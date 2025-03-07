HAMILTON, ON, March 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Across Canada, institutions, businesses, and communities are stepping up to build a more sustainable future, including by investing in innovation and deploying more clean technologies that help to cut costs and support the economy.

Today, Lisa Hepfner, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, and Member of Parliament Chad Collins, on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, announced funding of approximately $1.4 million to McMaster University for two projects through the Decarbonization Incentive Program.

McMaster University will receive up to $500,000 in funding to switch two of its buildings from natural-gas heating to air-to-water heat pumps. The University will also receive around $923,000 in funding for reactor heat reclaiming, which will reuse excess heat from the reactor as the main heat source for the AN Bourns Science Building, offsetting a significant amount of the building's natural gas usage and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Together, the two projects are expected to cut over 2,600 tonnes of emissions in 2030, equivalent to taking almost 800 gas-powered cars off the road for a year.

The Government of Canada is supporting businesses, institutions, and communities as they adopt innovative, lower-cost, clean energy technologies—including renewable power and energy efficiency upgrades.

The Government of Canada remains committed to addressing climate change and recognizes the leadership role that industries play in driving meaningful environmental solutions. Through partnerships and projects like these, the Government of Canada can accelerate collective efforts to build a sustainable and prosperous future for all Canadians.

Quotes

"These projects at McMaster University are examples of the actions we are taking to empower Canadian institutions to lead the way in fostering innovative solutions as we build a strong, low-carbon future. Together, we can make a significant impact and create a cleaner, healthier, and more prosperous Canada for everyone."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Investing in clean technology is essential for tackling climate change, and McMaster University continues to lead by example. By supporting these innovative projects, our government is helping to accelerate the transition to sustainable energy solutions while strengthening our community's environmental leadership. Together, we are building a cleaner, more resilient future for generations to come."

– Lisa Hepfner, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, Member of Parliament for Hamilton Mountain

"McMaster University is a leader in innovation—both in academics and in practice. They have long been committed to sustainability, and these projects are yet another step in their efforts to reduce emissions and advance clean energy solutions. Our government is proud to support McMaster as they continue to set an example in building a low-carbon future for our community and beyond."

– Chad Collins, Member of Parliament for Hamilton East—Stoney Creek

"McMaster University is committed to reducing its energy consumption, implementing conservation programs, and promoting energy efficiency. This investment from the Government of Canada is an important step toward our goal of a net-zero campus, and we are grateful for their support in making these projects a reality."

– Andy Knights, Associate Vice-President, Research at McMaster University

Quick facts

In 2015, Canada's emissions were projected to increase by 9% by 2030 when compared to 2005 levels. Today, emissions are now the lowest they have been in 27 years, excluding the pandemic years, and significantly lower than pre-pandemic levels. Between 2005 and 2022, the emission intensity for the Canadian economy fell by 30%.

emissions were projected to increase by 9% by 2030 when compared to 2005 levels. Today, emissions are now the lowest they have been in 27 years, excluding the pandemic years, and significantly lower than pre-pandemic levels. Between 2005 and 2022, the emission intensity for the Canadian economy fell by 30%. Through the Decarbonization Incentive Program, the Government of Canada returns a portion of the proceeds collected from the federal pollution price on large industrial emitters to support innovative clean technology projects across Canada . The Government of Canada returns proceeds collected from the Output-Based Pricing System to jurisdictions of origin.

returns a portion of the proceeds collected from the federal pollution price on large industrial emitters to support innovative clean technology projects across . The Government of returns proceeds collected from the Output-Based Pricing System to jurisdictions of origin. This funding is helping to enable eligible facilities to achieve greater energy efficiency, adopt sustainable solutions, and reduce their emissions to help build a low-carbon world.

