GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - In 2025, Canada faced persistent droughts, powerful thunderstorms, snow and ice storms, scorching heat, and intense wildfires. Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologists have chosen and ranked the top 10 weather stories of the year based on severity, human and economic impact, the extent of the area affected, and the event's longevity as a top news story.

Throughout the year, Environment and Climate Change Canada's meteorologists worked around the clock to issue timely forecasts and alerts to Canadians. In collaboration with health authorities, emergency services, and the media, they helped communities prepare for and respond to weather-related risks and emergencies.

Here are the top 10 weather stories of 2025:

Canada's second-worst wildfire year on record Drought deepens across much of the country Powerful thunderstorms sweep central and eastern Ontario May heatwave and dry conditions intensify wildfires in Manitoba When everything froze: major ice storm brings Ontario to a standstill Memorable snowstorms blanket central and eastern Canada in 2025 Storm havoc sweeps the Prairies Arctic Ocean storm surge floods Tuktoyaktuk Powerful November storm overshadows hurricane season in Canada Western Canada bakes in record late-summer heat

The Government of Canada is working with partners to build more resilient communities and infrastructure and a more resilient economy to hold strong in the face of floods, fires, heat waves, and storms. The National Adaptation Strategy lays out a framework to reduce the risk of climate-related disasters, improve health outcomes, protect nature and biodiversity, build and maintain resilient infrastructure, and support a strong economy and workers.

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

Contacts: Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]