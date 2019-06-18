Government of Canada supports festivals in Nova Scotia

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, announces a $1.7-million investment in festivals, celebrations and culture in Nova Scotia

HALIFAX, June 18, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, and Mr. Andy Fillmore, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism and Member of Parliament (Halifax), announced today that the Government of Canada will provide $1.7 million in 2019-2020 to organizations that stage festivals, celebrations and culture in Nova Scotia.

This funding will support 169 projects for celebrations, arts and heritage promotion as well as arts and culture festivals for residents and tourists in regions throughout Nova Scotia. These projects have a major impact in the province, in the arts and culture sector as well as on tourism and economic development.

The funding is provided through the Celebrate Canada program, the Local Festivals component of the Building Communities through Arts and Heritage Program, and the Canada Arts Presentation Fund.

Additional support for arts, culture and celebrations

Minister Rodriguez also pointed out the increased investment of more than $50 million announced in the last budget to support a wide range of arts and heritage events, including arts series, festivals and celebrations throughout Canada.

Arts and culture are essential to an inclusive society and are at the heart of Canada's growing creative economy. Presentations and other related arts experiences bring Canadian audiences and artists together, and also reflect our cultural, linguistic and regional diversity.

This additional funding will strengthen the cultural and creative industries, help Canadians celebrate diversity, and promote greater inclusion.

Several hundred recipients will benefit from this additional support through these funding programs. This investment will help to meet their current and growing needs, particularly in less affluent regions. Further details will be announced in the near future.

Quotes

"Festivals are wonderful occasions to celebrate our culture and heritage with family and friends. Our Government is proud to support so many festivals, year after year, that showcase our communities, diversity, and the incredible talent of our Canadian artists, while also stimulating the creative economy throughout the country."

—The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism

"Halifax and all Nova Scotia are inspired by festivals and celebrations. I am thrilled that our government recognizes the importance of these events, which contribute to the economy, help us to celebrate as a family and make our communities and our province such a great place to live."

—Andy Fillmore, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism and Member of Parliament for Halifax

Quick Facts

The projects have been funded through Canadian Heritage's Building Communities through Arts and Heritage, Canada Arts Presentation Fund, and Celebrate Canada programs.

The Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program increases opportunities for local artists, artisans, heritage performers or specialists to be involved in their community through festivals, events and projects.

The Canada Arts Presentation Fund provides financial assistance to organizations that professionally present arts festivals or performing arts series, as well as their support organizations.

Every year, the government supports more than 1,350 festivals and performing arts events in more than 400 communities throughout Canada, through the Canada Arts Presentation Fund and the Building Communities through Arts and Heritage program.

Celebrate Canada provides funding to community-based activities celebrating and promoting National Indigenous People Day on June 21, Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day on June 24, Canadian Multiculturalism Day on June 27, and Canada Day on July 1. Every year, more than 10 million Canadians participate in hundreds of events supported by this program throughout the country.

The increased funding proposed in Budget 2019 for the Celebration and Commemoration Program will help expand the scope and visibility of these days of celebration, and to highlight the new National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

The additional investment of $50.25 million over two years (2019-2020 and 2020-2021) announced in the last budget will be distributed as follows:

$16 million over two years for the Canada Arts Presentation Fund;

over two years for the Canada Arts Presentation Fund; $14 million over two years for the Building Communities through Arts and Heritage program; and

over two years for the Building Communities through Arts and Heritage program; and $20.25 million over two years for the Celebration and Commemoration Program.

Data Table

Program Total Amount Building Communities through Arts and Heritage This program provides Canadians with more opportunities to take part in local arts and culture activities as well as local history and heritage activities. $604,700 46 projects Canada Arts Presentation Fund This program gives Canadians to experience the variety and richness of Canada's culture through professional arts festivals, live professional performances, and other artistic experiences. $701,000 26 projects Celebrate Canada Celebrate Canada provides funding for activities organized on National Indigenous Peoples Day, Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day: Fête nationale du Québec et de la Francophonie canadienne, and Canada Day. $405,069 97 projects

