Visit focused on strengthening community sport from playground to podium

KITCHENER–WATERLOO, ON, May 12, 2026 /CNW/ - The Honourable Adam van Koeverden, Secretary of State (Sport), was in Kitchener–Waterloo today alongside Tim Louis, Member of Parliament (Kitchener–Conestoga), to highlight the Government of Canada's generational investments in sport announced in the Spring Economic Update 2026: Canada Strong for All.

The Government of Canada is investing $755 million to expand access to sport, creating opportunities for Canadians to build meaningful relationships in their communities, making full use of existing and new infrastructure, and supporting Canada's world-class athletes who inspire pride and unity, as we celebrate their accomplishments as a country.

During a visit to the K-W Badminton Club, Secretary of State van Koeverden highlighted how these investments in sport will help build stronger, safer and more connected communities while creating more opportunities for Canadians to participate and thrive in sport from playground to podium.

Sport plays an important role in communities across Canada. It brings people together, supports physical and mental health, creates safer and more inclusive spaces for young people, and strengthens local economies and community infrastructure.

Quotes

"Sports is the ultimate nation builder. It brings people together, strengthens communities, and creates opportunities for Canadians of all ages and backgrounds to grow, lead and succeed. These generational investments are about building a stronger sport system from playground to podium, while making sure more Canadians can access the benefits of sport in their own communities."

--The Honourable Adam van Koeverden, Secretary of State (Sport)

"Community sport organizations and spaces like the K-W Badminton Club and many others across Waterloo Region play an important role in bringing people together and helping young people stay active, healthy and connected. These investments will help strengthen opportunities for families and communities across Kitchener–Conestoga and beyond."

--Tim Louis, Member of Parliament (Kitchener–Conestoga)

"Across the Waterloo Region, we see every day how sport brings people together, builds confidence in young people, and strengthens the fabric of our communities. This generational investment in community sport will create opportunities for people of all ages and backgrounds to connect, stay active and thrive. I'm proud to support initiatives that help ensure more Canadians can experience the benefits of sport close to home."

--The Honourable Bardish Chagger, Member of Parliament (Waterloo)

Quick Facts

The Spring Economic Update 2026 proposes to provide $755 million over five years, starting in 2026–27, and $118 million ongoing, to Canadian Heritage to support Canada's sport system to:

Host and compete with the best: $50 million over five years to bring more world-class sporting events to Canada. Funding will be tied to legacy-building projects that deliver lasting benefits well beyond the events themselves. Facilities built or upgraded for major events will continue to serve communities, support grassroots participation and strengthen local sport systems for years to come.

Support our athletes and the next generation in performing at the highest levels: $45 million over five years and $8 million ongoing to help our athletes train, compete and perform, including support for better mental health and funding that will be linked to robust safe sport measures and frameworks. These actions will strengthen the sport system and respond to some of the findings of the Final Report of the Future of Sport in Canada Commission while the government continues to consider all of its recommendations.

Get more Canadians involved in sport: $660 million over five years and $110 million ongoing for sport organizations, increasing funding that has remained largely unchanged since 2005, so that they can invest in a strong and safe sport system and grow participation among children and youth nationwide. We want sport organizations to work with private sector partners who share the goal of getting more Canadians involved in sport. We also expect sport organizations to make changes to their programming to invest in sport at all levels.

Associated Links

Spring Economic Update 2026: Canada Strong for All

Spring Economic Update 2026: Key Measures

Spring Economic Update 2026: Address by the Minister of Finance and National Revenue

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Alyson Chambers, Director of Communications, Office of the Secretary of State (Sport), [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]