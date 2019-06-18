Government of Canada supports festivals in Nova Scotia Français Français

Canadian Heritage

Jun 18, 2019, 10:30 ET

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, announces a $1.7-million investment in festivals, celebrations and culture in Nova Scotia

HALIFAX, June 18, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, and Mr. Andy Fillmore, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism and Member of Parliament (Halifax), announced today that the Government of Canada will provide $1.7 million in 2019-2020 to organizations that stage festivals, celebrations and culture in Nova Scotia.

This funding will support 169 projects for celebrations, arts and heritage promotion as well as arts and culture festivals for residents and tourists in regions throughout Nova Scotia. These projects have a major impact in the province, in the arts and culture sector as well as on tourism and economic development.

The funding is provided through the Celebrate Canada program, the Local Festivals component of the Building Communities through Arts and Heritage Program, and the Canada Arts Presentation Fund.

Additional support for arts, culture and celebrations

Minister Rodriguez also pointed out the increased investment of more than $50 million announced in the last budget to support a wide range of arts and heritage events, including arts series, festivals and celebrations throughout Canada.

Arts and culture are essential to an inclusive society and are at the heart of Canada's growing creative economy. Presentations and other related arts experiences bring Canadian audiences and artists together, and also reflect our cultural, linguistic and regional diversity.

This additional funding will strengthen the cultural and creative industries, help Canadians celebrate diversity, and promote greater inclusion.

Several hundred recipients will benefit from this additional support through these funding programs. This investment will help to meet their current and growing needs, particularly in less affluent regions. Further details will be announced in the near future.

Quotes

"Festivals are wonderful occasions to celebrate our culture and heritage with family and friends. Our Government is proud to support so many festivals, year after year, that showcase our communities, diversity, and the incredible talent of our Canadian artists, while also stimulating the creative economy throughout the country."

—The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism

"Halifax and all Nova Scotia are inspired by festivals and celebrations. I am thrilled that our government recognizes the importance of these events, which contribute to the economy, help us to celebrate as a family and make our communities and our province such a great place to live."

—Andy Fillmore, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism and Member of Parliament for Halifax

Quick Facts

The projects have been funded through Canadian Heritage's Building Communities through Arts and Heritage, Canada Arts Presentation Fund, and Celebrate Canada programs.

The Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program increases opportunities for local artists, artisans, heritage performers or specialists to be involved in their community through festivals, events and projects.

The Canada Arts Presentation Fund provides financial assistance to organizations that professionally present arts festivals or performing arts series, as well as their support organizations.

Every year, the government supports more than 1,350 festivals and performing arts events in more than 400 communities throughout Canada, through the Canada Arts Presentation Fund and the Building Communities through Arts and Heritage program.

Celebrate Canada provides funding to community-based activities celebrating and promoting National Indigenous People Day on June 21, Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day on June 24, Canadian Multiculturalism Day on June 27, and Canada Day on July 1. Every year, more than 10 million Canadians participate in hundreds of events supported by this program throughout the country.

The increased funding proposed in Budget 2019 for the Celebration and Commemoration Program will help expand the scope and visibility of these days of celebration, and to highlight the new National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

The additional investment of $50.25 million over two years (2019-2020 and 2020-2021) announced in the last budget will be distributed as follows:

  • $16 million over two years for the Canada Arts Presentation Fund;
  • $14 million over two years for the Building Communities through Arts and Heritage program; and
  • $20.25 million over two years for the Celebration and Commemoration Program.

Data Table

Program

Total Amount

Building Communities through Arts and Heritage

 

This program provides Canadians with more opportunities to take part in local arts and culture activities as well as local history and heritage activities.

 

$604,700

46 projects

Canada Arts Presentation Fund

 

This program gives Canadians to experience the variety and richness of Canada's culture through professional arts festivals, live professional performances, and other artistic experiences.

 

$701,000

26 projects

Celebrate Canada

 

Celebrate Canada provides funding for activities organized on National Indigenous Peoples Day, Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day: Fête nationale du Québec et de la Francophonie canadienne, and Canada Day. 

