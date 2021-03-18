MONTRÉAL, March 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadians expect to live in a society where the justice system is fair and impartial and respects the needs of victims. Seniors are among the vulnerable groups at greater risk of abuse and neglect.

The Honourable David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, joined by Minister of Indigenous Services, the Honourable Marc Miller, today announced the Government of Canada's support for Éducaloi, an organization that works for better access to justice in Quebec. This support will enable Éducaloi to help seniors and their loved ones to understand their rights in the event of abuse or neglect, notably where there may be fraud or health problems, incapacity, or death.

With this support, Éducaloi will work with community organizations to better understand the needs of seniors and improve its tools on senior abuse, such as a legal information workshop, a practical guide for caregivers, webinars, and video capsules. Seniors will benefit from support to help them understand their rights, obtain adequate means of legal protection, and access to relevant legal information.

By combining law and communication, Éducaloi provides reliable, clear information tailored to different audiences to help improve access to justice. The Department of Justice Canada is providing $99,895 in financial support through the Victims Fund to Éducaloi for this project.

Crimes related to abuse and neglect are difficult to identify and report since the perpetrators are often relatives or loved ones of the seniors affected. Therefore, the Department of Justice wants to focus on access to justice and improving the justice system for victims of crime, particularly seniors. The Department works with legal education and information organizations to raise public awareness about senior abuse and neglect in order to end it.

Quotes

"We know that seniors are vulnerable to abuse and neglect. That is why we need to protect them from mistreatment. We believe that Éducaloi is an excellent partner to support seniors and their loved ones so that they fully understand their rights and the resources available to them. This will help them be better prepared should they face situations where they are being abused or neglected."

The Honourable David Lametti, P.C., Q.C., M.P.

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

"It is essential to ensure that seniors have access to the justice system and the protection it offers, like all other members of the population. The abuse and neglect they may experience has no place in Canadian society. The Éducaloi project will increase awareness of these crimes among seniors and their loved ones in order to prevent them."

The Honourable Marc Miller, P.C., M.P.

Minister of Indigenous Services

"Éducaloi develops multiple legal information and education projects for vulnerable populations, including the seniors and their loved ones. For us, this is a priority group. This funding is key to enabling us to act specifically to prevent or respond to abuse that seniors may experience. We would like to express our sincere thanks to the Department of Justice of Canada for its renewed confidence and for the Victims Fund in particular."

Ariane Charbonneau, Executive Director

Éducaloi

Quick Facts

Investing in public education and legal information to combat senior abuse and neglect helps raise awareness of these issues. Through the Victims Fund, the Department of Justice Canada funds initiatives that support seniors and their loved ones.





funds initiatives that support seniors and their loved ones. Through grants and contributions, the Victims Fund supports projects and activities that encourage the development of new approaches, promote access to justice, improve the capacity of service providers, foster the establishment of referral networks, or increase awareness of services available to victims of crime and their families.

