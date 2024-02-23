SURREY, BC, Feb. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Yasir Naqvi, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health, on behalf of the Honourable Mark Holland, Minister of Health, announced more than $12.6 million in funding through the HIV and Hepatitis C Community Action Fund (CAF) and the Harm Reduction Fund (HRF) for 16 projects to support the work of community-based organizations addressing HIV, hepatitis C and other sexually transmitted and blood-borne infections (STBBI) throughout British Columbia.

STBBI are preventable, treatable and in many cases curable. However, these infections remain a significant public health concern in Canada, especially among Indigenous, 2SLGBTQ+, and other equity-deserving communities. Today's funding includes more than $12 million through the CAF, which will support 15 community-based interventions to address HIV, hepatitis C and other STBBI. For example, the HIC/HCV Community Integration Support Program by the Phoenix Drug and Alcohol Recovery and Education Society. This project will strengthen the capacity of people in, or recently released, from institutional settings to reduce transmission of STBBI through testing, peer support, educational workshops, and linking individuals to treatment and care through front-line service providers.

This announcement also includes $536,739 to Positive Living North: No Kheyoh t'sih'en t'sehena Society through the HRF to help reduce HIV and hepatitis C among people who share injection and inhalation drug-use equipment. The Awakening Our Strength: A Harm Reduction Outreach Program in Prince George will mobilize peer educators to provide knowledge and capacity to key populations and target audiences on the transmission of STBBI related to substance-use behaviours using a harm-reduction approach.

The Government of Canada is committed to working with and supporting community-based organizations, Indigenous partners, provinces and territories, researchers, public health, and the health sector to prevent new infections and support the global goal of ending HIV, hepatitis C and other STBBI as public health concerns.

"Community-based organizations are best positioned to identify and address the needs of their communities, and our government is here to support them in that work. The funding announced today supports projects that will engage with people living with HIV, hepatitis C and other STBBI, as well as those at risk of infection, to help communities meet their prevention, testing, treatment, and support needs. When we work together, we can make meaningful progress in improving the health outcomes of people living in Canada."

"The Government of Canada is committed to supporting the contributions of community-based organizations to improve the health of people in Canada, and to help those disproportionally affected key populations known to be more adversely affected by STBBI such as people who use drugs. The projects announced under the Harm Reduction Fund help community-based efforts to reduce stigma toward these populations, to prevent new and reoccurring infections and connect people to testing, prevention, treatment and care."

"The Government of Canada is taking action to address sexually transmitted and blood borne infections (STBBI) and improve access to prevention, testing and treatment for all. Through this funding, we will continue to support community organizations who play an important role in improving sexual health and ending HIV, hepatitis, and other STBBI as public health concern in Canada."

"Community-based organizations play a critical role in engaging with people living with HIV, hepatitis C and other STBBI, and people at risk of infection, where they are. These investments support homegrown approaches addressing the realities we face here in Surrey and throughout British Columbia to improve access to prevention, testing, treatment, and support."

"These are crucial investments that strengthen our collective capacity through community partnerships to advance prevention, knowledge mobilization, testing, treatment and judgement free support. With dedicated resources, community organisations can meaningfully partner with people with lived and living experience to continue efforts in raising awareness and reducing stigma, discrimination and marginalization, as well as enhancing the quality of life for individuals living with, at risk of, or affected by HIV, Hepatitis C or other sexually transmitted and blood-borne infections (STBBI)."





In 2022, the Government of Canada invested $106.4 million to help address STBBI across Canada .

invested to help address STBBI across . This funding includes $46.2 million under the Federal Initiative to Address HIV/AIDS in Canada , and $8.9 million under the Hepatitis C Prevention, Support and Research Program.

under the Federal Initiative to Address HIV/AIDS in , and under the Hepatitis C Prevention, Support and Research Program. Through the HIV and Hepatitis C Community Action Fund, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) invests $26.4 million annually to support time-limited projects (up to 5 years) across Canada to address HIV, hepatitis C and other sexually transmitted infections (e.g., chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis).

(PHAC) invests annually to support time-limited projects (up to 5 years) across to address HIV, hepatitis C and other sexually transmitted infections (e.g., chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis). Through the Harm Reduction Fund, PHAC invests $7 million annually to support time-limited projects (3 to 5 years) across Canada that will help reduce HIV and hepatitis C among people who share injection and inhalation drug-use equipment.

annually to support time-limited projects (3 to 5 years) across that will help reduce HIV and hepatitis C among people who share injection and inhalation drug-use equipment. Efforts to address STBBI in Canada are guided by the Pan-Canadian Framework for Action on STBBI and the Government of Canada Five Year Action Plan on STBBI (Action Plan).

