IQALUIT, NT, Aug. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Safe and reliable air transportation links are crucial to keep supply chains strong and resilient across Canada's North. Investments in essential air services will ensure northern and remote communities remain connected and supported with access to essential goods and health services when they need it most.

Today, the Parliamentary Secretary to the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Terry Beech, on behalf of the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, announced that the Government of Canada is providing $2.8 million in new funding to the Government of Nunavut to support continued essential air services for remote communities in Nunavut.

This financial contribution will help ensure that remote communities in Nunavut continue to have access to essential goods and services, including food and medical supplies.

This funding, from Transport Canada's Remote Air Services Program (RASP), is in addition to the more than $30.6 million provided to the Government of Nunavut under the program in 2020 and 2021.

The Governments of Canada and Nunavut will continue to collaborate to ensure essential transportation networks and supply chains for Northern and remote communities are protected for the health, safety, and well-being of its residents.

"The pandemic highlighted the important role Canada's air sector plays in our country's economy, and in sustaining the social and economic well-being of our communities, particularly in Canada's North. These investments will improve access to safe, reliable and efficient air transportation options, and will help us build safer, healthier and stronger communities across Canada. Maintaining these services will also support airlines serving these communities."

Terry Beech

Parliamentary Secretary to the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance

"Our government understands the importance of reliable air services to Canada's northern and remote communities. This investment will ensure that people living and working in remote and isolated communities in Nunavut will continue to have access to air services for delivery of essential goods and services, for business and trade, and for travel between communities in Nunavut, the North and throughout Canada."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

"Northern airlines have been vital to maintaining the flow of goods, services, and people, all necessary to sustain our communities, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Government of Nunavut is appreciative of the funding received through the Remote Air Services Program as an investment in our airlines and the essential role they play in the territory and beyond."

The Honourable David Akeeagok

Minister of Economic Development and Transportation

Government of Nunavut

Under the funding agreements for the Remote Air Services Program, a fixed amount of funding is allocated to each province or territory that has remote communities. Provinces and territories are responsible for allocating the funding to specific air carriers.

Remote communities rely on air service as the only year-round mode of transportation into and out of the community. Some communities may have limited access to seasonal ice roads or long and unreliable gravel roads.

There are 25 communities with airports in Nunavut that were considered remote while designing this program.

