Government of Canada supports a just and fair coal energy transition for Saskatchewan

New funding supports workers and communities in Saskatchewan

SASKATOON, Sept. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Transitioning to a clean energy economy benefits our health, our communities and our future prosperity. This is why the Government of Canada is committed to ensuring the transition is fair for workers and communities.

Today, the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada, announced funding of $578,500 through the Canada Coal Transition Initiative (CCTI) for two communities in Saskatchewan.

Today's investments include:

The Town of Coronach will receive up to $60,000 to undertake a feasibility analysis and business plan for the development of a Coal Interpretive Centre.

will receive up to to undertake a feasibility analysis and business plan for the development of a Coal Interpretive Centre. The City of Estevan will receive up to $518,500 for the Launch Box Business Incubator, to increase the number of new businesses in the community.

These projects will support tourism, business development, and re-employment initiatives in Saskatchewan. Final funding is subject to negotiation of contribution agreements.

The challenge of climate change requires Canada to transition the economy and the energy system to one that is more sustainable. Through Budget 2018, the Government of Canada committed $35 million over five years to support communities affected by the phase out of coal-fired electricity.

Quotes



"Canadians understand the importance of rising to the challenge of climate change. Today's investments are empowering workers and communities to prepare for, find, and act on new opportunities as Canada makes a gradual transition away from the use of coal-fired power."

- The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada

"Our government recognizes the importance of a just and fair transition to support workers and communities in Saskatchewan. These projects help build community resilience by supporting tourism, business development, and re-employment initiatives. We are helping to create new economic growth opportunities and well-paying jobs."

- The Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, and Member of Parliament for Regina – Wascana