Building Communities through Arts and Heritage

Recipient Project City Amount Full Circle Festival Society Full Circle Festival Windsor $3,400 Fédération Régionale des Arts et du Patrimoine de la Baie Sainte-Marie Festival Clare-té Baie-Sainte-Marie, Clare region $4,100 Doors Open Halifax Heritage Society Doors Open Halifax 2019 Halifax $5,100 Pictou Landing Powwow Committee 28th Annual Pictou Landing Pow wow Trenton (near New Glasgow) $11,100 Privateer Days Commission Privateer Days 2019 Liverpool $48,600 Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo Society Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo 2019 Halifax $33,800 Festival of the Tartans Committee (The) Festival of the Tartans Pictou County $2,000 Chester Art Centre Association Chester Art Week Chester $2,400 Maritime Fiddle Festival Maritime Fiddle Festival Dartmouth $5,000 Festival of the Tartans Committee (The) Festival of the Tartans Pictou County $21,000 Comunn Feis An Eilein 29th Annual Feis an Eilein Cape Breton Island $4,400 Trunk 7 Music Festival Association Trunk 7 Music Festival Musquodoboit Harbour $7,300 Waverley Community Association Waverley Village Green Summer Concert Series Waverley $8,100 Clare Bluegrass Association Clare Bluegrass Festival Baie-Sainte-Marie, Clare region $5,000 Société Mi-Carême Festival Masque et Mer 2019 Chéticamp $6,000 Africa Festival of Arts and Culture Society (Afacs) Africa Festival of Arts and Culture (AFRIFEST) 2019 Halifax $6,300 Friends of Hank Snow Society (The) 29th Annual Hank Snow Tribute Liverpool $9,600 Peggy's Cove Area Festival of the Arts Society 2019 Peggy's Cove Area Festival of the Arts Peggy's Cove $5,000 Pugwash Harbourfest Pugwash HarbourFest Pugwash $5,600 Festival of the Strait Society Festival of the Strait 2019 - Sail Into Summer Port Hawkesbury $14,800 New Glasgow Riverfront Music Jubilee Society New Glasgow Riverfront Jubilee New Glasgow $31,600 Halifax Pride Society Halifax Pride Festival Halifax $20,600 South Shore Exhibition Commission South Shore Exhibition Bridgewater $36,000 Development Isle Madame Association Inc. Codstock Outdoor Music Festival Arichat, Cape Breton $5,000 Development Isle Madame Association Inc. 5th Annual Isle Madame Bluegrass and Old Time Country Music Festival Isle Madame $5,000 Seafest Association Seafest Yarmouth $22,100 The Antigonish Highland Society Antigonish Highland Games Antigonish $29,500 Alderney Landing Association Christkindlmarket Festival Dartmouth $25,100 Alderney Landing Association Bluenose Ghosts Festival Dartmouth $29,400 Alderney Landing Association Fire & Water Festival Dartmouth $32,100 Antigonish Culture Alive Association Antigonight: Art After Dark Festival Antigonish $15,300 Membertou Cultural & Heritage Centre Foundation Inc. Membertou Powwow Membertou First Nation, near Sydney $13,400 Conseil Communautaire du Grand-Havre Francofest 2019 Dartmouth $16,100 Queens County Fair Association Queens County Fair Caledonia $5,000 New Ross Regional Development Society New Ross Christmas Festival New Ross $2,300 Atlantic Flamenco Productions Society Atlantic Flamenco Festival Halifax $5,000 Pictou County Rainbow Community Association Pride Week Pictou County $5,000 Nocturne Art at Night Society Nocturne: Art at Night Halifax $23,300 Art Happening Bridgewater Society Afterglow Art Festival Bridgewater $15,700 Deep Roots Music Co-Operative Limited Canadian Deep Roots Music Festival Wolfville $14,100 Two Rivers Development Association Acoustic Roots Festival Huntington $5,000 Sherbrooke Village Old Fashioned Christmas Association Sherbrooke Village Old Fashioned Christmas Association Sherbrooke Village $6,400 Forties Community Centre (The) Oktoberfest Tatamagouche $2,700 Liverpool Ukulele Ceilidh Society 8th International Ukulele Ceilidh LIverpool $4,500 Lumière Arts Festival Association Lumière Arts Festival Sydney $17,100 Acadia First Nation Gold River Pow Wow 2019 Gold River (Chester) $8,800 Total $604,700

