Government of Canada supports four organizations to address sexual harassment in the workplace

TORONTO, Sept. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Canadians have the right to a safe workplace with fair and respectful treatment. In order to maintain and create workplaces where individuals feel safe and can perform their jobs effectively, the Government of Canada has made it a priority to address sexual harassment in the workplace.

Today, the Honourable David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, announced nearly $5.3 million for four organizations in Ontario that are working to address sexual harassment in Canadian workplaces. This support for these organizations -- the Canadian Women's Foundation, Chiefs of Ontario, Human Rights Legal Support Centre, and the Public Legal Education Association of Canada – will improve public and community awareness and knowledge around sexual harassment in the workplace, as well as increase access to legal information and legal advice for those who have experienced sexual harassment in the workplace. The projects undertaken by the Public Legal Education Association of Canada and the Canadian Women's Foundation will be national in scope.

Today's announcement is part of the overall $50 million over five years announced in Budget 2018 that is committed to addressing sexual harassment. Of this amount, the $5.3 million dedicated to these organizations will increase their ability to provide services to employees and employers, community members and the public to help stand up against sexual harassment in the workplace.

"When sexual harassment occurs, it not only impacts the health and well-being of those who experience it, but also affects their job performance and career advancement. I am proud that the Government of Canada will support these organizations and their initiatives to address workplace sexual harassment to help put an end to it."

The Honourable David Lametti, P.C., Q.C., M.P.

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

"Chiefs of Ontario have been diligently working towards eliminating all forms of violence, discrimination and harassment in our communities. With this funding from Justice Canada, it will enable Chiefs of Ontario to engage in meaningful dialogue and create a coordinated, comprehensive action plan to address these issues within our workplaces, communities and against First Nations people. I am thankful for Minister David Lametti and the Government of Canada for your commitment for this important initiative. We all an important role to play when combating sexual harassment and violence of all forms and we are looking forward to continuing on this journey, together. I continue to hold a vision of our women being treated with dignity and respect, where they are valued, safe and protected always. This funding will move us toward that positive vision."

RoseAnne Archibald, Ontario Regional Chief of Taykwa Tagamou Nation

Chiefs of Ontario

"We are honoured to have been awarded this opportunity to contribute to this very important issue. With our extensive experience in delivering client-centered, culturally-appropriate legal services, the HRLSC is well-placed to provide enhanced services to survivors of workplace sexual harassment and promote human rights in our workplaces."

Sharmaine Hall, Executive Director

Human Rights Legal Support Centre

"The Public Legal Education Association of Canada (PLEAC) is a leading voice and advocate for public legal education and information (PLEI) in Canada. Since 1987, PLEAC has brought together PLEI practitioners from across the country to communicate ongoing initiatives, develop knowledge and skills in the field, and promote best practices in plain language legal information and access to justice for all Canadians. We are grateful to the Department of Justice Canada for the project funding received, which will allow PLEAC to facilitate knowledge exchange and sharing of best practices among organizations across the country working to develop public legal education and information materials related to workplace sexual harassment."

Kevin O'Shea, President

Public Legal Education Association of Canada

"As it stands today, it is far too challenging to understand laws, reporting systems and how to access justice. Plus navigating that in a workplace environment can compound one's fears about potential job loss if they speak out. As a result, the information and support that is needed can feel so far out of reach, especially for vulnerable and precarious workers. With this project, we are honoured to work with Aftermetoo to develop a digital platform called Rosa that will centralize information on laws, systems, reporting and supports, and take steps toward eliminating sexual harassment in the workplace."

Paulette Senior, President & CEO

Canadian Women's Foundation

In 2018, Statistics Canada released a study on all forms of harassment in Canadian workplaces. Statistics Canada found 19% of women and 13% of men reported that they had experienced harassment in their workplace. Women were more likely to report sexual harassment in their workplace (4%) than men (less than 1%).

found 19% of women and 13% of men reported that they had experienced harassment in their workplace. Women were more likely to report sexual harassment in their workplace (4%) than men (less than 1%). In 2016, 48% of workers in Canada were women (Statistics Canada, 2017), and in a survey conducted by Employment and Social Development Canada in 2017, 94% of respondents who reported experiencing sexual harassment in the workplace were women.

