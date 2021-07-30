VANCOUVER, BC, July 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Helping airports mitigate the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is part of the Government of Canada's strategy to ensure that Canada's air transportation system provides Canadians with choice, connectivity and affordable air travel. Canada's world-leading network of airports has been put under substantial financial strain as a result of the dramatic decline in passenger travel. Investments in airport infrastructure are crucial to maintain safety, security, and connectivity for travellers, airport workers and surrounding communities.

Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, announced new funding to help the Vancouver International Airport recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and to support important transportation infrastructure projects at the airport.

The Government of Canada is providing the Vancouver International Airport up to $38.4 million from Transport Canada's Airport Critical Infrastructure Program for critical infrastructure projects including:

improvements to the dyke and drainage system surrounding the airport to help protect the airport from rising sea waters and storms; and

the extension of the Runway End Safety Area (RESA) to provide extra space for an aircraft to stop safely in an emergency or in the event an aircraft leaves the end of the runway.

Quotes

"Canada's airports are major contributors to our economy, and play a crucial role in sustaining the social and economic well-being of our communities. This financial support will ensure that, as Canada works towards recovery and travel restart post pandemic, the Vancouver International Airport will be able to provide regional accessibility, and safe, reliable and efficient air services for residents and workers in Vancouver and its surrounding communities."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

"As Canada moves forward with a safe, measured and risk-based approach to reopen travel and tourism, Vancouver International Airport (YVR) plays an essential role as a gateway for B.C. and beyond. This important federal funding will enable us to deliver critical safety and climate-related infrastructure projects, ensuring we are well positioned to continue serving our community and the economy that supports it as our region collectively builds back stronger for the benefit of all British Columbians."

Tamara Vrooman

President and CEO

Vancouver Airport Authority

Quick Facts

The Airport Critical Infrastructure Program, launched in May 2021 , will distribute $489.6 million in funding over five years to airports for eligible infrastructure projects related to safety, security or connectivity to mass transit systems.

, will distribute in funding over five years to airports for eligible infrastructure projects related to safety, security or connectivity to mass transit systems. The federal contribution for projects at the Vancouver International Airport will be up to 50% of total eligible expenditures of the projects, up to a maximum contribution of $38.4 million . The Airport will provide the remaining funding for the projects.

International Airport will be up to 50% of total eligible expenditures of the projects, up to a maximum contribution of . The Airport will provide the remaining funding for the projects. First introduced in the 2020 Fall Economic Statement, the Airport Critical Infrastructure Program is part of a federal stimulus recovery plan designed to build a stronger, more inclusive and more resilient economy post-COVID-19.

Related Product

Associated Link

