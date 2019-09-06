Government of Canada supports climate action by Climate Smart

AJAX, ON, Sept. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Ontarians are feeling the impacts of climate change in their communities, from forest fires to flooding. A recent report from expert Canadian scientists showed that Canada is warming at twice the global average. That's why the Government of Canada is working with businesses, cities and towns, Indigenous communities, universities, schools, and hospitals to cut pollution, protect our health, and make life more affordable.

Today, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Catherine McKenna, announced support for climate action by Climate Smart. Up to $3 million in funding will help Climate Smart deliver various initiatives to four participating businesses in Ontario and British Columbia, to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and conserve energy.

The funding comes from the Government of Canada's Low Carbon Economy Fund—an important part of Canada's climate plan. Through the Fund, the Government invests in projects that reduce carbon pollution, save money, and create good jobs in a clean economy.

By working together with Canadians across the country and supporting good projects like Climate Smart, we can continue to protect the environment and grow the economy for future generations.

Quotes

"Canadians across the country are coming up with innovative and affordable solutions to increase energy efficiency and reduce emissions, saving people money and creating good jobs along the way. By investing in these projects, from coast to coast to coast, the Government of Canada is making sure we are positioned to succeed in the $26 trillion global market for clean solutions and create good middle-class jobs today and for the future."

– Catherine McKenna, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

Quick facts

One of Climate Smart's initiatives includes providing a new heating and cooling system for the Durham Condominium Corporation, in Ajax .

. According to Clean Energy Canada, the energy-efficiency measures in Canada's climate plan will help improve Canada's economy and environment, between now and 2030, by creating 118,000 new jobs, boosting our GDP by $356 billion , and saving Canadian households an average of $114 a year. The economic benefits of energy efficiency are enormous for Canadians. Every $1 spent on energy efficiency generates approximately $7 of GDP.

climate plan will help improve economy and environment, between now and 2030, by creating 118,000 new jobs, boosting our GDP by , and saving Canadian households an average of a year. The economic benefits of energy efficiency are enormous for Canadians. Every spent on energy efficiency generates approximately of GDP. The Low Carbon Economy Challenge's Champions stream, valued at $450 million , supports projects that leverage ingenuity across the country to reduce emissions and generate clean growth.

Associated links

