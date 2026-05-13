Government of Canada supports festivals and events in New Brunswick

The Government of Canada supports festivals and events across New Brunswick

CAMPBELLTON, NB, May 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Festivals and community events play a vital role, as they bring people together, strengthen communities, help us celebrate local culture, and generate important economic activity for local businesses and regions.

Today, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, announced government support totalling more than $1,100,000 for a wide range of festivals and events taking place across New Brunswick in 2026–2027.

This investment will help organizers deliver dynamic and inclusive programming that showcases the province's rich cultural diversity, supports local artists and businesses, and attracts visitors from across Canada and beyond. From music and arts festivals to cultural celebrations and community gatherings, these events contribute to the social and economic vitality of communities throughout the province.

Festivals and events are more than just celebrations; they are opportunities to connect, share stories, and highlight the creativity and resilience of Canadians. By supporting these initiatives, the Government of Canada is fostering a strong sense of belonging and promoting New Brunswick as a vibrant destination.

Quotes

"Festivals and events are at the heart of our communities. They bring people together, celebrate our shared heritage, and help drive local economies by supporting businesses and attracting visitors. Through this support, we are ensuring that organizers across New Brunswick can continue to deliver meaningful experiences that reflect the diversity and strength of our country."



--The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

"Across New Brunswick, festivals and events showcase the incredible talent, culture and spirit of our communities. This investment will help support local economies, strengthen community ties, and sustain opportunities for residents and visitors alike to experience all that our province has to offer."



--Guillaume Deschênes-Thériault, Member of Parliament (Madawaska–Restigouche)

Quick Facts

The Canada Arts Presentation Fund supports organizations that professionally present arts festivals or performing arts series as well as organizations that fund arts presenters.

The Building Communities through Arts and Heritage program increases opportunities for local artists and artisans, local heritage performers or specialists, and local First Nations, Inuit and Métis cultural carriers to be involved in their community through festivals, events and projects. It also allows local groups to commemorate their local history and heritage.

The Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Program supports the mandate of the Department of Canadian Heritage by building on Canada's strength as a diverse and inclusive society. The Anti-Hate component of the program provides funding to community-based initiatives that address systemic racism, discrimination or hate by effecting sustainable change to promote the value of diversity and foster inclusion and a sense of belonging in Canada.

Related Product

Backgrounder: Federal support for New Brunswick festivals and events

The Government of Canada is supporting a range of festivals and events across New Brunswick in 2026–2027 to help strengthen communities, celebrate cultural diversity and stimulate local economies. This investment will assist organizers in delivering inclusive and interactive programs that showcase the province's rich Acadian, Indigenous, Anglophone and multicultural heritage; create opportunities for artists; support small businesses; and attract visitors. Festivals and events play a key role in community pride, cultural exchange, and a vibrant and resilient Canada.

Festivals and events receiving funding for 2026–2027

Program Organization Approved Amount Canada Arts Presentation

Fund Arts and Culture Centre of Sussex $15,000 Centre Culturel Aberdeen $15,000 Centre des arts la petite église d'Edmundston $45,000 Festival international de musique baroque de Lamèque $8,000 Galerie sans nom $36,000 La Société culturelle de la Baie des chaleurs $7,700 La Société culturelle de Kent-Sud $18,000 Radarts $277,200 Sappyfest $30,000 Carleton-Victoria Arts Council $30,000 Centre culturel de Caraquet $12,000 Centre des arts et de la culture de Dieppe $46,800 Coopérative la Nuée $10,000 Festival acadien de Caraquet $87,942 Festival acadien de poésie $7,200 Festival voir Miscou et mourir $39,240 Fundy Sea Shanty Festival $8,400 Les productions DansEncorps $26,400 Musical Ventures $31,200 Musique Saint-Joachim $21,000 Paddlefest NB $9,600 Riverview Arts Centre $22,000 Building Communities

through Arts and Heritage –

Local Festivals Asian Heritage Society of New Brunswick – Fredericton Chapter $7,500 Campbellton Salmon Festival Committee $46,500 Coopérative air au cube – Cirque Nomade $18,100 Festival des arts visuels en Atlantique $18,300 Flourish Festival $21,700 Grand Falls Potato Festival $10,700 Greater Moncton Scottish Association $34,000 Shediac Lobster Festival $61,000 St. Mary's First Nation $52,700 Multiculturalism and Anti-

Racism Program Arab Culture Club – Club de Culture Arabe Inc. / Arab Heritage Festival 2026 $20,000 Asian Heritage Society of New Brunswick – Fredericton Chapter / 2026 Asian Heritage Month Celebration $35,000 Asian Heritage Society of New Brunswick – Saint John Chapter / Greater Saint John Asian Heritage Month Celebrations 2026–2027 $22,000 Greater Moncton Scottish Association Inc. / 20th Annual Greater Moncton Highland Games & Scottish Festival 2026–2027 $15,000 Passamaquoddy Recognition Group Inc. / Cultural Teachings Through Indigenous Peoples Day Event $8,000 Shediac Filipino Community Organization Inc. / Philippines Independence Day (awaiting approval) $5,000

Associated Links

Canada Arts Presentation Fund

Building Communities through Arts and Heritage

Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Program

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]