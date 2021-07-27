WINNIPEG, MB, July 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Helping airports mitigate the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is part of the Government of Canada's strategy to ensure that Canada's air transportation system provides Canadians with choice, connectivity and affordable air travel. Canada's world-leading network of airports has been put under substantial financial strain as a result of the dramatic decline in passenger travel. Investments in airport infrastructure are crucial to maintain safety, security, and connectivity for travellers, airport workers and surrounding communities.

Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, the Minister of Northern Affairs, the Honourable Daniel Vandal, and the Member of Parliament for Winnipeg, Terry Duguid, announced close to $12.7 million to help the Winnipeg Richardson International Airport recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and to support continued air services and important transportation infrastructure projects at the airport.

The Government of Canada is providing the Winnipeg Richardson International Airport with almost $7 million from Transport Canada's Airport Critical Infrastructure Program for critical infrastructure improvements including the rehabilitation of the taxiway, other airfield paved surfaces and access roads. These projects will help ensure continued safety for passengers, air crews and airport employees.

In addition to the funding for the critical infrastructure projects, the Government of Canada is also providing the Winnipeg Richardson International Airport with close to $5.7 million from Transport Canada's Airport Relief Fund to help it maintain continued airport operations and essential air services for residents and workers in Winnipeg and surrounding communities.

Quotes

"Canada's airports are major contributors to our economy, and play a crucial role in sustaining the social and economic well-being of our communities. This financial support will ensure that, as Canada works towards recovery and travel restart post pandemic, the Winnipeg Richardson International Airport will be able to provide regional accessibility, and safe, reliable and efficient air services for residents and workers in Winnipeg and its surrounding communities."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

"The pandemic has highlighted the important role Canada's airports play in our country's economy, and in sustaining the social and economic well-being of our communities. As Manitoba's primary airport, this investment in the Winnipeg Richardson International Airport will ensure communities in Manitoba continue to have access to essential goods and health services, and ensure that Manitobans remain connected with loved ones."

The Honourable Daniel Vandal

Minister of Northern Affairs

"Airports throughout Manitoba are important to residents and businesses alike, many of whom depend on their local airports for personal and business travel, but also for access to routine and emergency medical care in larger centres. Never is this more important as our country begins to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and reopens our economies."

Terry Duguid

Member of Parliament for Winnipeg and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Western Economic Diversification Canada) and to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change (Canada Water Agency)

"Today's announcement is good news for this region. Our collective social and economic recovery depends on connectivity and this commitment from the federal government accelerates our recovery by investing in the critical infrastructure needed at Winnipeg Richardson International Airport."

Barry Rempel

President and CEO

Winnipeg Airports Authority

Quick Facts

The Airport Critical Infrastructure Program, launched in May 2021 , will distribute $489.6 million in funding over five years to airports for eligible infrastructure projects related to safety, security or connectivity to mass transit systems.

, will distribute in funding over five years to airports for eligible infrastructure projects related to safety, security or connectivity to mass transit systems. The federal contribution will be up to 50% of total eligible expenditures of the projects, up to a maximum contribution of $6.95 million . The Airport will provide the remaining funding for the projects.

. The Airport will provide the remaining funding for the projects. The Airport Relief Fund, launched in May 2021 , will provide $64.8 million in funding in 2021-2022 for targeted airports whose 2019 revenues were less than $250 million .

, will provide in funding in 2021-2022 for targeted airports whose 2019 revenues were less than . The amount of funding to each targeted eligible Airport Relief Fund recipient was calculated using a tiered formula-based approach, based on 2019 revenues.

Funding provided from the Airport Relief Fund must be used to cover activities that are directly related to the airport's operations to ensure that the airport remains open to travellers and surrounding communities.

First introduced in the 2020 Fall Economic Statement, the Airport Critical Infrastructure Program and the Airport Relief Fund are part of a federal stimulus recovery plan designed to build a stronger, more inclusive and more resilient economy post-COVID-19.

