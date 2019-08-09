Government of Canada supports expansion of Reynolds-Alberta Museum Collections Facility in East Wetaskiwin

WETASKIWIN, AB, Aug. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Investing in cultural and historical infrastructure plays an important role in developing dynamic communities, promoting tourism and preserving Canada's heritage.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, announced funding for a new collections storage facility at the Reynolds-Alberta Museum.

The museum explores and interprets the impact of technological change in Alberta from the 1890s to the present. Its collection includes more than 500 vehicles, 130 aircraft and 5,000 pieces of agricultural equipment.

A new collections storage facility of approximately 9,290 square meters (100,000 square feet), which includes an aircraft apron and exterior storage area, will be built to accommodate current and future artifacts and protect them from environmental elements – such as radiation, light, uncontrolled temperature, relative humidity and vermin. Improvements will also be made to adjacent pedestrian walkways and access roads. Once complete, the general public will have access to part of the facility to view artifacts.

The Government of Canada is contributing over $12.1 million to this project through the New Building Canada Fund – Provincial-Territorial Infrastructure Component – National and Regional Projects.

Quotes

"Cultural institutions play a key role in developing dynamic communities that celebrate Canada's diverse heritage and ingenuity. With these improvements, the Reynolds-Alberta Museum will be able to attract even more visitors to celebrate Alberta's mechanical heritage. Our government is proud to be investing in projects that preserve culture while contributing to economic growth and community development."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

$25.3 billion of this funding is supporting social infrastructure in Canadian communities.

Web: Infrastructure Canada

