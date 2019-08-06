Government of Canada supports digital innovation in Manitoba

Federal investments to increase access to talent and opportunities for the digital sector in Manitoba to scale-up and grow

WINNIPEG, Aug. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Manitobans are entrepreneurial and innovative. To compete in the knowledge economy, we must continue to develop Manitoba's skills, attract global talent, and foster digital innovation.

Today, Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Status of Women and Gender Equality and Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada (WD), announced $7,407,786 in funding for seven projects to support talent attraction, skills development, and digital innovation in Manitoba.

151 Research received $310,000 in repayable funding to commercialize grain quality monitoring technology that will allow producers to reduce the risks of spoilage.

Economic Development Winnipeg received $689,814 to develop and deliver a talent attraction and retention program for high-growth companies experiencing skill shortages, including in the digital technology sector.

The Information and Communication Technologies Association of Manitoba received $2,243,972 to establish the P-TECH (Pathways in Technology Early College High School) program in Manitoba. Students enrolled in P-TECH will receive an industry-recognized, post-secondary education in STEM areas through an integrated offering of high school and college courses.

New Media Manitoba received $2,200,000 to deliver business development services in support of the exponential growth of the Interactive Digital Media industry in Manitoba.

Pricerazzi Inc. received $1,000,000 in repayable funding to expand a digital price protection service into the European market.

Tangent Holdings received $784,000 in repayable funding to commercialize a cloud-based 3-D animation system.

TRAINFO Corp. received $180,000 in repayable funding to help reduce traffic congestion at railway crossings using digital technology.

These projects will develop, attract, and retain highly skilled workers in the digital sector and support the growth of small- and medium-sized enterprises using innovative digital technology. Through investments like these, the Government of Canada is putting Grow West: the Western Canada Growth Strategy into action to grow jobs, exports, and the economy.

Quotes

"Canada has always been innovative and these investments will continue to foster digital innovation and excellence, while developing key skills in our labour force and attracting talent. By making strategic investments that build on our competitive regional advantages, we are translating Grow West into action to build a stronger Western Canada and provide opportunities for all Canadians to participate in and benefit from the digital economy."

- The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada

"The funding announced today will make sure we have the talent in Manitoba to drive digital innovation forward. These investments will help western Canadian businesses create high-quality jobs and compete in the knowledge economy, led by creative, boundary-pushing ideas and people."

- Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Status of Women and Gender Equality and Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South

