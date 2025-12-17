VICTORIA, BC, Dec. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature, announced $19.6 million for 82 Indigenous-led stewardship initiatives to support locally led climate solutions, species-at-risk conservation, and First Nations Guardians programs.

Indigenous peoples have been stewards of these lands and waters since time immemorial and hold unique knowledge and perspectives essential to addressing today's climate and environmental challenges.

Through significant investments in Indigenous-Led Natural Climate Solutions, First Nations Guardian initiatives, and Indigenous Partnerships for Species at Risk, we are supporting Indigenous leadership in efforts to fight climate change, protect species at risk, restore ecosystems, and cut greenhouse gas emissions. These initiatives safeguard nature, create meaningful jobs in remote communities, strengthen cultural connections, and promote sustainable economic growth.

In British Columbia specifically, this announcement will fund 22 Indigenous-led stewardship projects, including these three initiatives that highlight the important work being done:

Tsartlip First Nation Guardians will protect and restore terrestrial and marine territories under W̱SÁNEĆ laws, asserting jurisdiction over land and water. Their work includes environmental monitoring, resource protection, and cultural revitalization using SENĆOŦEN language and traditional practices.

Guardians will protect and restore terrestrial and marine territories under W̱SÁNEĆ laws, asserting jurisdiction over land and water. Their work includes environmental monitoring, resource protection, and cultural revitalization using SENĆOŦEN language and traditional practices. Nazko First Nation will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by restoring wetlands within its traditional territory, combining Traditional Ecological Knowledge with modern scientific methods. The project focuses on water flow management, native plant restoration, invasive species control, and peat preservation to improve habitat diversity and resilience.

will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by restoring wetlands within its traditional territory, combining Traditional Ecological Knowledge with modern scientific methods. The project focuses on water flow management, native plant restoration, invasive species control, and peat preservation to improve habitat diversity and resilience. Nk'Mip Desert Cultural Centre will build on ongoing work to study wildfire impacts on snake habitat, movements, and food availability while engaging community and youth in conservation. Activities include radio telemetry tracking, species health checks, prey counts, youth programs, workshops, and educational outreach.

These initiatives are important pathways for First Nations, Inuit, and Métis to exercise their rights and responsibilities in stewarding their traditional lands and territories. They are also key components of Canada's commitment to implementing the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

"Indigenous Knowledge, shaped by millennia of stewardship, is integral to solving some of our biggest challenges, like climate change, biodiversity loss, and climate-related natural disasters. I am inspired by the leadership of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities and organizations across the country. Together, we are fighting climate change; conserving vast, globally significant ecosystems that safeguard species; protecting nature; and helping create a more sustainable future."

– The Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature

"Natural assets are our strongest tools in the fight against climate change. By investing in Indigenous-led climate action, conservation, and stewardship, we are strengthening Indigenous communities and protecting valuable ecosystems while meeting our nature targets."

– The Honourable Nathalie Provost, Secretary of State (Nature)

"Indigenous peoples have inherent rights and responsibilities in caring for the land. This investment will empower Indigenous communities and organizations to continue to steward the lands and waters of their traditional territories, while taking critical action to address climate change."

– The Honourable Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

"Indigenous peoples are on the frontlines of biodiversity loss and climate change, especially in remote and northern communities. Investments in these efforts strengthen the resilience of these communities while protecting and restoring vital ecosystems."

– The Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency

"Indigenous communities bring generations of experience in caring for land, water, and wildlife. Programs like these respect and draw on that knowledge to address some of our greatest collective challenges, including biodiversity loss and climate change."

– The Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty, Minister of Indigenous Services

"This investment of $4.5 million into First Nations Guardians programs is a recognition of the deep responsibilities our people carry. Guardians walk in the footsteps of our Elders, drawing on Knowledge passed down through generations to protect the land, water, and ice for those yet to come. With this support, communities can continue strengthening their stewardship, revitalizing language and culture, and ensuring that the places we call home remain healthy. This is work of the spirit as much as the land and water, and we are grateful to see it uplifted."

– Gillian Staveley, Council Chair, First Nations National Guardians Network

"For Syilx people, stewardship is not a program. It is an inherited responsibility handed down from our ancestors to our Elders and carried forward by our youth. This investment strengthens our ability to protect the tmixʷ (all living things), monitor species at risk, and respond to the changes we are seeing across our tmxʷulaʔxʷ (land). At the Nk'Mip Desert Cultural Centre, we are building space for learning, research, and cultural knowledge to come together so future generations are ready to take on this work. We are grateful to see Indigenous-led stewardship recognized and supported."

– Jenna Bower, Executive Director, Nk'Mip Desert Cultural Centre

"Nazko First Nation will conduct a comprehensive analysis of the carbon sequestration potential of wetland ecosystems and will implement innovative restoration techniques that incorporate Traditional Knowledge and climate science to capture atmospheric carbon, improve the flow and quality of water, and preserve cultural features and biodiversity."

– Florian Bergoin, Natural Resources Manager, Nazko First Nation

This $19.6 million investment includes $4.5 million through the Indigenous Guardians program, $13.1 million through the Indigenous-Led Natural Climate Solutions Fund, and $2 million through Indigenous Partnerships for Species at Risk.

First Nations Guardians funding is administered by the First Nations National Guardians Network, an autonomous, national non-profit that is designed and managed by First Nations individuals, and centres on First Nations Knowledge, values, and perspectives.

Indigenous-Led Natural Climate Solutions provides funding to help First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities store and capture carbon by conserving and restoring ecosystems and improving land management.

Indigenous Partnerships for Species at Risk provides funding for Indigenous-led conservation initiatives to protect and recover species at risk and other culturally significant species and their habitats on Indigenous lands and territories.

