QUEBEC, QC, April 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, during a visit to Projet L.U.N.E., the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, announced $18.1 million through the HIV and Hepatitis C Community Action Fund (CAF) and the Harm Reduction Fund (HRF) for 23 projects to support the work of community-based organizations addressing HIV, hepatitis C and other sexually transmitted and blood-borne infections (STBBI). STBBI are preventable, treatable and in many cases curable. However, these infections remain a significant public health concern in Canada and around the world.

The CAF supports community-based interventions to address HIV, hepatitis C, and other STBBI, among key populations disproportionately affected by these infections. Today's funding includes over $14.5 million through the CAF, which will support 17 community-based interventions to address HIV, hepatitis C, and other STBBI. One organization receiving funding is Centre Associatif Polyvalent d'Aide hépatite C for their project, DÉSIRS (Dépister, Éduquer, Sensibiliser, Informer pour Réduire la Stigmatisation). This project will improve services related to the prevention of HIV, hepatitis C and STBBI in Montréal, Quebec through training and discussions while being mindful of inclusiveness, including of Trans and non-binary realities.

This announcement also includes over $3.5 million through the HRF which will support five projects to help reduce HIV and hepatitis C among people who share injection and inhalation drug-use equipment. Projet L.U.N.E. is one organization receiving funding under the HRF for their project, Accompagnement des femmes par les paires en prévention ITSS (Peer supported STI prevention for women). This peer-led project in Quebec City, Quebec, will strengthen the capacity of marginalized women, and/or women who are current/former sex workers who use substances, to equip them with the knowledge and skills to prevent STBBI. The project will offer various training opportunities to encourage the uptake of screening, testing, treatment, and support resources.

The Government of Canada is committed to working with and supporting community-based organizations, Indigenous partners, provinces and territories, researchers, public health and the health sector to prevent new infections and support the global goal of ending HIV, hepatitis C and other STBBI as public health concerns by 2030.

Quotes

"Community-based organizations like Projet L.U.N.E and Centre Associatif Polyvalent d'Aide hépatite C are critical in increasing the knowledge of effective evidence-based HIV, hepatitis C and STBBI prevention measures. The funding announced today supports projects that will engage with people living with HIV, hepatitis C and other STBBI, as well as those at risk of infection, to help communities meet their prevention needs, as well as their testing, treatment, and support needs. Through this, we are taking another step to reaching our global targets by 2030."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos

Minister of Health

"Although great strides have been made in the prevention and treatment of STBBIs in Canada, much more needs to be done to improve the lives of people at greatest risk for infection. The projects announced today under the Harm Reduction Fund will greatly help community-based efforts to reduce stigma toward these populations, prevent new and reoccurring infections and connect people to testing, prevention, treatment and care. Congratulations to all those who received funding!"

The Honourable Carolyn Bennett

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, and Associate Minister of Health

Quick Facts

Through the HIV and Hepatitis C Community Action Fund, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) invests $26.4 million annually to support time-limited projects (up to 5 years) across Canada to address HIV, hepatitis C and other sexually transmitted infections (e.g. chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis).

(PHAC) invests annually to support time-limited projects (up to 5 years) across to address HIV, hepatitis C and other sexually transmitted infections (e.g. chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis). Through the Harm Reduction Fund, PHAC invests $7 million annually to support time-limited projects (3 to 5 years) across Canada that will help reduce HIV and hepatitis C among people who share injection and inhalation drug-use equipment.

annually to support time-limited projects (3 to 5 years) across that will help reduce HIV and hepatitis C among people who share injection and inhalation drug-use equipment. On August 1, 2022 , the Government of Canada announced $17.9 million in time-limited funding (2022-2023) to improve access to testing, including $8 million to community-based organizations to support their capacity to distribute and promote HIV self-tests and link people to care. An additional $9.9 million was provided to the National Microbiology Laboratory to expand community-based testing in northern, remote, and isolated communities including $1.2 million to the BC Centre for Disease Control and BC's First Nations Health Authority to build on previous community-based testing initiatives, including testing for STBBI.

, the Government of announced in time-limited funding (2022-2023) to improve access to testing, including to community-based organizations to support their capacity to distribute and promote HIV self-tests and link people to care. An additional was provided to the National Microbiology Laboratory to expand community-based testing in northern, remote, and isolated communities including to the BC Centre for Disease Control and BC's First Nations Health Authority to build on previous community-based testing initiatives, including testing for STBBI. Efforts to address STBBI in Canada are guided by the Pan-Canadian Framework for Action on STBBI and the Government of Canada Five Year Action Plan on STBBI (Action Plan).

Related Products

Associated Links

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada

For further information: Guillaume Bertrand, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, 613-957-0200; Media Relations, Public Health Agency of Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]; Maja Staka, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, 343-552-5568; Public Inquiries: 613-957-2991, 1-866-225-0709