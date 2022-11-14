The Saint-Anaclet-de-Lessard SME will receive $2 million in financial assistance from CED to accelerate the green shift in Quebec's regions.

SAINT-ANACLET-DE-LESSARD, QC, Nov. 14, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

SMEs have a key role to play in ensuring Quebec's economy makes the environmental transition. They seek to innovate and grow by becoming more competitive in a greener world. That is why the Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, the Honourable Pascale St‑Onge, is today announcing a repayable contribution of $2 million for Miralis Inc.

This CED assistance will enable the SME to improve its productivity and production capacity by building a new automated plant and purchasing production equipment. The support will focus on the acquisition and installation of digital production equipment.

Miralis specializes in manufacturing high‑end kitchen cabinets. Among other things, the SME aims to improve its environmental performance. For several years now, the innovative business has implemented a number of initiatives such as the establishment of an energy-saving system for its dust collectors and the recovery and reuse of finishing waste. The planned factory will be located in Saint‑Anaclet-de-Lessard and will be highly automated. This will result in improved productivity and increased production capacity for Miralis, which will boost its growth in Canada and the U.S.

A sustainable, just, and more inclusive recovery will come, among other things, from businesses making the green shift. The Government of Canada supports businesses by fostering sustainable development in all regions across Quebec. Adapted programs and services are available to accelerate the launch of innovative projects, the adoption of clean technologies, and the development of greener products. In this way, CED is providing concrete assistance to Quebec's businesses, entrepreneurs, and workers so they can better position themselves and seize opportunities arising out of an economy in transition.

Quotes

"Manufacturers play a key role in Quebec's economy and the green transition. That is why our government is committed to supporting them, so they remain competitive and innovative and can acquire what they need to carve out a place for themselves in the economy of tomorrow. Hence CED's assistance for Miralis, which is as focused on preserving the environment as it is on ensuring its growth."

The Honourable Pascale St‑Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome‍–‍Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"After ten years of thinking about this project, we are really excited to finally move into action. I sincerely thank our financial partners for believing in and supporting the project, along with our team members, who have held to a culture of innovation at the company for so many years now. We are so immensely proud to be able to make these investments directly at the local level in Saint‑Anaclet, our home base, and to help build the manufacturing sector of tomorrow in Quebec."

Daniel Drapeau, CEO, Miralis

Quick facts

According to a survey conducted in 2022 by Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters, 90% of Canadian manufacturing SMEs have not yet begun their low-carbon transition, and yet, SMEs generate approximately 30% of Canada's total GHG emissions.

total GHG emissions. The 2021 Speech from the Throne confirms that the fight against climate change and the green shift are priorities for the Government of Canada .

. CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across into tomorrow's economy. The funding announced today has been granted under the Jobs and Growth Fund (JGF) program. This program targets businesses and economic organizations to help them prepare local economies for long‑term growth. It involves strategic investments in projects aimed at reducing Canada's environmental impact and fostering a green, resilient economy.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow CED on social media

Consult CED's news

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Media Relations: Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Ariane Joazard-Bélizaire, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]