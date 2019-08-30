Government of Canada supports expansion of Vivo for Healthier Generations centre

CALGARY, Aug. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Investing in recreational infrastructure plays a key role in supporting healthy, dynamic and inclusive communities where every Canadian has the opportunity to grow.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, announced funding for the expansion of the Vivo recreation centre, which will add 8,825 square metres to the existing facility.

The expanded facility will house a new community space and courtyard, an expanded swimming pool area and fitness centre, an indoor park, as well as a new Research and Innovation Centre with classroom space for outreach and community programming. These additions will enable more residents to benefit from the centre's diverse programs and services, promoting healthy lifestyles and community engagement while supporting regional economic growth.

The Government of Canada is contributing $15 million to this project through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The remaining project funding is being provided by the Province of Alberta, the City of Calgary, and the Nose Creek Sports and Recreation Association's Capital Campaign to be launched this fall.

Quotes

"The expanded Vivo centre will be much more than a new recreation facility. It will provide spaces for residents, young and old, to engage in activities that are essential to healthy living, enhance access to programs, activities, and services, and facilitate everyone's full participation in community life. Our government is proud to support projects that help ensure our communities remain among the best places to live, work and raise a family."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"An active community is a healthy community. Having all three orders of government and the NCSRA investing in this well-used rec facility will improve access to fitness, education and community space. This is great news for Calgary."

Mayor Naheed K. Nenshi, City of Calgary

"Vivo believes that play can transform your life! As a charitable enterprise, it is our way of raising healthier generations. We know that when people are physically active and socially connected, their lives are healthier and happier. Our community has told us that this expansion captures their vision and we are excited to see the federal government join the provincial and municipal governments in supporting and investing in healthy living for individuals, families, and communities."

Cynthia Watson, Chief Evolution Officer, Vivo

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $25.3 billion of this funding is supporting social infrastructure in Canadian communities.

