Government of Canada Supports Increased Dairy Processing at Fromabitibi Inc

MACAMIC, QC, Aug. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, announced an investment of $81,628 in support of dairy processor Fromabitibi Inc.

The investment, made through the Dairy Processing Investment Fund (DPIF), will help to modernize equipment and automate parts of the production process, thereby increasing Fromabitibi's production capacity and demand for Canadian milk. It is expected that the project will create new jobs at the company.

The DPIF program provides non-repayable contributions to support projects through capital investment or access to expertise. The program was established to provide funding to dairy processors for investments that will improve productivity and competitiveness, and help them prepare to market changes resulting from the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA).

Quotes

"The Dairy Processing Investment Fund is helping many processors across Canada innovate and grow their businesses, thereby increasing demand for Canadian dairy production. Our government is proud to invest in successful family-run enterprises like Fromabitibi who achieve excellence in their products and contribute to the vitality of our rural communities."

- The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Ministe of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"I would like to thank the Canadian government for helping my company to expand and to take advantage of regional market opportunities. Going into the production of cow's milk cheese is the best business decision I have made in recent years. My objective is now to triple our production by 2022 and to hire resources capable of supporting me in this great adventure."

- Guillaume Lemieux, President, Fromabitibi Inc.

Quick Facts

Operating since 2009, Fromabitibi is a small, family-owned business specializing in cheeses made from cow's and goat's milk.

Canada has more than 478 dairy processors that generate $14.3 billion in sales and create over 42,000 jobs.

has more than 478 dairy processors that generate in sales and create over 42,000 jobs. The Dairy Processing Investment Fund (DPIF), valued at $100 million , is designed to help dairy processors modernize their operations, improving productivity and competitiveness.

, is designed to help dairy processors modernize their operations, improving productivity and competitiveness. DPIF will increase usage of Canada milk for processing resulting in higher demand for Canadian dairy production.

milk for processing resulting in higher demand for Canadian dairy production. Canada's dairy sector is also supported by the associated $250 million Dairy Farm Investment Program, which is already benefitting more than 3,300 dairy producers across the country. This is in addition to the $1.75 billion over eight years made available to Canada's nearly 11,000 dairy farmers for loss of market share from the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

