Government of Canada supports festivals in Nova Scotia

Jun 18, 2019, 10:30 ET
The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, announces a $1.7-million investment in festivals, celebrations and culture in Nova Scotia
HALIFAX, June 18, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, and Mr. Andy Fillmore, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism and Member of Parliament (Halifax), announced today that the Government of Canada will provide $1.7 million in 2019-2020 to organizations that stage festivals, celebrations and culture in Nova Scotia.
This funding will support 169 projects for celebrations, arts and heritage promotion as well as arts and culture festivals for residents and tourists in regions throughout Nova Scotia. These projects have a major impact in the province, in the arts and culture sector as well as on tourism and economic development.
The funding is provided through the Celebrate Canada program, the Local Festivals component of the Building Communities through Arts and Heritage Program, and the Canada Arts Presentation Fund.
Additional support for arts, culture and celebrations
Minister Rodriguez also pointed out the increased investment of more than $50 million announced in the last budget to support a wide range of arts and heritage events, including arts series, festivals and celebrations throughout Canada.
Arts and culture are essential to an inclusive society and are at the heart of Canada's growing creative economy. Presentations and other related arts experiences bring Canadian audiences and artists together, and also reflect our cultural, linguistic and regional diversity.
This additional funding will strengthen the cultural and creative industries, help Canadians celebrate diversity, and promote greater inclusion.
Several hundred recipients will benefit from this additional support through these funding programs. This investment will help to meet their current and growing needs, particularly in less affluent regions. Further details will be announced in the near future.
Quotes
"Festivals are wonderful occasions to celebrate our culture and heritage with family and friends. Our Government is proud to support so many festivals, year after year, that showcase our communities, diversity, and the incredible talent of our Canadian artists, while also stimulating the creative economy throughout the country."
—The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism
"Halifax and all Nova Scotia are inspired by festivals and celebrations. I am thrilled that our government recognizes the importance of these events, which contribute to the economy, help us to celebrate as a family and make our communities and our province such a great place to live."
—Andy Fillmore, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism and Member of Parliament for Halifax
Quick Facts
The projects have been funded through Canadian Heritage's Building Communities through Arts and Heritage, Canada Arts Presentation Fund, and Celebrate Canada programs.
The Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program increases opportunities for local artists, artisans, heritage performers or specialists to be involved in their community through festivals, events and projects.
The Canada Arts Presentation Fund provides financial assistance to organizations that professionally present arts festivals or performing arts series, as well as their support organizations.
Every year, the government supports more than 1,350 festivals and performing arts events in more than 400 communities throughout Canada, through the Canada Arts Presentation Fund and the Building Communities through Arts and Heritage program.
Celebrate Canada provides funding to community-based activities celebrating and promoting National Indigenous People Day on June 21, Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day on June 24, Canadian Multiculturalism Day on June 27, and Canada Day on July 1. Every year, more than 10 million Canadians participate in hundreds of events supported by this program throughout the country.
The increased funding proposed in Budget 2019 for the Celebration and Commemoration Program will help expand the scope and visibility of these days of celebration, and to highlight the new National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
The additional investment of $50.25 million over two years (2019-2020 and 2020-2021) announced in the last budget will be distributed as follows:
- $16 million over two years for the Canada Arts Presentation Fund;
- $14 million over two years for the Building Communities through Arts and Heritage program; and
- $20.25 million over two years for the Celebration and Commemoration Program.
Related Links
Building Communities through Arts and Heritage
Data Table
|
Program
|
Total Amount
|
Building Communities through Arts and Heritage
This program provides Canadians with more opportunities to take part in local arts and culture activities as well as local history and heritage activities.
|
$604,700
46 projects
|
Canada Arts Presentation Fund
This program gives Canadians to experience the variety and richness of Canada's culture through professional arts festivals, live professional performances, and other artistic experiences.
|
$701,000
26 projects
|
Celebrate Canada
Celebrate Canada provides funding for activities organized on National Indigenous Peoples Day, Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day: Fête nationale du Québec et de la Francophonie canadienne, and Canada Day.
