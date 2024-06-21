OTTAWA, ON, June 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Starting healthy habits early in life can set the foundation for a lifetime of wellness. Whether it's eating nutritious meals, staying active, or prioritizing mental health, we want to empower younger Canadians to develop lifelong skills to live healthy and inspire others.

The School Health Grant for Youth provides Canadian youth, ages 13 to 19 and enrolled in grades 9 to 12 or Secondary 3 to 6 in Quebec, the opportunity to apply for up to $1,500 of grant funding. The goal of the grant is to empower youth to develop their own initiatives that encourage and promote healthy living in their schools and communities.

Today, the Honourable Ya'ara Saks, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, announced the latest round of recipients under the School Health Grant for Youth, congratulating 24 high school students whose projects have been approved.

These students have been selected to lead short-term initiatives that foster positive mental health and wellbeing, promote healthy eating and nutrition, reduce the harms related to substance use, or encourage physical activity among their peers.

The School Health Grant for Youth program continues to empower engaged and creative youth to develop project planning and leadership skills, while fostering the overall health and wellbeing of their school and community.

Quotes

"By supporting youth-led projects focused on health and wellness, we create a ripple effect that extends beyond the individual recipients. These grants help empower students to make a positive impact in their schools and communities and foster a culture of wellbeing. Congratulations to all the students receiving this funding – your dedication to health promotion is inspiring!".

The Honourable Ya'ara Saks

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health

"As another school year comes to an end, we celebrate the successes of the next generation. Congratulations to all the School Health Grant for Youth recipients. Your innovative projects are an investment in the wellbeing of your peers and a great example on how we can prioritize our mental and physical health".

The Honourable Mark Holland

Minister of Health

"The commitment of these young people to improving health and well being in their schools and communities is inspiring. These grant-winning ideas will help create positive change while also encouraging more people in Canada to lead healthy and active lives. Thank you to the applicants for your wonderful ideas and congratulations to the recipients!".

The Honourable Carla Qualtrough

Minister of Sport and Physical Activity

Quick facts

On March 26, 2024 , Minister Saks announced grants for 81 high school students that applied for the School Health Grant for Youth in the fall of 2023. She also announced the launch of the solicitation process for the projects that are being announced today.

, Minister Saks announced grants for 81 high school students that applied for the School Health Grant for Youth in the fall of 2023. She also announced the launch of the solicitation process for the projects that are being announced today. Healthy living encompasses various aspects that contribute to our overall wellbeing and chronic disease prevention. Regular physical activity improves brain health, reduces anxiety and depression, and enhances sleep quality. Healthy eating provides essential nutrients that fuel our bodies. Reduction of substance use is crucial for safeguarding physical health, mental wellbeing, and overall quality of life. Mental health refers to the capacity of each and all of us to feel, think, act in ways that enhance our ability to enjoy life and deal with the challenges we face.

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada

Contacts: Yuval Daniel, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Ya'ara Saks, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, 819-360-6927; Media Relations, Public Health Agency of Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries, Public Health Agency of Canada, 613-957-2991, 1-866-225-0709