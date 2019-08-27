Government of Canada supports expansion of Francis Winspear Centre for Music in Edmonton

EDMONTON, Aug. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Investing in cultural and historical infrastructure plays an important role in developing dynamic communities, promoting tourism and preserving Canada's heritage.

Today, Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre, Randy Boissonnault, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, alongside the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Natural Resources and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Mill Woods, and Mayor Don Iveson, announced funding for the expansion of the Francis Winspear Centre for Music, home to the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra.

The project involves building a 3809-square metre facility that will provide cultural programming space for the community and surrounding areas. Among the new amenities will be a 550-seat performance venue with automated raked seating that will allow for multiple adaptations to the room's configuration.

Once complete, the Francis Winspear Centre for Music expansion will provide a wide variety of programming opportunities for the community, promoting community engagement, and supporting regional economic growth.

The Government of Canada is contributing over $18.1 million towards this project through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The remaining funds for the project are being provided by the Province of Alberta and the City of Edmonton.

"Arts and culture organizations are important job creators in Edmonton and across the country. This critical infrastructure will allow an Edmonton and Canadian icon to expand its programming, to reach even more youth, and to embrace the space where arts and the digital world meet. The expanded Francis Winspear Centre for Music will inspire and delight Edmontonians, Albertans, and Canadians for decades to come. Bravo!"

Member of Parliament Randy Boissonnault on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"This is a great example of all levels of government coming together to support an infrastructure project that will benefit the entire Edmonton Metropolitan Region. The Winspear is a thriving component to our arts community and investments like this are critical to maintaining and enhancing our reputation in offering incredible arts experiences."

Mayor Don Iveson, City of Edmonton

"This is a momentous day, not just for the Winspear Centre, but for Edmonton, for Alberta and for the entire arts community. Our expansion marks a milestone moment in the growth of Edmonton's Arts District as we create a world-class and state-of-the-art facility for music and community. This is the fulfillment, and what we call the completion, of Dr. Francis Winspear's original dream that built the Winspear Centre in 1997. We especially want to thank the many elected officials across all levels of government who voiced support for funding, board members and volunteers who worked tirelessly behind the scenes to see this dream fulfilled, and to Edmontonians for their unwavering support."

Annemarie Petrov, President and Chief Executive Officer, Francis Winspear Centre for Music and Edmonton Symphony Orchestra

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $25.3 billion of this funding is supporting social infrastructure in Canadian communities.