|
$405,069
97 projects
Building Communities through Arts and Heritage
|
Recipient
|
Project
|
City
|
Amount
|
Full Circle Festival Society
|
Full Circle Festival
|
Windsor
|
$3,400
|
Fédération Régionale des Arts et du Patrimoine de la Baie Sainte-Marie
|
Festival Clare-té
|
Baie-Sainte-Marie, Clare region
|
$4,100
|
Doors Open Halifax Heritage Society
|
Doors Open Halifax 2019
|
Halifax
|
$5,100
|
Pictou Landing Powwow Committee
|
28th Annual Pictou Landing Pow wow
|
Trenton (near New Glasgow)
|
$11,100
|
Privateer Days Commission
|
Privateer Days 2019
|
Liverpool
|
$48,600
|
Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo Society
|
Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo 2019
|
Halifax
|
$33,800
|
Festival of the Tartans Committee (The)
|
Festival of the Tartans
|
Pictou County
|
$2,000
|
Chester Art Centre Association
|
Chester Art Week
|
Chester
|
$2,400
|
Maritime Fiddle Festival
|
Maritime Fiddle Festival
|
Dartmouth
|
$5,000
|
Festival of the Tartans Committee (The)
|
Festival of the Tartans
|
Pictou County
|
$21,000
|
Comunn Feis An Eilein
|
29th Annual Feis an Eilein
|
Cape Breton Island
|
$4,400
|
Trunk 7 Music Festival Association
|
Trunk 7 Music Festival
|
Musquodoboit Harbour
|
$7,300
|
Waverley Community Association
|
Waverley Village Green Summer Concert Series
|
Waverley
|
$8,100
|
Clare Bluegrass Association
|
Clare Bluegrass Festival
|
Baie-Sainte-Marie, Clare region
|
$5,000
|
Société Mi-Carême
|
Festival Masque et Mer 2019
|
Chéticamp
|
$6,000
|
Africa Festival of Arts and Culture Society (Afacs)
|
Africa Festival of Arts and Culture (AFRIFEST) 2019
|
Halifax
|
$6,300
|
Friends of Hank Snow Society (The)
|
29th Annual Hank Snow Tribute
|
Liverpool
|
$9,600
|
Peggy's Cove Area Festival of the Arts Society
|
2019 Peggy's Cove Area Festival of the Arts
|
Peggy's Cove
|
$5,000
|
Pugwash Harbourfest
|
Pugwash HarbourFest
|
Pugwash
|
$5,600
|
Festival of the Strait Society
|
Festival of the Strait 2019 - Sail Into Summer
|
Port Hawkesbury
|
$14,800
|
New Glasgow Riverfront Music Jubilee Society
|
New Glasgow Riverfront Jubilee
|
New Glasgow
|
$31,600
|
Halifax Pride Society
|
Halifax Pride Festival
|
Halifax
|
$20,600
|
South Shore Exhibition Commission
|
South Shore Exhibition
|
Bridgewater
|
$36,000
|
Development Isle Madame Association Inc.
|
Codstock Outdoor Music Festival
|
Arichat, Cape Breton
|
$5,000
|
Development Isle Madame Association Inc.
|
5th Annual Isle Madame Bluegrass and Old Time Country Music Festival
|
Isle Madame
|
$5,000
|
Seafest Association
|
Seafest
|
Yarmouth
|
$22,100
|
The Antigonish Highland Society
|
Antigonish Highland Games
|
Antigonish
|
$29,500
|
Alderney Landing Association
|
Christkindlmarket Festival
|
Dartmouth
|
$25,100
|
Alderney Landing Association
|
Bluenose Ghosts Festival
|
Dartmouth
|
$29,400
|
Alderney Landing Association
|
Fire & Water Festival
|
Dartmouth
|
$32,100
|
Antigonish Culture Alive Association
|
Antigonight: Art After Dark Festival
|
Antigonish
|
$15,300
|
Membertou Cultural & Heritage Centre Foundation Inc.
