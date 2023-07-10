EDMONTON, AB, July 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Sexually transmitted and blood-borne infections (STBBI) are preventable, treatable, and in many cases curable, yet they remain a significant public health concern in Canada, especially among Indigenous, 2SLGBTQ+, and other equity-deserving communities.

Today, during a visit to HIV Edmonton, the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, and Associate Minister of Health, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, announced $12 million in federal funding for 14 projects in Alberta through the HIV and Hepatitis C Community Action Fund (CAF) and the Harm Reduction Fund (HRF). This funding includes over $10 million through the CAF, which will support 11 community-based interventions to address HIV, hepatitis C, and other STBBI in populations disproportionately impacted by these infections. HIV Edmonton is receiving funding for their project, Independent Capacity Building through the Privileging Wisdom of Key Populations, which aims to address barriers experienced by key populations when accessing health services.

The funding also includes over $1.5 million through the HRF, which will support three projects to help reduce HIV and hepatitis C among people who share injection and inhalation drug-use equipment. Among the recipients is the Edmonton-based Queer and Trans Health Collective for their project, Peer N Peer Harm Reduction Program. This project engages 2SLGBTQ+ people who use substances, to prevent the transmission of HIV, hepatitis C, and other STBBI, and aims to prevent infections, promote safer sex practices, as well as increase uptake and access to health, social, and support services.

The Government of Canada will continue to work with and support community-based organizations, Indigenous partners, provinces and territories, researchers, public health, and the health sector to prevent new infections and support the global goal of ending HIV, hepatitis C and other STBBI as public health concerns by 2030.

"Our government recognizes the crucial role that community-based organizations like HIV Edmonton and the Queer and Trans Health Collective play in implementing local projects that improve access to STBBI prevention, testing, and treatment. The funding announced today will help these organizations, and others like them across Alberta provide a safe space where people living with HIV, hepatitis C and other STBBI, and those at risk of infection, can access care free from stigma and discrimination. Congratulations to all the organizations who received funding for their important and life-changing work."

The Honourable Carolyn Bennett

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, and Associate Minister of Health

"Community-based projects like the ones announced today play a critical role in increasing the knowledge of effective evidence-based HIV, hepatitis C, and STBBI prevention measures. Through their important work, community-based efforts will help reduce stigma, prevent new and reoccurring infections, and connect people to testing, prevention, treatment, and care. Projects like these take us one more step closer to reaching our global targets by 2030."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos

Minister of Health

"Every person in Canada – and especially vulnerable populations – deserves the chance to live their authentic and healthy life, with lower risks of chronic diseases and illness. HIV Edmonton plays a vital role in promoting prevention measures and providing health services and support to anyone affected by HIV and sexually transmitted and blood-borne infections (STBBI). Today's announcement will help HIV Edmonton continue to make life better for people living with, or affected by HIV and AIDS."

The Honourable Randy Boissonnault

Minister of Tourism of Canada

"We are grateful for the Government of Canada's funding to support our project that aims to address systemic barriers experienced by key populations when accessing health services. Together, we hope to end stigma and discrimination when accessing healthcare services related to STBBIs and improve healthcare services overall."

Catherine Broomfield, Executive Director

HIV Network of Edmonton Society

Through the HIV and Hepatitis C Community Action Fund, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) invests $26.4 million annually to support time-limited projects (up to 5 years) across Canada to address HIV, hepatitis C and other sexually transmitted infections (e.g., chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis).

(PHAC) invests annually to support time-limited projects (up to 5 years) across to address HIV, hepatitis C and other sexually transmitted infections (e.g., chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis). Through the Harm Reduction Fund, PHAC invests $7 million annually to support time-limited projects (3 to 5 years) across Canada that will help reduce HIV and hepatitis C among people who share injection and inhalation drug-use equipment.

annually to support time-limited projects (3 to 5 years) across that will help reduce HIV and hepatitis C among people who share injection and inhalation drug-use equipment. On August 1, 2022 , the Government of Canada announced $17.9 million in time-limited funding (2022-2023) to improve access to testing , including $8 million to community-based organizations to support their capacity to distribute and promote HIV self-tests and link people to care. An additional $9.9 million was provided to the National Microbiology Laboratory to expand community-based testing in northern, remote, and isolated communities including $1.2 million to the BC Centre for Disease Control and BC's First Nations Health Authority to build on previous community-based testing initiatives, including testing for STBBI.

, , including to community-based organizations to support their capacity to distribute and promote HIV self-tests and link people to care. An additional was provided to the National Microbiology Laboratory to expand community-based testing in northern, remote, and isolated communities including to the BC Centre for Disease Control and BC's First Nations Health Authority to build on previous community-based testing initiatives, including testing for STBBI. Efforts to address STBBI in Canada are guided by the Pan-Canadian Framework for Action on STBBI and the Government of Canada Five Year Action Plan on STBBI (Action Plan) .

