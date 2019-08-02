Government of Canada supports construction of new FortWhyte Alive facility

WINNIPEG, Aug. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - Investing in cultural and historical infrastructure plays an important role in developing dynamic communities, promoting tourism and preserving Canada's heritage.

Today, the Honourable Jim Carr, Minister of International Trade Diversification, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, announced $4.7 million in funding for a new 1672 square metres multi-purpose building at the south end of the 267 hectare campus.

The project will grow and enhance services on the grounds available to visitors and school children, allowing them to better connect with FortWhyte's extensive environmental education and cultural history programs. The project also includes retrofits and renovations to the existing facilities and highlights net-zero construction and renewable energy.

The federal contribution to this project is through the New Building Canada Fund – Provincial-Territorial Infrastructure Component – National and Regional Projects and the Government of Manitoba is investing $4.5 million.

"Cultural institutions play a key role in developing dynamic communities that celebrate Canada's diverse heritage and wildlife. Our government is proud to be investing in projects that preserve culture, educate us about our environment and bring people together, while contributing to economic growth and community development."

The Honourable Jim Carr, Minister of International Trade Diversification on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"This critical investment propels FortWhyte Alive into an exciting new phase. Increasing our capacity will enrich environmental education for Manitoba children. New outdoor recreation and ecotourism opportunities will draw more local and international visitors each year. We are incredibly grateful for this support."

Liz Wilson, President and CEO of FortWhyte Alive

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $25.3 billion of this funding is supporting social infrastructure in Canadian communities.