|
Membertou Powwow
|
Membertou First Nation, near Sydney
|
$13,400
|
Conseil Communautaire du Grand-Havre
|
Francofest 2019
|
Dartmouth
|
$16,100
|
Queens County Fair Association
|
Queens County Fair
|
Caledonia
|
$5,000
|
New Ross Regional Development Society
|
New Ross Christmas Festival
|
New Ross
|
$2,300
|
Atlantic Flamenco Productions Society
|
Atlantic Flamenco Festival
|
Halifax
|
$5,000
|
Pictou County Rainbow Community Association
|
Pride Week
|
Pictou County
|
$5,000
|
Nocturne Art at Night Society
|
Nocturne: Art at Night
|
Halifax
|
$23,300
|
Art Happening Bridgewater Society
|
Afterglow Art Festival
|
Bridgewater
|
$15,700
|
Deep Roots Music Co-Operative Limited
|
Canadian Deep Roots Music Festival
|
Wolfville
|
$14,100
|
Two Rivers Development Association
|
Acoustic Roots Festival
|
Huntington
|
$5,000
|
Sherbrooke Village Old Fashioned Christmas Association
|
Sherbrooke Village Old Fashioned Christmas Association
|
Sherbrooke Village
|
$6,400
|
Forties Community Centre (The)
|
Oktoberfest
|
Tatamagouche
|
$2,700
|
Liverpool Ukulele Ceilidh Society
|
8th International Ukulele Ceilidh
|
LIverpool
|
$4,500
|
Lumière Arts Festival Association
|
Lumière Arts Festival
|
Sydney
|
$17,100
|
Acadia First Nation
|
Gold River Pow Wow 2019
|
Gold River (Chester)
|
$8,800
|
Total
|
$604,700
Canada Arts Presentation Fund
|
Recipient
|
Project
|
City
|
Amount
|
Association Le Moulin de la Baie Sainte Marie (L')
|
Série de spectacles
|
Saulnierville
|
$18,000
|
Atlantic Fringe Festival Society (The)
|
Halifax Fringe Festival
|
Halifax
|
$20,000
|
Cape Breton Jazz and World Music Festival
|
Cape Breton Jazz and World Music Festival
|
Cape Breton
|
$5,000
|
Cape Breton Regional Municipality
|
Makin' Waves
|
Sydney
|
$5,000
|
Cobequid Arts Council
|
Marigold Cultural Centre Presents Seasons 2019-2020, 2020-2021, 2021-2022
|
Truro
|
$24,000
|
Festival Acadien de Clare
|
Programmation 2019
|
Comeauville
|
$25,000
|
Halifax Urban Folk Festival Society
|
Halifax Urban Folk Festival
|
Halifax
|
$5,000
|
Harmony Bazaar: Festival of Women & Song Society
|
Harmony Bazaar
|
Lockeport
|
$7,000
|
Lunenburg Doc Fest Association
|
Lunenburg Doc Fest
|
Lunenburg
|
$20,000
|
New Trad Society (The)
|
Re-Jigged Festival
|
Dartmouth
|
$15,000
|
Prismatic Arts Society
|
Prismatic Arts Festival 2019 (Ottawa) and Prismatic Arts Festival 2020 (Halifax)
|
Ottawa/Halifax
|
$78,000
|
Society of the Company Of Angels Dance Projects
|
Festival of Dance Annapolis Royal
|
Annapolis Royal
|
$7,500
|
Atlantic Flamenco Productions Society
|
Atlantic Flamenco Production Society 2019/2020 Season
|
Halifax
|
$5,000
|
Upstream Music Association
|
Open Waters Festival Visiting Canadian Artists
|
Halifax
|
$16,500
|
Astor Theatre Society (The)
|
Main Stage Performance Series
|
Liverpool
|
$12,000
|
Atlantic Buskers Festival Society
|
Atlantic Buskers Festival Society
|
Halifax
|
$42,000
|
Chester Theatre Council Society
|
Chester Playhouse Presentation Series
|
Chester
|
$21,000
|
Conseil Communautaire du Grand-Havre
|
CCGH programming
|
Dartmouth
|
$24,000
|
Eastern Front Theatre Society (The)
|
STAGES Theatre Festival
|
Halifax
|
$86,000
|
Fundy Folk Association
|
Evergreen Theatre Season
|
Forest Glade
|
$5,000
|
Halifax Comedy Festival Society
|
Halifax ComedyFest
|
Halifax
|
$34,000
|
Jazz East Rising Association
|
Halifax Jazz Festival, JazzLabs, JazzEast Concerts and Creative Music Workshop
|
Halifax
|
$100,000
|
Kinetic Studio Society
|
Kinetic Studio Series
|
Halifax
|
