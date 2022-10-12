Sherbrooke coffee roaster will receive $2.5M in financial assistance from CED to help Quebec transition to a green economy.

SHERBROOKE, QC, Oct. 12, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

SMEs have a key role to play in ensuring Quebec's economy makes the energy transition. They seek to innovate and grow by becoming more competitive in a greener world. That is why the Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, the Honourable Pascale St‑Onge, and the Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, Élisabeth Brière, are today announcing a repayable contribution of $2.5M for Café William Spartivento inc. for its project to build a smart factory that will be LEED certified.

This CED support will enable the Sherbrooke coffee roaster to acquire new low-energy equipment, including a fully electric coffee roaster, considered one‑of‑a‑kind in the world. Through these purchases, the business will produce more quickly and in larger quantities, all while adopting a manufacturing process that is less energy intensive.

A sustainable, just, and more inclusive recovery will come, among other things, from businesses making the green shift. The Government of Canada supports SMEs by fostering sustainable development in all regions across Quebec. To achieve this, it leverages programs and services that are adapted to accelerate the launch of innovative projects, the adoption of clean technologies, and the development of greener products. In this way, CED is providing concrete assistance to Quebec's businesses, entrepreneurs, and workers so they can better position themselves and seize opportunities arising out of an economy in transition.

Quotes

"The climate crisis is the greatest challenge of our time, and we must help businesses develop more environmentally friendly processes and products. That is why our government is supporting Quebec business Café William Spartivento in its project to reduce its ecological footprint while enhancing its competitiveness. Congratulations to the entire Café William Spartivento team on this green shift, an effort that is helping to build a better future for coming generations. You are setting an example for us all!"

The Honourable Pascale St‑Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"Sherbrooke is humming with entrepreneurs who form the fabric of a dynamic economy. The contribution announced today for Café William Spartivento demonstrates how CED can support businesses interested in contributing to a sustainable economy for continuous growth in Sherbrooke and the region. By assisting Café William in acquiring this new equipment, we are helping it make the green shift while becoming more innovative and competitive."

Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health

"In addition to doubling our production capacity, building the new plant enables us to acquire new, modern equipment that will make our employees' daily tasks easier. These improvements are possible thanks in part to CED's contribution."

Rémi Tremblay, CEO, Café William Spartivento inc.

Quick facts

According to a survey conducted in 2022 by Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters, 90% of Canadian manufacturing SMEs have not yet begun their low-carbon transition, and yet, SMEs generate approximately 30% of Canada's total GHG emissions.

total GHG emissions. The 2021 Speech from the Throne confirms that the fight against climate change and the green shift are priorities for the Government of Canada .

. CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across into tomorrow's economy. The funding announced today has been granted under the Jobs and Growth Fund (JGF) program. This program targets businesses and economic organizations to help them prepare local economies for long-term growth. It involves strategic investments in projects aimed at reducing Canada's environmental impact and fostering a green, resilient economy.

Associated links

