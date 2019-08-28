Government of Canada supports expansion of science centre in Edmonton

EDMONTON, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Investing in cultural and recreational infrastructure helps build more dynamic inclusive communities while encouraging tourism and economic growth.

Today, the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Natural Resources and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Mill Woods, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, alongside Randy Boissonnault, Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre, and Edmonton City Councillor Bev Esslinger, on behalf of Mayor Don Iveson, announced funding to support the Aurora project, a major expansion and renovation project at TELUS World of Science Edmonton.

The project will allow the science centre to expand its hands-on scientific programming and exhibits, and to promote Indigenous knowledge and Canada's North. The work includes adding 929 square metres of sustainably designed interior space and renovating the existing space. This work is the fourth phase of the facility's $40 million Aurora project initiative.

The new interior space will house an Arctic Gallery and an expanded new lobby space while the renovations will upgrade the existing Health Gallery and Science Garage. A new outdoor community plaza and interpretative trails will also be built and solar panels will be installed to reduce the building's carbon footprint.

The Government of Canada is contributing $8.65 million to this $23.4 million project through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The City of Edmonton has dedicated $12 million in funding for the design and construction of the Aurora project. The remaining funds for the project are being provided by the Province of Alberta and private donations.

Quotes

"Our government is proud to be supporting this exciting next expansion of TELUS World of Science Edmonton, which will ensure that even more Edmontonians and visitors can learn about science, technology and sustainability in a fun immersive environment. It is investments in cultural and recreational infrastructure like these that help make Canadian communities dynamic inclusive places where families can grow and thrive."

The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Natural Resources and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Mill Woods, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Growing up near Edmonton, the TELUS World of Science provided opportunities for people of all ages to explore and immerse themselves in a world of discovery. This unique facility offers a captivating experience to Edmontonians and visitors from all around the world that is unparalleled in Western Canada. Our Government believes in supporting and growing science, innovation, and technology and seeing the expansion of an Edmonton icon can make all of us proud."

Randy Boissonnault, Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre

"We are thankful for the contribution of the Government of Canada to this unique project. This expansion is an exciting addition to one of the key attractions of the Edmonton metropolitan region, and will inspire future generations of innovators."

Mayor Don Iveson, City of Edmonton

"We are thrilled with the Government of Canada's announcement today. It is with the help of partners like the Government of Canada and many others that we can ignite curiosity, inspire discovery, celebrate science and change lives of the people that visit us every day. The reimagining of our facility has already begun with the completion of the S.P.A.C.E. Gallery, Zeidler Dome, CuriousCITY and The Nature Exchange and now we will continue with the development of a fantastic new Arctic Gallery, Health Gallery and more."

Alan Nursall, TELUS World of Science Edmonton

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $25.3 billion of this funding is supporting social infrastructure in Canadian communities.