$9,000
|
King's Theatre Society
|
Live Presents
|
Annapolis Royal
|
$21,000
|
Obey Convention Music and Arts Society
|
OBEY Convention XII, OBEY Convention XIII, OBEY Convention XIV + Off-Season Concerts Series
|
Halifax
|
$36,000
|
Scotia Chamber Players
|
Scotia Festival of Music 2019
|
Halifax
|
$60,000
|
Total
|
$701,000
Celebrate Canada Fund
|
Recipient
|
Project
|
City
|
Amount
|
Advocate District Development Association
|
Canada Day festivities and fireworks
|
Advocate Harbour
|
$800
|
African Diaspora Association of the Maritimes (Adam)
|
Celebrate Canada day our new home our new country
|
Halifax
|
$1,600
|
Alderney Landing Association
|
Boardwalk Art on Canada Day
|
Dartmouth
|
$2,500
|
Annapolis Valley Historical Society
|
Celebrate Canada
|
Middleton
|
$650
|
Aspotogan Heritage Trust Society
|
Canada Day community celebration
|
Hubbards
|
$650
|
Association Francophone de la Vallée
|
St-Jean-Baptiste Day in the valley
|
Greenwood
|
$4,000
|
Bear River Royal Canadian Legion Branch #22
|
Canada Day Celebration by the Waterfront 2019
|
Bear River
|
$1,100
|
Beaver Bank Kinsac Community Centre
|
Canada Day in Beaver Bank
|
Beaver Bank
|
$6,000
|
Brookfield Railway Station and Heritage Society
|
Brookfield Celebrates Canada Day
|
Brookfield
|
$650
|
Burlington Community Club
|
Canada Day Celebration
|
Burlington
|
$1,800
|
Canning District Recreational Commission
|
Canada Day in Canning
|
Canning
|
$1,600
|
Cape Breton Regional Municipality
|
Cape Breton Regional Municipality Canada Day Celebrations and Multiculturalism Day Celebrations 2019
|
Sydney
|
$21,096
|
Ceilidh Trail C.B. Club
|
Canada Day
|
Inverness
|
$800
|
Centre Communautaire Francophone de Truro
|
Célébrons nos cultures
|
Truro
|
$1,300
|
Chester Municipal Heritage Society
|
Huzzah Canada! Huzzah Chester!
|
Chester
|
$1,758
|
Creamery Square Association
|
Celebrate Canada
|
Tatamagouche
|
$1,250
|
Creole Heritage Association - Canada
|
Creole Heritage Day Event
|
Halifax
|
$2,344
|
Cumberland African Nova Scotian Association
|
Multicultural Day Celebration
|
Amherst
|
$2,930
|
Development Isle Madame Association Inc.
|
Canada Day Celebration
|
Arichat
|
$2,000
|
Digby Area Recreation Commission
|
Digby Area Recreation Commission Canada Day Celebration
|
Digby
|
$1,400
|
East Preston United Baptist Church
|
Celebrate Canada Day With A Taste of East Preston
|
East Preston
|
$1,876
|
Enfield, Elmsdale and District Lions Club
|
47th Annual Lions Community Celebrations of Canada Day
|
Enfield
|
$3,200
|
Fisherman's Cove Development Association
|
Annual Canada Day at Fisherman's Cove
|
Eastern Passage
|
$4,220
|
Friends of Neville Park Society
|
Canada Day Party Whitney Pier
|
South Bar
|
$4,000
|
Friends of the Desbrisay Museum
|
Celebrate Multiculturalism
|
Bridgewater
|
$1,250
|
Friends of the Yarmouth Light Society
|
Celebrate Canada Day @ Cape Forchu
|
Cape Forchu
|
$1,876
|
Halifax Brewery Farmers' Market Co-Op Ltd.
|
FEAST: A Multicultural Food Event
|
Halifax
|
$2,800
|
Halifax Regional Municipality
|
Bedford Days Canada Day
|
Dartmouth
|
$15,630
|
Halifax Regional Municipality
|
Halifax-Dartmouth Canada Day 2019
|
Dartmouth
|
$46,880
|
Hall's Harbour Fundy View Community Society
|
Halls Harbour celebrates Canada Day
|
Centreville
|
$2,000
|
Hantsport Memorial Community Centre
|
Canada Day Celebrations
|
Hantsport
|
$3,600
|
Highlands Métis Nation Association
|
National Indigenous Peoples Day "Bridging the gap"
|
Cheticamp
|
$1,300
|
Indo-Canadian Senior Group of N.S.