Canada Arts Presentation Fund

Recipient Project City Amount Association Le Moulin de la Baie Sainte Marie (L') Série de spectacles Saulnierville $18,000 Atlantic Fringe Festival Society (The) Halifax Fringe Festival Halifax $20,000 Cape Breton Jazz and World Music Festival Cape Breton Jazz and World Music Festival Cape Breton $5,000 Cape Breton Regional Municipality Makin' Waves Sydney $5,000 Cobequid Arts Council Marigold Cultural Centre Presents Seasons 2019-2020, 2020-2021, 2021-2022 Truro $24,000 Festival Acadien de Clare Programmation 2019 Comeauville $25,000 Halifax Urban Folk Festival Society Halifax Urban Folk Festival Halifax $5,000 Harmony Bazaar: Festival of Women & Song Society Harmony Bazaar Lockeport $7,000 Lunenburg Doc Fest Association Lunenburg Doc Fest Lunenburg $20,000 New Trad Society (The) Re-Jigged Festival Dartmouth $15,000 Prismatic Arts Society Prismatic Arts Festival 2019 (Ottawa) and Prismatic Arts Festival 2020 (Halifax) Ottawa/Halifax $78,000 Society of the Company Of Angels Dance Projects Festival of Dance Annapolis Royal Annapolis Royal $7,500 Atlantic Flamenco Productions Society Atlantic Flamenco Production Society 2019/2020 Season Halifax $5,000 Upstream Music Association Open Waters Festival Visiting Canadian Artists Halifax $16,500 Astor Theatre Society (The) Main Stage Performance Series Liverpool $12,000 Atlantic Buskers Festival Society Atlantic Buskers Festival Society Halifax $42,000 Chester Theatre Council Society Chester Playhouse Presentation Series Chester $21,000 Conseil Communautaire du Grand-Havre CCGH programming Dartmouth $24,000 Eastern Front Theatre Society (The) STAGES Theatre Festival Halifax $86,000 Fundy Folk Association Evergreen Theatre Season Forest Glade $5,000 Halifax Comedy Festival Society Halifax ComedyFest Halifax $34,000 Jazz East Rising Association Halifax Jazz Festival, JazzLabs, JazzEast Concerts and Creative Music Workshop Halifax $100,000 Kinetic Studio Society Kinetic Studio Series Halifax $9,000 King's Theatre Society Live Presents Annapolis Royal $21,000 Obey Convention Music and Arts Society OBEY Convention XII, OBEY Convention XIII, OBEY Convention XIV + Off-Season Concerts Series Halifax $36,000 Scotia Chamber Players Scotia Festival of Music 2019 Halifax $60,000 Total $701,000