 

$405,069

97 projects

Building Communities through Arts and Heritage 

Recipient

Project

City

Amount

Full Circle Festival Society

Full Circle Festival

Windsor

$3,400

Fédération Régionale des Arts et du Patrimoine de la Baie Sainte-Marie

Festival Clare-té

Baie-Sainte-Marie, Clare region

$4,100

Doors Open Halifax Heritage Society

Doors Open Halifax 2019

Halifax

$5,100

Pictou Landing Powwow Committee

28th Annual Pictou Landing Pow wow

Trenton (near New Glasgow)

$11,100

Privateer Days Commission

Privateer Days 2019

Liverpool

$48,600

Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo Society

Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo 2019

Halifax

$33,800

Festival of the Tartans Committee (The)

Festival of the Tartans

Pictou County

$2,000

Chester Art Centre Association

Chester Art Week

Chester

$2,400

Maritime Fiddle Festival

Maritime Fiddle Festival

Dartmouth

$5,000

Festival of the Tartans Committee (The)

Festival of the Tartans

Pictou County

$21,000

Comunn Feis An Eilein

29th Annual Feis an Eilein

Cape Breton Island

$4,400

Trunk 7 Music Festival Association

Trunk 7 Music Festival

Musquodoboit Harbour

$7,300

Waverley Community Association

Waverley Village Green Summer Concert Series

Waverley

$8,100

Clare Bluegrass Association

Clare Bluegrass Festival

Baie-Sainte-Marie, Clare region

$5,000

Société Mi-Carême

Festival Masque et Mer 2019

Chéticamp

$6,000

Africa Festival of Arts and Culture Society (Afacs)

Africa Festival of Arts and Culture (AFRIFEST) 2019

Halifax

$6,300

Friends of Hank Snow Society (The)

29th Annual Hank Snow Tribute

Liverpool

$9,600

Peggy's Cove Area Festival of the Arts Society

2019 Peggy's Cove Area Festival of the Arts

Peggy's Cove

$5,000

Pugwash Harbourfest

Pugwash HarbourFest

Pugwash

$5,600

Festival of the Strait Society

Festival of the Strait 2019 - Sail Into Summer

Port Hawkesbury

$14,800

New Glasgow Riverfront Music Jubilee Society

New Glasgow Riverfront Jubilee

New Glasgow

$31,600

Halifax Pride Society

Halifax Pride Festival

Halifax

$20,600

South Shore Exhibition Commission

South Shore Exhibition

Bridgewater

$36,000

Development Isle Madame Association Inc.

Codstock Outdoor Music Festival

Arichat, Cape Breton

$5,000

Development Isle Madame Association Inc.

5th Annual Isle Madame Bluegrass and Old Time Country Music Festival

Isle Madame

$5,000

Seafest Association

Seafest

Yarmouth

$22,100

The Antigonish Highland Society

Antigonish Highland Games

Antigonish

$29,500

Alderney Landing Association

Christkindlmarket Festival

Dartmouth

$25,100

Alderney Landing Association

Bluenose Ghosts Festival

Dartmouth

$29,400

Alderney Landing Association

Fire & Water Festival

Dartmouth

$32,100

Antigonish Culture Alive Association

Antigonight: Art After Dark Festival

Antigonish

$15,300

Membertou Cultural & Heritage Centre Foundation Inc.

Membertou Powwow

Membertou First Nation, near Sydney

$13,400

Conseil Communautaire du Grand-Havre

Francofest 2019

Dartmouth

$16,100

Queens County Fair Association

Queens County Fair

Caledonia

$5,000

New Ross Regional Development Society

New Ross Christmas Festival

New Ross

$2,300

Atlantic Flamenco Productions Society

Atlantic Flamenco Festival

Halifax

$5,000

Pictou County Rainbow Community Association

Pride Week

Pictou County

$5,000

Nocturne Art at Night Society

Nocturne: Art at Night

Halifax

$23,300

Art Happening Bridgewater Society

Afterglow Art Festival

Bridgewater

$15,700

Deep Roots Music Co-Operative Limited

Canadian Deep Roots Music Festival

Wolfville

$14,100

Two Rivers Development Association

Acoustic Roots Festival

Huntington

$5,000

Sherbrooke Village Old Fashioned Christmas Association

Sherbrooke Village Old Fashioned Christmas Association

Sherbrooke Village

$6,400

Forties Community Centre (The)

Oktoberfest

Tatamagouche

$2,700

Liverpool Ukulele Ceilidh Society

8th International Ukulele Ceilidh

LIverpool

$4,500

Lumière Arts Festival Association

Lumière Arts Festival

Sydney

$17,100

Acadia First Nation

Gold River Pow Wow 2019

Gold River (Chester)

