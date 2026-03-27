Regional Defence Investment Initiative funding bolsters made-in Canada defence solutions, strengthening national security and sovereignty, and helps build a strong Canadian defence industry

EDMONTON, AB, March 27, 2026 /CNW/ - In a more dangerous and uncertain world, the Government of Canada is investing in its defence capabilities. Canada is meeting this moment, having now met NATO's 2% of GDP benchmark and committing to increase defence and security investment to 5% of GDP by 2035. That includes building a domestic defence industrial capacity on the Prairies and across Canada to help ensure the women and men in uniform have access to the technologies, equipment, and supply chains they rely on, while creating jobs and economic opportunities here at home.

Government of Canada supports Alberta’s role in growing Canadian defence industry (CNW Group/Prairies Economic Development Canada)

Today, the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan) announced a federal investment of over $6.1 million through the Regional Defence Investment Initiative (RDII). This funding will help Alberta capitalize on the economic benefits of Canada's defence investments and the growing national defence and security supply chain and reinforce Canada's position as a leader in home-grown defence solutions.

These investments will help three Edmonton-based organizations expand Canadian production of critical defence equipment for the Canadian Armed Forces and our allies, all while strengthening domestic supply chains, reducing reliance on foreign suppliers, and delivering measurable economic benefits through job creation and increased revenue.

The investments announced today include:

Wyvern will enhance its satellite-based technologies and products to improve ship identification and maritime monitoring technologies. This RDII investment will strengthen Wyvern's space-based intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities--making it easier to identify ships and enabling faster delivery of critical data in critical defence applications. PrairiesCan is providing $2,993,348 in repayable funding towards this project.



will enhance its satellite-based technologies and products to improve ship identification and maritime monitoring technologies. This RDII investment will strengthen Wyvern's space-based intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities--making it easier to identify ships and enabling faster delivery of critical data in critical defence applications. PrairiesCan is providing $2,993,348 in repayable funding towards this project. University of Alberta will establish a secure defence commercialization and integration center called the Dual-use Ecosystem for Future Engineering, National Defence and Sovereignty (DEFENDS). DEFENDS will establish capacity for Prairies based businesses to design, test and qualify technologies for defence and dual-use markets. This hub for Prairie-based organizations and businesses will support military readiness and reinforce Canada's sovereignty. PrairiesCan is providing $3,000,000 in funding.





will establish a secure defence commercialization and integration center called the Dual-use Ecosystem for Future Engineering, National Defence and Sovereignty (DEFENDS). DEFENDS will establish capacity for Prairies based businesses to design, test and qualify technologies for defence and dual-use markets. This hub for Prairie-based organizations and businesses will support military readiness and reinforce Canada's sovereignty. PrairiesCan is providing $3,000,000 in funding. Council for the Advancement of Native Development Officers (Cando) will develop and deliver the Indigenous Defence Supply Chain Program pilot to empower Indigenous communities, businesses, and support organizations with skills and training needed to participate in Canada's national defence and security supply chain. This investment will assist Indigenous suppliers to diversify revenue streams and expand their markets to meet the needs of defence procurement and create more stable local economies through job preservation and income stability. PrairiesCan is providing $149,850 in funding.

Today's announcement aligns with the Government of Canada's Defence Industrial Strategy (DIS) which seeks to expand domestic production, strengthen supply chains, and reduce reliance on foreign technology. Through RDII, these long-term federal investments build on Canada's industrial strengths, promote innovation, and reinforce national security and sovereignty.

Quotes

"Strength abroad requires strength at home. By investing in Alberta-made technologies, industrial capacity, and supply chains, we are helping build the capabilities that support the women and men who keep Canadians safe while building good jobs, supporting technological innovation, and strengthening our economy here at home."

–The Honourable Eleanor Olszewksi, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan)

"In co-operation with and investment from PrairiesCan, the Council for the Advancement of Native Development Officers (Cando) is developing and delivering the Indigenous Defence Supply Chain Pilot Program to empower Indigenous communities, businesses, and support organizations with skills and training needed to participate in Canada's national Defence and Security supply chain. Defence procurement provides a tremendous opportunity for Indigenous communities and businesses to diversity revenue streams and expand their markets - but only if they are prepared to seize this opportunity. Cando's Pilot Program will prepare and support Indigenous suppliers to fully participate in this opportunity in order to create more stable local economies through job preservation, job growth and income stability."

–Raymond Wanuch, Executive Director, Cando

"DEFENDS reflects the University of Alberta's commitment to translating research into real-world impact for Canada's security and economic future. This investment will help build a stronger, more resilient defence ecosystem in the Prairies, and position Canadian innovation on the global stage."

–Bill Flanagan, President and Vice-chancellor, University of Alberta

"This investment from PrairiesCan strengthens our ability to deliver operational space-based intelligence for Canada's defence community. With 5 hyperspectral imaging satellites already on orbit, Wyvern is advancing ship identification and maritime monitoring capabilities that strengthen Canada's domestic defence supply chain and give defence users a new layer of insight -- built right here in Edmonton."

–Christopher Robson, CEO & Co-Founder, Wyvern

Quick facts

Investments under the Defence Industrial Strategy, including this RDII funding, will contribute to Canada spending two percent of gross domestic product on defence in 2025–26.

Increasing investments in core military capabilities, building up Canadian industry, and dual-use investments are putting Canada on a pathway to meet the new North Atlantic Treaty Organization Defence Investment Pledge to invest five percent of gross domestic product by 2035.

The Canadian defence industry contributes nearly $10 billion to the gross domestic product and supports over 81,000 jobs.

The RDII is a three-year $379.2 million national program delivered by Canada's seven Regional Development Agencies that aligns with the Defence Industrial Strategy, advancing Canada's ability to rebuild, rearm, and reinvest in its military while strengthening supply chains, readiness, and international partnerships.

PrairiesCan continues to accept RDII applications from eligible businesses and organizations operating across the Prairie provinces.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow PrairiesCan on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X

Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-9378

TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388

SOURCE Prairies Economic Development Canada

Contacts: Soraya Lemur, Press Secretary, Office of the Hon. Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected], 343-574-6781; Narmin Hassam-Clark, Acting Communications Manager, Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected], 587-532-7170