TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Maggie Chi, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health, on behalf of the Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health, announced over $10 million in funding to support initiatives that empower Canadians to adopt healthy behaviours—such as being active, eating nutritious foods, and avoiding smoking—ultimately leading to a longer and improved quality of life.

Funding recipients include the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health, the Lung Association of Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island, McMaster University, Montréal – Métropole en santé, the Technology Evaluation in the Elderly Network (operates as Canadian Frailty Network), the University of Guelph and Vivre Saint-Michel en santé. These organizations develop and promote programs and resources that empower communities to support the health and well-being of Canadians.

"Community partners will focus on actions that help everyone in Canada reach their full health potential by encouraging participation in programs that promote healthy behaviours. By giving every Canadian a fair chance to live a healthier life, we are not only improving individual well-being, we are also reducing health care costs, boosting productivity and building a stronger economy."

The Honourable Marjorie Michel

Minister of Health

"By working with our community partners, we're ensuring that all Canadians, regardless of background or circumstance, have the opportunity to live healthier lives. Together, we're building inclusive programs that foster well-being and reduce the risk of chronic disease."

Maggie Chi

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health

Healthy Canadians and Communities Fund focus on priority populations who face health inequalities and are at greater risk of developing chronic disease, such as Indigenous Peoples, newcomers to , people with disabilities, 2SLGBTQIA+ communities, people living on low incomes and racialized communities. The newly released Healthy Canadians and Communities Fund (HCCF) interactive report shares information about projects funded under the HCCF.

