President and CEO, Des Nedhe Group