Celebrate Canada Fund

Recipient Project City Amount Advocate District Development Association Canada Day festivities and fireworks Advocate Harbour $800 African Diaspora Association of the Maritimes (Adam) Celebrate Canada day our new home our new country Halifax $1,600 Alderney Landing Association Boardwalk Art on Canada Day Dartmouth $2,500 Annapolis Valley Historical Society Celebrate Canada Middleton $650 Aspotogan Heritage Trust Society Canada Day community celebration Hubbards $650 Association Francophone de la Vallée St-Jean-Baptiste Day in the valley Greenwood $4,000 Bear River Royal Canadian Legion Branch #22 Canada Day Celebration by the Waterfront 2019 Bear River $1,100 Beaver Bank Kinsac Community Centre Canada Day in Beaver Bank Beaver Bank $6,000 Brookfield Railway Station and Heritage Society Brookfield Celebrates Canada Day Brookfield $650 Burlington Community Club Canada Day Celebration Burlington $1,800 Canning District Recreational Commission Canada Day in Canning Canning $1,600 Cape Breton Regional Municipality Cape Breton Regional Municipality Canada Day Celebrations and Multiculturalism Day Celebrations 2019 Sydney $21,096 Ceilidh Trail C.B. Club Canada Day Inverness $800 Centre Communautaire Francophone de Truro Célébrons nos cultures Truro $1,300 Chester Municipal Heritage Society Huzzah Canada! Huzzah Chester! Chester $1,758 Creamery Square Association Celebrate Canada Tatamagouche $1,250 Creole Heritage Association - Canada Creole Heritage Day Event Halifax $2,344 Cumberland African Nova Scotian Association Multicultural Day Celebration Amherst $2,930 Development Isle Madame Association Inc. Canada Day Celebration Arichat $2,000 Digby Area Recreation Commission Digby Area Recreation Commission Canada Day Celebration Digby $1,400 East Preston United Baptist Church Celebrate Canada Day With A Taste of East Preston East Preston $1,876 Enfield, Elmsdale and District Lions Club 47th Annual Lions Community Celebrations of Canada Day Enfield $3,200 Fisherman's Cove Development Association Annual Canada Day at Fisherman's Cove Eastern Passage $4,220 Friends of Neville Park Society Canada Day Party Whitney Pier South Bar $4,000 Friends of the Desbrisay Museum Celebrate Multiculturalism Bridgewater $1,250 Friends of the Yarmouth Light Society Celebrate Canada Day @ Cape Forchu Cape Forchu $1,876 Halifax Brewery Farmers' Market Co-Op Ltd. FEAST: A Multicultural Food Event Halifax $2,800 Halifax Regional Municipality Bedford Days Canada Day Dartmouth $15,630 Halifax Regional Municipality Halifax-Dartmouth Canada Day 2019 Dartmouth $46,880 Hall's Harbour Fundy View Community Society Halls Harbour celebrates Canada Day Centreville $2,000 Hantsport Memorial Community Centre Canada Day Celebrations Hantsport $3,600 Highlands Métis Nation Association National Indigenous Peoples Day "Bridging the gap" Cheticamp $1,300 Indo-Canadian Senior Group of N.S. Canada Day Halifax $650 Kespu'kwitk Métis Council of Yarmouth & District National Indigenous Peoples Day Yarmouth $1,000 La Picasse, Centre Communautaire Culturel Multicultural celebration Petit de Grat $1,100 La Société Acadienne de Clare Célébrons le 21 juin tous ensemble Comeauville $800 La Société Historique Acadienne de Pubnico-Ouest Célébration avec nos familles Pubnico-Ouest $3,600 La Société Saint-Pierre Chéticamp fête son pays Chéticamp $1,000 L'Acadie de Chezzetcook Association Fête du Canada 2019 / Canada Day 2019 West Chezzetcook $2,000 L'Association du Musée de Wedgeport Canada Day Celebration Lower Wedgeport $1,100 Lincolnville Community Development Association Happy Birthday Canada "Let's Celebrate" Monastery $650 Maitland & District Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary Canada Day on the Bay 2019! Maitland $1,600 Mi'kmaw Native Friendship Society Mawita'jik 2019 Halifax $89,250 Millbrook Culture And Heritage Centre National Indigenous Peoples Day Millbrook $4,000 Municipality of the County of Annapolis Bridgetown 2019 Canada Day Celebrations Annapolis Royal $1,250 Municipality of the County of Antigonish Canada Day Celebrations Antigonish $2,800 Municipality of the County of Kings Canada Day Celebration - Aylesford Lake Beach Kentville $750 