$8,800

Total

$604,700

Canada Arts Presentation Fund

Recipient

Project

City

Amount

Association Le Moulin de la Baie Sainte Marie (L')

Série de spectacles

Saulnierville

$18,000

Atlantic Fringe Festival Society (The)

Halifax Fringe Festival

Halifax

$20,000

Cape Breton Jazz and World Music Festival

Cape Breton Jazz and World Music Festival

Cape Breton

$5,000

Cape Breton Regional Municipality

Makin' Waves

Sydney

$5,000

Cobequid Arts Council

Marigold Cultural Centre Presents Seasons 2019-2020, 2020-2021, 2021-2022

Truro

$24,000

Festival Acadien de Clare

Programmation 2019

Comeauville

$25,000

Halifax Urban Folk Festival Society

Halifax Urban Folk Festival

Halifax

$5,000

Harmony Bazaar: Festival of Women & Song Society

Harmony Bazaar

Lockeport

$7,000

Lunenburg Doc Fest Association

Lunenburg Doc Fest

Lunenburg

$20,000

New Trad Society (The)

Re-Jigged Festival

Dartmouth

$15,000

Prismatic Arts Society

Prismatic Arts Festival 2019 (Ottawa) and Prismatic Arts Festival 2020 (Halifax)

Ottawa/Halifax

$78,000

Society of the Company Of Angels Dance Projects

Festival of Dance Annapolis Royal

Annapolis Royal

$7,500

Atlantic Flamenco Productions Society

Atlantic Flamenco Production Society 2019/2020 Season

Halifax

$5,000

Upstream Music Association

Open Waters Festival Visiting Canadian Artists

Halifax

$16,500

Astor Theatre Society (The)

Main Stage Performance Series

Liverpool

$12,000

Atlantic Buskers Festival Society

Atlantic Buskers Festival Society

Halifax

$42,000

Chester Theatre Council Society

Chester Playhouse Presentation Series

Chester

$21,000

Conseil Communautaire du Grand-Havre

CCGH programming

Dartmouth

$24,000

Eastern Front Theatre Society (The)

STAGES Theatre Festival

Halifax

$86,000

Fundy Folk Association

Evergreen Theatre Season

Forest Glade

$5,000

Halifax Comedy Festival Society

Halifax ComedyFest

Halifax

$34,000

Jazz East Rising Association

Halifax Jazz Festival, JazzLabs, JazzEast Concerts and Creative Music Workshop

Halifax

$100,000

Kinetic Studio Society

Kinetic Studio Series

Halifax

$9,000

King's Theatre Society

Live Presents

Annapolis Royal

$21,000

Obey Convention Music and Arts Society

OBEY Convention XII, OBEY Convention XIII, OBEY Convention XIV + Off-Season Concerts Series

Halifax

$36,000

Scotia Chamber Players

Scotia Festival of Music 2019

Halifax

$60,000

Total

$701,000

Celebrate Canada Fund

Recipient

Project

City

Amount

Advocate District Development Association

Canada Day festivities and fireworks

Advocate Harbour

$800

African Diaspora Association of the Maritimes (Adam)

Celebrate Canada day our new home our new country

Halifax

$1,600

Alderney Landing Association

Boardwalk Art on Canada Day

Dartmouth

$2,500

Annapolis Valley Historical Society

Celebrate Canada

Middleton

$650

Aspotogan Heritage Trust Society

Canada Day community celebration

Hubbards

$650

Association Francophone de la Vallée

St-Jean-Baptiste Day in the valley

Greenwood

$4,000

Bear River Royal Canadian Legion Branch #22

Canada Day Celebration by the Waterfront 2019

Bear River

$1,100

Beaver Bank Kinsac Community Centre

Canada Day in Beaver Bank

Beaver Bank

$6,000

Brookfield Railway Station and Heritage Society

Brookfield Celebrates Canada Day

Brookfield

$650

Burlington Community Club

Canada Day Celebration

Burlington

$1,800

Canning District Recreational Commission

Canada Day in Canning

Canning

$1,600

Cape Breton Regional Municipality

Cape Breton Regional Municipality Canada Day Celebrations and Multiculturalism Day Celebrations 2019

Sydney

$21,096

Ceilidh Trail C.B. Club

Canada Day

Inverness

$800

Centre Communautaire Francophone de Truro

Célébrons nos cultures

Truro

$1,300

Chester Municipal Heritage Society

Huzzah Canada!  Huzzah Chester!