|
Canada Day
|
Halifax
|
$650
|
Kespu'kwitk Métis Council of Yarmouth & District
|
National Indigenous Peoples Day
|
Yarmouth
|
$1,000
|
La Picasse, Centre Communautaire Culturel
|
Multicultural celebration
|
Petit de Grat
|
$1,100
|
La Société Acadienne de Clare
|
Célébrons le 21 juin tous ensemble
|
Comeauville
|
$800
|
La Société Historique Acadienne de Pubnico-Ouest
|
Célébration avec nos familles
|
Pubnico-Ouest
|
$3,600
|
La Société Saint-Pierre
|
Chéticamp fête son pays
|
Chéticamp
|
$1,000
|
L'Acadie de Chezzetcook Association
|
Fête du Canada 2019 / Canada Day 2019
|
West Chezzetcook
|
$2,000
|
L'Association du Musée de Wedgeport
|
Canada Day Celebration
|
Lower Wedgeport
|
$1,100
|
Lincolnville Community Development Association
|
Happy Birthday Canada "Let's Celebrate"
|
Monastery
|
$650
|
Maitland & District Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary
|
Canada Day on the Bay 2019!
|
Maitland
|
$1,600
|
Mi'kmaw Native Friendship Society
|
Mawita'jik 2019
|
Halifax
|
$89,250
|
Millbrook Culture And Heritage Centre
|
National Indigenous Peoples Day
|
Millbrook
|
$4,000
|
Municipality of the County of Annapolis
|
Bridgetown 2019 Canada Day Celebrations
|
Annapolis Royal
|
$1,250
|
Municipality of the County of Antigonish
|
Canada Day Celebrations
|
Antigonish
|
$2,800
|
Municipality of the County of Kings
|
Canada Day Celebration - Aylesford Lake Beach
|
Kentville
|
$750
|
Municipality of the County of Clare
|
Canada Day 2019
|
Petit-Ruisseau
|
$1,500
|
Municipality of the County of Digby
|
Weymouth Canada Day Celebration
|
Digby
|
$1,400
|
Municipality of the District of St. Mary's
|
St. Mary's Canada Day Celebrations
|
Sherbrooke
|
$650
|
Municipality of the District of Yarmouth
|
Celebrate Canada 2019!
|
Hebron
|
$10,255
|
Native Council of Nova Scotia
|
National Indigenous Peoples Day
|
Truro
|
$2,800
|
Native Council of Nova Scotia Zone 11
|
National Indigenous Peoples Day
|
Sheet Harbour
|
$1,600
|
New Germany Canada Day Committee
|
New Germany Canada Day
|
New Germany
|
$5,274
|
New Waterford Festival Society
|
New Waterford Canada Day 2019
|
New Waterford
|
$1,758
|
North Queens Board of Trade
|
Celebrate Canada 2019
|
Caledonia
|
$2,000
|
Northwoodcare Halifax Incorporated
|
A Year for Celebrating All Things Canadian
|
Dartmouth
|
$5,860
|
Parrsborough Shore Historical Society
|
Canada Day Celebrations at Ottawa House Museum/Former Home of Sir Charles and Lady Tupper
|
Parrsboro
|
$650
|
Pictou Landing First Nation
|
Cultural Awareness, Focus on Mi'kmaq History Month
|
Pictou Landing
|
$1,875
|
Port Lorne Canada Day Committee
|
Port Lorne Canada Day
|
Berwick
|
$800
|
Queens Home for Special Care Society (Queens Manor)
|
Queens Manor Celebrates Canada
|
Liverpool
|
$700
|
Region of Queens Municipality
|
Celebrate Canada Day 2019
|
Liverpool
|
$3,200
|
Riverport District Fire Protection Commission
|
Canada Day Fireworks
|
Riverport
|
$1,500
|
Royal Canadian Legion Branch #79
|
Canada Day Celebrations 2019
|
New Ross
|
$1,600
|
Sackville Community Development Association
|
Celebrate Canada - Sackville and Area
|
Lower Sackville
|
$11,814
|
Sheet Harbour and Area Heritage Society
|
Canada Day Celebrations
|
Sheet Harbour
|
$1,300
|
Shoreham Village Senior Citizens Association
|
Canada Day Celebration
|
Chester
|
$400
|
Shubenacadie Hay Days Society
|
Hay Days / Canada Day Celebrations
|
Shubenacadie
|
$3,200
|
Société Acadienne Sainte-Croix
|
Meeting and celebration 2019
|
Pomquet
|
$800
|
Sunnyville Community Association
|
Sunnyville Celebrates Canada Day 2019
|
Guysborough
|
$650
|
The Municipality of the County of Richmond
|
Canada Day Celebrations
|
Arichat
|
$7,032
|
The Point Tupper Heritage Association
|
Celebrate Canada Day
|
Point Tupper
|
$600
|
The Sydney And Louisburg Railway Historical Society
|
Celebrate Canada - Louisbourg Celebrates Canada's 152nd Birthday!
|
Louisbourg
|
$1,500
|
The Village of Bible Hill
|
Canada Day Celebrations
|
Bible Hill
|
$3,600
|
Town of Amherst
|
Celebrate Canada in Amherst
|
Amherst
|
$4,102
|
Town of Annapolis Royal
|
2019 Canada Day Celebrations
|
Annapolis Royal
|
$1,250
|
Town of Antigonish
|
Canada Day
|
Antigonish
|
$4,688
|
Town of Bridgewater
|
Canada Day on the LaHave 2019
|
Bridgewater
|
$5,000
|
Town of Clark's Harbour
|
Town of Clark's Harbour 37th Annual Canada Day Celebrations
|
Clark's Harbour
|
$5,000
|
Town of Lockeport
|
Lockeport & Area July 1st Celebrations
|
Lockeport
|
$7,950
|
Town of Mulgrave
|
Canada Day Celebrations
|
Mulgrave
|
$650
|
Town of New Glasgow
|
Canadian Multiculturalism Day - June 27th, 2019
|
New Glasgow
|
$3,600
|
Town of Port Hawkesbury
|
Celebrate Canada Day
|
Port Hawkesbury
|
$3,516
|
Town of Wolfville
|
Canada Day Celebrations
|
Wolfville
|
$2,400
|
Tracadie United Baptist Church
|
Canada Day Celebration - Amplifying the Importance of a proud canadian
|
Monastery
|
$1,300
|
Truro Development Corporation Limited
|
Canada Day 2019 in Downtown Truro
|
Truro
|
$7,618
|
Upper Hammonds Plains Community Development Association
|
Upper Hammonds Plains CanJam Celebration
|
Upper Hammonds Plains
|
$1,600
|
Upper Stewiacke Community Association
|
Canada Day Events
|
Upper Stewiacke
|
$700
|
Village of Greenwood
|
Greenwood Canada Day 2019 Fireworks Show
|
Greenwood
|
$1,400
|
Village of Lawrencetown
|
Village of Lawrencetown Canada Day Celebrations
|
Lawrencetown
|
$1,100
|
Village of New Minas
|
New Minas Canada Day Celebrations
|
New Minas
|
$2,800
|
Village of Pugwash
|
Canada Day celebrations
|
Pugwash
|
$3,000
|
Welcoming Intercultural Newcomers Association (Wina)
|
The 3rd Annual Canadian Multiculturalism Day Extravaganza with Drums
|
Halifax
|
$4,688
|
Westmount Canada Day Committee
|
Westmount Canada Day Committee
|
Sydney
|
$2,250
|
Westville Fire & Rescue Department
|
Westville Canada Day
|
Westville
|
$8,204
|
Whycocomagh Waterfront Centre Association
|
Proud To Be Canadian
|
Whycocomagh
|
$1,100
|
Windsor Elms Village For Continuing Care Society
|
Canada Day Party
|
Falmouth
|
$425
|
Total
|
$405,069
SOURCE Canadian Heritage
For further information: (media only), please contact: Simon Ross, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, 819-997-7788; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca
Share this article