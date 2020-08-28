TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada's number one priority remains keeping Canadians safe and supporting families and businesses through the COVID-19 pandemic. Even at this time, work continues to help the economy recover, create conditions for new jobs, lower emissions, and make life more affordable for Canadians.

Today, the Member of Parliament for Vaughn-Woodbridge, Francesco Sorbara, on behalf of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, announced approximately $50,000 in funding through the federal government's Climate Action Fund (CAF) to Earth Rangers Foundation. This kids' conservation organization based in Woodbridge, Ontario has the mission of creating a generation of conservationists by educating children and their families about biodiversity.

Through this funding, Earth Rangers developed a podcast for youth with the objective of raising awareness about climate change among Canadian youth between the ages of 15 and 18. The podcast is an educational tool that addresses topics like climate science, mitigation and adaptation, speaking to climate experts, Indigenous leaders, eco-entrepreneurs, and other brilliant minds that are reimagining the future. It highlights innovative projects undertaken by small and medium-sized businesses, Indigenous organizations, and not-for-profit organizations across Canada. Additionally, the podcast encourages conversation that will inspire youth to choose green jobs that will eventually contribute to Canada's clean growth.

Climate Action Fund provides up to $3 million annually to support projects delivered by students, youth, Indigenous peoples and organizations, not-for-profit organizations, small and medium-sized businesses, and research and educational institutions that raise awareness of climate change and encourage others to take meaningful climate action.



"The climate action we are taking today will impact future generations, and stand as our legacy to reduce our carbon footprint. We encourage young Canadians to participate in climate change conversations and learn how to make a difference and be part of the solution. The Earth Rangers Foundation project we are supporting is evidence of the climate action leadership taking place across the country that is helping Canada move towards a low carbon future."



– The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"We must all work together to fight climate change, create local awareness and protect nature in our Vaughan community and across Canada. Earth Rangers provides our children here in the City of Vaughan the ability to become directly involved in protecting the animals and environment they live in. This innovative organization is continually finding ways to interact and impactfully engage with our youth on these important climate issues."

– Francesco Sorbara, Member of Parliament, Vaughan-Woodbridge

"The Big Melt captures the growing sense of concern, responsibility and activism towards the climate crisis among Canada's middle and high school students. The youth featured on this podcast represent just a tiny sampling of the tens of thousands of inspiring young people across Canada working tirelessly to build a better future. It is critical that we engage youth in these important conversations and we are thrilled that the Government of Canada is investing in this area."

– Tovah Barocas, Earth Rangers Foundation



Earth Rangers Foundation is a not-for-profit and youth-oriented organization. It is dedicated to educating children and their families about biodiversity, inspiring them to adopt sustainable behaviours, and empowering them to become directly involved in protecting animals and their habitats.

Earth Rangers Foundation engaged youth in the development and production of the Youth Climate Action Podcast, ensuring their participation in all aspects of the project.

A total of 19 projects were selected for funding from the 2019-2020 CAF intake.

Since 2018, CAF funding has supported a wide variety of initiatives that increase engagement and build capacity for climate action.