Municipality of the County of Clare Canada Day 2019 Petit-Ruisseau $1,500 Municipality of the County of Digby Weymouth Canada Day Celebration Digby $1,400 Municipality of the District of St. Mary's St. Mary's Canada Day Celebrations Sherbrooke $650 Municipality of the District of Yarmouth Celebrate Canada 2019! Hebron $10,255 Native Council of Nova Scotia National Indigenous Peoples Day Truro $2,800 Native Council of Nova Scotia Zone 11 National Indigenous Peoples Day Sheet Harbour $1,600 New Germany Canada Day Committee New Germany Canada Day New Germany $5,274 New Waterford Festival Society New Waterford Canada Day 2019 New Waterford $1,758 North Queens Board of Trade Celebrate Canada 2019 Caledonia $2,000 Northwoodcare Halifax Incorporated A Year for Celebrating All Things Canadian Dartmouth $5,860 Parrsborough Shore Historical Society Canada Day Celebrations at Ottawa House Museum/Former Home of Sir Charles and Lady Tupper Parrsboro $650 Pictou Landing First Nation Cultural Awareness, Focus on Mi'kmaq History Month Pictou Landing $1,875 Port Lorne Canada Day Committee Port Lorne Canada Day Berwick $800 Queens Home for Special Care Society (Queens Manor) Queens Manor Celebrates Canada Liverpool $700 Region of Queens Municipality Celebrate Canada Day 2019 Liverpool $3,200 Riverport District Fire Protection Commission Canada Day Fireworks Riverport $1,500 Royal Canadian Legion Branch #79 Canada Day Celebrations 2019 New Ross $1,600 Sackville Community Development Association Celebrate Canada - Sackville and Area Lower Sackville $11,814 Sheet Harbour and Area Heritage Society Canada Day Celebrations Sheet Harbour $1,300 Shoreham Village Senior Citizens Association Canada Day Celebration Chester $400 Shubenacadie Hay Days Society Hay Days / Canada Day Celebrations Shubenacadie $3,200 Société Acadienne Sainte-Croix Meeting and celebration 2019 Pomquet $800 Sunnyville Community Association Sunnyville Celebrates Canada Day 2019 Guysborough $650 The Municipality of the County of Richmond Canada Day Celebrations Arichat $7,032 The Point Tupper Heritage Association Celebrate Canada Day Point Tupper $600 The Sydney And Louisburg Railway Historical Society Celebrate Canada - Louisbourg Celebrates Canada's 152nd Birthday! Louisbourg $1,500 The Village of Bible Hill Canada Day Celebrations Bible Hill $3,600 Town of Amherst Celebrate Canada in Amherst Amherst $4,102 Town of Annapolis Royal 2019 Canada Day Celebrations Annapolis Royal $1,250 Town of Antigonish Canada Day Antigonish $4,688 Town of Bridgewater Canada Day on the LaHave 2019 Bridgewater $5,000 Town of Clark's Harbour Town of Clark's Harbour 37th Annual Canada Day Celebrations Clark's Harbour $5,000 Town of Lockeport Lockeport & Area July 1st Celebrations Lockeport $7,950 Town of Mulgrave Canada Day Celebrations Mulgrave $650 Town of New Glasgow Canadian Multiculturalism Day - June 27th, 2019 New Glasgow $3,600 Town of Port Hawkesbury Celebrate Canada Day Port Hawkesbury $3,516 Town of Wolfville Canada Day Celebrations Wolfville $2,400 Tracadie United Baptist Church Canada Day Celebration - Amplifying the Importance of a proud canadian Monastery $1,300 Truro Development Corporation Limited Canada Day 2019 in Downtown Truro Truro $7,618 Upper Hammonds Plains Community Development Association Upper Hammonds Plains CanJam Celebration Upper Hammonds Plains $1,600 Upper Stewiacke Community Association Canada Day Events Upper Stewiacke $700 Village of Greenwood Greenwood Canada Day 2019 Fireworks Show Greenwood $1,400 Village of Lawrencetown Village of Lawrencetown Canada Day Celebrations Lawrencetown $1,100 Village of New Minas New Minas Canada Day Celebrations New Minas $2,800 Village of Pugwash Canada Day celebrations Pugwash $3,000 Welcoming Intercultural Newcomers Association (Wina) The 3rd Annual Canadian Multiculturalism Day Extravaganza with Drums Halifax $4,688 Westmount Canada Day Committee Westmount Canada Day Committee Sydney $2,250 Westville Fire & Rescue Department Westville Canada Day Westville $8,204 Whycocomagh Waterfront Centre Association Proud To Be Canadian Whycocomagh $1,100 Windsor Elms Village For Continuing Care Society Canada Day Party Falmouth $425 Total $405,069