Chester

$1,758

Creamery Square Association

Celebrate Canada

Tatamagouche

$1,250

Creole Heritage Association - Canada

Creole Heritage Day Event

Halifax

$2,344

Cumberland African Nova Scotian Association

Multicultural Day Celebration

Amherst

$2,930

Development Isle Madame Association Inc.

Canada Day Celebration

Arichat

$2,000

Digby Area Recreation Commission

Digby Area Recreation Commission Canada Day Celebration

Digby

$1,400

East Preston United Baptist Church

Celebrate Canada Day With A Taste of East Preston

East Preston

$1,876

Enfield, Elmsdale and District Lions Club

47th Annual Lions Community Celebrations of Canada Day

Enfield

$3,200

Fisherman's Cove Development Association

Annual Canada Day at Fisherman's Cove

Eastern Passage

$4,220

Friends of Neville Park Society

Canada Day Party Whitney Pier

South Bar

$4,000

Friends of the Desbrisay Museum

Celebrate Multiculturalism

Bridgewater

$1,250

Friends of the Yarmouth Light Society

Celebrate Canada Day @ Cape Forchu

Cape Forchu

$1,876

Halifax Brewery Farmers' Market Co-Op Ltd.

FEAST:  A Multicultural Food Event

Halifax

$2,800

Halifax Regional Municipality

Bedford Days Canada Day

Dartmouth

$15,630

Halifax Regional Municipality

Halifax-Dartmouth Canada Day 2019

Dartmouth

$46,880

Hall's Harbour Fundy View Community Society

Halls Harbour celebrates Canada Day

Centreville

$2,000

Hantsport Memorial Community Centre

Canada Day Celebrations

Hantsport

$3,600

Highlands Métis Nation Association

National Indigenous Peoples Day "Bridging the gap"

Cheticamp

$1,300

Indo-Canadian Senior Group of N.S.

Canada Day

Halifax

$650

Kespu'kwitk Métis Council of Yarmouth & District

National Indigenous Peoples Day

Yarmouth

$1,000

La Picasse, Centre Communautaire Culturel

Multicultural celebration

Petit de Grat

$1,100

La Société Acadienne de Clare

Célébrons le 21 juin tous ensemble

Comeauville

$800

La Société Historique Acadienne de Pubnico-Ouest

Célébration avec nos familles

Pubnico-Ouest

$3,600

La Société Saint-Pierre

Chéticamp fête son pays

Chéticamp

$1,000

L'Acadie de Chezzetcook Association

Fête du Canada 2019 / Canada Day 2019

West Chezzetcook

$2,000

L'Association du Musée de Wedgeport

Canada Day Celebration

Lower Wedgeport

$1,100

Lincolnville Community Development Association

Happy Birthday Canada "Let's Celebrate"

Monastery

$650

Maitland & District Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary

Canada Day on the Bay 2019!

Maitland

$1,600

Mi'kmaw Native Friendship Society

Mawita'jik 2019

Halifax

$89,250

Millbrook Culture And Heritage Centre

National Indigenous Peoples Day

Millbrook

$4,000

Municipality of the County of Annapolis

Bridgetown 2019 Canada Day Celebrations

Annapolis Royal

$1,250

Municipality of the County of Antigonish

Canada Day Celebrations

Antigonish

$2,800

Municipality of the County of Kings

Canada Day Celebration - Aylesford Lake Beach

Kentville

$750

Municipality of the County of Clare

Canada Day 2019

Petit-Ruisseau

$1,500

Municipality of the County of Digby

Weymouth Canada Day Celebration

Digby

$1,400

Municipality of the District of St. Mary's

St. Mary's Canada Day Celebrations

Sherbrooke

$650

Municipality of the District of Yarmouth

Celebrate Canada 2019!

