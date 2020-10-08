Government of Canada supports climate action by not-for-profit and educational organizations

The funding supports a variety of climate action activities, which include developing educational material for students about carbon policies, engaging youth, First Nations and small and medium-sized businesses to address waste and climate change, and supporting the creation of a mobile app that raised awareness about food waste and recovery.

In 2019–2020, the Climate Action Fund provided up to $3 million to support projects delivered by students, youth, Indigenous peoples and organizations, not-for-profit organizations, small and medium-sized businesses, and research and educational institutions that raise awareness of climate change and encourage others to take meaningful climate action.

"The climate actions we take today will impact future generations and stand as our legacy. We encourage Canadians to participate in conversations and activities on climate change to learn how to be part of the solution. The not-for-profit and educational organization initiatives we support are key to addressing the climate change challenges we face in our communities."

– The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

A total of 19 projects were selected for funding from the 2019–2020 Climate Action Fund (CAF) intake.

Since 2018, CAF has supported a wide variety of initiatives that increase engagement or build capacity for climate action.

Starting in 2020, CAF is contributing up to $15 million over five years to support community-based climate action projects through the new Climate Action and Awareness Fund.

over five years to support community-based climate action projects through the new Climate Action and Awareness Fund. The Climate Action and Awareness Fund launched on September 17, 2020 . Indigenous organizations, not-for-profit non-governmental organizations, university or academic institutions can apply until October 21, 2020 .

