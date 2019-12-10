Government of Canada supports a territory-wide initiative to address workplace sexual harassment in the Yukon

WHITEHORSE, Dec. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - All individuals have the right to a safe workplace with fair treatment for all. Sexual harassment impacts the health and well-being of those involved, as well as their ability to perform their jobs to the best of their ability. Creating and maintaining safe workplaces where everyone – no matter their gender or gender identity – can be safe, respected and able to focus on their work is a priority for the Government of Canada.

Today, the Honourable David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, announced $2.6 million over five years in funding for the Yukon Human Rights Commission to improve service to the public in Yukon regarding sexual harassment in the workplace. It will also raise awareness and improve knowledge, skills and capacity for Yukoners to address and take action on sexual harassment in the workplace.

With this support, the Yukon Human Rights Commission will develop and deliver culturally appropriate public legal education campaigns for the territory, including information toolkits, online modules, and training and outreach materials with regards to sexual harassment in the workplace. Bi-annual multi-day conferences, regular workshops and outreach sessions will also be offered in communities across Yukon, including rural and First Nations communities, to address sexual harassment in the workplace.

Quotes

"Sexual harassment in the workplace is unacceptable and the harms are all too real for those who experience it. As we celebrate Human Rights Day today, I am pleased to announce the Government of Canada's support for the Yukon Human Rights Commission's work to address and end sexual harassment in Yukon workplaces. We all have a role to ensure that our workplaces are safe and healthy for everyone."

The Honourable David Lametti, P.C., Q.C., M.P.

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

"The Yukon Human Rights Commission looks forward to initiating meaningful, responsive, and beneficial programming to address sexual harassment in the workplace with financial support from the Government of Canada. This partnership will contribute to the mutual goal of creating safer workplaces that are accountable and inclusive, and is consistent with the Commission's mandate to promote rights and dignity for all Yukoners through public education and enforcement of the Yukon Human Rights Act."

Vida M. Nelson

Acting Director, Yukon Human Rights Commission

Quick Facts

Today's announcement is part of Budget 2018's $50 million over five years of funding to address sexual harassment in the workplace. Of this amount, $25 million is dedicated to organizations so that they can increase their ability to provide legal advice and information to support complainants of sexual harassment in the workplace. Another $25 million is dedicated to organizations to enable them to provide public legal education and information to workers. Through these initiatives, the Government of Canada is helping organizations assist complainants and take a stand against sexual harassment in the workplace.

over five years of funding to address sexual harassment in the workplace. Of this amount, is dedicated to organizations so that they can increase their ability to provide legal advice and information to support complainants of sexual harassment in the workplace. Another is dedicated to organizations to enable them to provide public legal education and information to workers. Through these initiatives, the Government of is helping organizations assist complainants and take a stand against sexual harassment in the workplace. In 2018, Statistics Canada released a study on all forms of harassment in Canadian workplaces. Statistics Canada found 19% of women and 13% of men reported that they had experienced harassment in their workplace. Women were more likely to report sexual harassment in their workplaces.

released a study on all forms of harassment in Canadian workplaces. Statistics found 19% of women and 13% of men reported that they had experienced harassment in their workplace. Women were more likely to report sexual harassment in their workplaces. In 2016, 48% of workers in Canada were women (Statistics Canada, 2017), and in a survey conducted by Employment and Social Development Canada in 2017, 94% of respondents who reported experiencing sexual harassment in the workplace were women.

Associated Links

Stay Connected

Follow the Department of Justice Canada on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn.

on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn. Follow Minister Lametti on Twitter: @MinJusticeEn.

Subscribe to receive our news releases and more via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit https://www.justice.gc.ca/eng/news-nouv/rss.html

SOURCE Department of Justice Canada

For further information: media may contact: Rachel Rappaport, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Justice, 613-992-6568, Rachel.rappaport@justice.gc.ca; Media Relations, Department of Justice Canada, 613-957-4207, media@justice.gc.ca

Related Links

http://www.justice.gc.ca