Hebron

$10,255

Native Council of Nova Scotia

National Indigenous Peoples Day

Truro

$2,800

Native Council of Nova Scotia Zone 11

National Indigenous Peoples Day

Sheet Harbour

$1,600

New Germany Canada Day Committee

New Germany Canada Day

New Germany

$5,274

New Waterford Festival Society

New Waterford Canada Day 2019

New Waterford

$1,758

North Queens Board of Trade

Celebrate Canada 2019

Caledonia

$2,000

Northwoodcare Halifax Incorporated

A Year for Celebrating All Things Canadian

Dartmouth

$5,860

Parrsborough Shore Historical Society

Canada Day Celebrations at Ottawa House Museum/Former Home of Sir Charles and Lady Tupper

Parrsboro

$650

Pictou Landing First Nation

Cultural Awareness, Focus on Mi'kmaq History Month

Pictou Landing

$1,875

Port Lorne Canada Day Committee

Port Lorne Canada Day

Berwick

$800

Queens Home for Special Care Society (Queens Manor)

Queens Manor Celebrates Canada

Liverpool

$700

Region of Queens Municipality

Celebrate Canada Day 2019

Liverpool

$3,200

Riverport District Fire Protection Commission

Canada Day Fireworks

Riverport

$1,500

Royal Canadian Legion Branch #79

Canada Day Celebrations 2019

New Ross

$1,600

Sackville Community Development Association

Celebrate Canada - Sackville and Area

Lower Sackville

$11,814

Sheet Harbour and Area Heritage Society

Canada Day Celebrations

Sheet Harbour

$1,300

Shoreham Village Senior Citizens Association

Canada Day Celebration

Chester

$400

Shubenacadie Hay Days Society

Hay Days / Canada Day Celebrations

Shubenacadie

$3,200

Société Acadienne Sainte-Croix

Meeting and celebration 2019

Pomquet

$800

Sunnyville Community Association

Sunnyville Celebrates Canada Day 2019

Guysborough

$650

The Municipality of the County of Richmond

Canada Day Celebrations

Arichat

$7,032

The Point Tupper Heritage Association

Celebrate Canada Day

Point Tupper

$600

The Sydney And Louisburg Railway Historical Society

Celebrate Canada - Louisbourg Celebrates Canada's 152nd Birthday!

Louisbourg

$1,500

The Village of Bible Hill

Canada Day Celebrations

Bible Hill

$3,600

Town of Amherst

Celebrate Canada in Amherst

Amherst

$4,102

Town of Annapolis Royal

2019 Canada Day Celebrations

Annapolis Royal

$1,250

Town of Antigonish

Canada Day

Antigonish

$4,688

Town of Bridgewater

Canada Day on the LaHave 2019

Bridgewater

$5,000

Town of Clark's Harbour

Town of Clark's Harbour 37th Annual Canada Day Celebrations

Clark's Harbour

$5,000

Town of Lockeport

Lockeport & Area July 1st Celebrations

Lockeport

$7,950

Town of Mulgrave

Canada Day Celebrations

Mulgrave

$650

Town of New Glasgow

Canadian Multiculturalism Day - June 27th, 2019

New Glasgow

$3,600

Town of Port Hawkesbury

Celebrate Canada Day

Port Hawkesbury

$3,516

Town of Wolfville

Canada Day Celebrations

Wolfville

$2,400

Tracadie United Baptist Church

Canada Day Celebration - Amplifying the Importance of a proud canadian

Monastery

$1,300

Truro Development Corporation Limited

Canada Day 2019 in Downtown Truro

Truro

$7,618

Upper Hammonds Plains Community Development Association

Upper Hammonds Plains CanJam Celebration

Upper Hammonds Plains

$1,600

Upper Stewiacke Community Association

Canada Day Events

Upper Stewiacke

$700

Village of Greenwood

Greenwood Canada Day 2019 Fireworks Show

Greenwood

$1,400

Village of Lawrencetown

Village of Lawrencetown Canada Day Celebrations

Lawrencetown

$1,100

Village of New Minas

New Minas Canada Day Celebrations

New Minas

$2,800

Village of Pugwash

Canada Day celebrations

Pugwash

$3,000

Welcoming Intercultural Newcomers Association (Wina)

The 3rd Annual Canadian Multiculturalism Day Extravaganza with Drums

Halifax

$4,688

Westmount Canada Day Committee

Westmount Canada Day Committee

Sydney

$2,250

Westville Fire & Rescue Department

Westville Canada Day

Westville

$8,204

Whycocomagh Waterfront Centre Association

Proud To Be Canadian

Whycocomagh

$1,100

Windsor Elms Village For Continuing Care Society

Canada Day Party

Falmouth

$425

Total

$405,069

For further information: (media only), please contact: Simon Ross, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, 819-997-7788; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca

