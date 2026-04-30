PrairiesCan investments will support tech incubator Co.Labs and five AI businesses in Saskatchewan

SASKATOON, SK, April 30, 2026 /CNW/ - Over the past year, Canadian businesses have navigated a rapidly changing, and increasingly fragmented world.

Government of Canada investing in innovation ecosystems and AI to strengthen Saskatchewan’s tech sector (CNW Group/Prairies Economic Development Canada)

In response, Canada's new government is focused on what we can control--building a stronger, more independent, more resilient economy. We are moving with speed and ambition to diversify our trade partners abroad and build our strength at home while delivering responsible fiscal management. Saskatchewan's growing innovation ecosystem and artificial intelligence sector have the potential to drive productivity, unlock new markets, and create jobs. Harnessing this potential is essential to building a more resilient, competitive economy for the province and the country.

Today, Taleeb Noormohamed, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation, on behalf of Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan), announced over $3.7 million in funding to support Co.Labs as they grow Saskatchewan's technology and agtech scale-up ecosystems, and over $4.1 million in funding to support organizations developing and using artificial intelligence (AI) in the province. This represents a combined federal investment of over $7.9 million.

Co.Labs will strengthen collaboration with ecosystem partners, expand its Expert and X-in-Residence programs, enhance agtech programming, and deliver three Uniting the Prairies (UP) conferences, starting this week in Saskatoon. Through new and expanded partnerships – including with Regina-based Cultivator – these initiatives will connect startups to venture capital and angel investors, accelerate commercialization, attract private capital, and create more pathways for Saskatchewan founders to grow and scale their businesses.

The Government of Canada also announced its support for five other businesses and organizations working to develop and use AI to help transform Saskatchewan's tech ecosystem, including Coconut Software Corporation, Vendasta Technologies Inc., HomeTeam Live Technologies Inc., the University of Regina and Artificial Intelligence Saskatchewan Corp. (AiSK). Details are available in the Backgrounder.

Quotes

"At a time of global uncertainty, it is more important than ever to support homegrown innovations that create good jobs and strengthen Canada's position as an innovation powerhouse. Our new government is investing in Saskatchewan's dynamic tech sector to drive growth, attract investments and build Canada strong."

–The Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada

"Businesses and innovators are the backbone of our economy, and many are looking to use artificial intelligence to unlock productivity. The Government of Canada is committed to scaling up our country's AI industry, driving AI adoption and building a sovereign digital infrastructure. Harnessing AI while increasing trust in its responsible development and deployment will promote growth and shared prosperity in Saskatchewan and across the country."

–The Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario

"Canada is committed to advancing innovation ecosystems that help us respond to the challenges of a rapidly changing global economy and stay competitive in the development and adoption of artificial intelligence. The investments announced today highlight the shared goals of our government and the tech sector to support local businesses, scale innovation, and build long-term economic resilience."

–Taleeb Noormohamed, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation

"We are living in a time of global change and mounting competition, but Saskatchewan has what it takes to lead, build, and innovate with the best in the fields of tech and AI. By supporting organizations like Co.Labs and local AI leaders, our government is responsibly helping to create good local jobs, attract investment to our province, and ensure Saskatchewan continues to be a driver of Canada's tech sector, now and into the future."

–The Honourable Buckley Belanger, Secretary of State for Rural Development

"PrairiesCan's support allows us to go further in the work that matters most: helping Saskatchewan founders access the expertise, networks, and opportunities they need to scale tech startups fast. It also strengthens the Uniting the Prairies conference as a platform to bring investors, partners, and high-growth startups together -- raising the profile of this region and accelerating what's possible for Prairie tech."

–Jonathan Lipoth, Executive Director, Co.Labs

Quick facts

Co.Labs is an independent non-profit incubator, funded primarily by the federal and provincial governments through PrairiesCan and Innovation Saskatchewan.

Uniting the Prairies, a conference organized by Co.Labs, is the largest annual tech event in Saskatchewan, bringing together over 75 investors, over 150 startups, and up to 400 community members.

Projects with Co.Labs and AiSK are supported under Regional Innovation Ecosystems (RIE), which helps build, grow, and nurture inclusive regional innovation ecosystems. Through targeted investments in not-for-profit organizations, the program supports businesses in priority sectors to innovate, grow, and compete globally.

Projects with Coconut Software Corporation, Vendasta Technologies Inc., HomeTeam Live Technologies Inc. and the University of Regina are supported under the Regional Artificial Intelligence Initiative (RAII) which helps bring new AI technologies to market and speed-up AI adoption in critical sectors such as agriculture, clean technology, healthcare and manufacturing.

Backgrounder

The projects announced today help build Saskatchewan's tech ecosystem and implement AI through investments in six organizations. Investments will help strengthen and diversify the economy, drive productivity, unlock new markets, and create jobs.

The supported projects announced today are funded under two programs:

Regional Innovation Ecosystems (RIE) program - $3,766,000

The RIE program helps create, grow, and nurture inclusive regional ecosystems. Through RIE, targeted investments in not-for-profit organizations assist businesses in priority sectors to innovate, grow, and compete globally.

PrairiesCan announced investments for two non-repayable projects under the RIE:

Co.Labs is strengthening collaboration with ecosystem partners, expanding its Expert and X-in-Residence programs, enhancing agtech programming, and delivering three Uniting the Prairies (UP) conferences from 2026 to 2028, with a federal investment of $3,756,000.

Artificial Intelligence Saskatchewan Corp. (AiSK) hosted the Sask AI Expo on April 27, 2026, with a federal investment of $10,000.

Regional Artificial Intelligence Initiative (RAII) – $4,172,561

The RAII provides $200 million to help businesses bring new AI technologies to market and speed up adoption in critical sectors such as agriculture, clean technology, healthcare, and manufacturing. This repayable and non-repayable interest-free funding is part of the government's 2024 budget commitment to ensure Canada is a world leader in AI.

PrairiesCan announced investments for three repayable projects under the RAII:

Coconut Software Corporation is commercializing a proprietary cloud-based AI augmented workforce management platform for the financial sector, with a federal investment of $1,522,564.

is commercializing a proprietary cloud-based AI augmented workforce management platform for the financial sector, with a federal investment of $1,522,564. Vendasta Technologies Inc. is commercializing AI-augmented workflows to support small and medium sized businesses, with a federal investment of $1,416,100.

is commercializing AI-augmented workflows to support small and medium sized businesses, with a federal investment of $1,416,100. HomeTeam Live Technologies Inc. is using proprietary technology to improve sport streaming, with a federal investment of $976,730.

PrairiesCan announced an investment for one non-repayable project under the RAII:

The University of Regina is developing an AI platform using tree ring data to predict climate change and soil moisture, with a federal investment of $257,167.

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SOURCE Prairies Economic Development Canada

Contacts: Soraya Lemur, Press Secretary, Office of the Hon. Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected], 343-574-6781; Tunde Oyateru, Communications Manager, Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected]