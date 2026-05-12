The Government of Canada invests more than $1.4 million in the Chinese Canadian Museum

VANCOUVER, BC, May 12, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada's arts and heritage preserve and share the stories that define our history and shape our future. They strengthen communities across generations and cultures, and support a vibrant, resilient economy.

Today, Wade Grant, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, and Member of Parliament (Vancouver Quadra), announced $1.429 million in funding for the Chinese Canadian Museum. He made the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages.

The Chinese Canadian Museum serves as an important space for celebrating the rich history, cultural heritage and enduring contributions of Chinese Canadians and Asian communities across Canada.

The Chinese Canadian Museum will receive $1,316,900 through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund to support the final phase of improvements to its space in the historic Wing Sang Building in Vancouver's Chinatown. This investment will help fund the purchase and installation of specialized equipment, including climate control systems, lighting, display cases and security infrastructure. These improvements will establish an in-house world-class collections storage and conservation facility. This will help the Museum to feature high-quality programming while safely preserving sensitive artifacts.

The Museum will also receive $95,000 over two years through the Museums Assistance Program to transform its exhibition, The Paper Trail to the 1923 Chinese Exclusion Act, into a travelling exhibition. This funding will support the installation of the exhibit at multiple host venues as well as outreach activities. The exhibition will be featured at the Manitoba Museum from May 2026 to April 2027, followed by the Montreal Holocaust Museum, as part of its national tour.

The Chinese Canadian Museum will also receive $12,000 through the Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Program to support its exhibition, MOMENTUM: Power and Identity in Sports, which will include a series of public programs and events that engage audiences in conversations around racism, representation and identity in sport and culture. The initiative will highlight the often-overlooked contributions of Chinese Canadian athletes and Asian artists, particularly as worldwide attention turns to Vancouver as a host city for the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

Additionally, the Museum will receive $6,000 through the Young Canada Works in Heritage Organizations program to support a student curatorial assistant position, providing hands-on experience in the heritage field.

These investments support the Museum's vital role in promoting understanding, preserving heritage and strengthening community connections across the country.

May marks Asian Heritage Month in Canada, an opportunity to learn more about the diverse cultures and history of Asian communities. It is also a time to acknowledge the many achievements and contributions of people of Asian origin to the country we know and love.

Quotes

"As we mark Asian Heritage Month, we recognize that Chinese Canadian stories are a vital part of Canada's identity. Our investments will help preserve and share them with communities across the country for generations to come."

-- The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

"The Chinese Canadian Museum is a dynamic space for learning and reflection. These investments will help to showcase stories that have too often been overlooked. By strengthening its ability to welcome visitors and share exhibitions across the country, the Museum will continue to create meaningful experiences that reflect the rich Chinese Canadian history and identity, while helping to build a more inclusive Canada."

-- Wade Grant, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, and Member of Parliament (Vancouver Quadra)

"These investments from the Department of Canadian Heritage affirm that Chinese Canadian histories are integral to the national narrative, especially during Asian Heritage Month. They expand our capacity to advance research, infrastructure, education and public programming that bring these stories to audiences across the country."

-- Dr. Melissa Karmen Lee, Chief Executive Officer, Chinese Canadian Museum

"Since opening in 2023, the Chinese Canadian Museum has stood as the first institution of its kind in Canada, celebrating the rich history, culture and contributions of Chinese Canadians. We are grateful for this continued support from Canadian Heritage, which allows us to complete our transformation from a restored heritage building into a fully equipped, museum-standard national cultural institution. Aligned with this year's Asian Heritage Month theme, Honouring Asian Canadians: Stories that Built Canada, this new funding will help us to further gather and share these stories widely."

-- Grace Wong, Board Chair, Chinese Canadian Museum

Quick Facts

The Chinese Canadian Museum brings together historic artifacts, collections, maps, films, photographs, archives, oral histories and other content relevant to the Chinese Canadian story.

The Chinese Canadian Museum Society of British Columbia, which oversees the operations and management of the Museum, was founded in March 2020 as an independent, non-profit society with a provincial mandate to establish a Chinese Canadian Museum.

The theme for Asian Heritage Month 2026 is Honouring Asian Canadians: Stories that Built Canada. This theme recognizes the essential contributions Asian Canadians have made to Canada's social, cultural and economic life across generations.

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund helps improve the conditions that support innovation in the arts, heritage and creative communities. The Fund supports renovation projects and the acquisition of specialized equipment related to arts and heritage cultural spaces.

The Museums Assistance Program supports heritage institutions and workers in preserving and presenting heritage collections. The program encourages the preservation of Indigenous culture and promotes better access to heritage collections for all Canadians. It also promotes professional knowledge, skills and practices related to key museum functions.

The Events component of the Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Program funds community-based events that promote intercultural or interfaith understanding and discussions on multiculturalism, diversity, racism and religious discrimination. It also supports initiatives that celebrate a community's history and culture.

Young Canada Works in Heritage Organizations is an employment program for students. It offers young people the opportunity to improve their skills while acquiring practical knowledge in the heritage field.

Related Products

Government of Canada Supports the Chinese Canadian Museum

Government of Canada Supports the Chinese Canadian Museum

Associated Links

Asian Heritage Month

Canada Cultural Spaces Fund

Chinese Canadian Museum

Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Program

Museums Assistance Program

Young Canada Works in Heritage Organizations

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]