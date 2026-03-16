Federal investment through PrairiesCan will fund community-based experiences to bring excitement beyond the arena and attract economic investment to Alberta as the province hosts the 2028 World Cup of Hockey

EDMONTON, AB, March 16, 2026 /CNW/ - Hockey is more than one of Canada's national sports – it is part of our national identity, uniting communities across the country through shared passion, resilience and teamwork. The Government of Canada is thrilled to play a part in making the NHL and NHLPA World Cup of Hockey 2028 an outstanding event that will showcase Alberta on the global stage, bring Canadians together, and promote economic growth in Alberta communities.

Government of Canada supporting community experiences around the NHL and NHLPA World Cup of Hockey 2028 (CNW Group/Prairies Economic Development Canada)

Today, the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan) joined partners to celebrate and announce the successful bid to bring the World Cup of Hockey 2028 to Edmonton and Calgary. Prague, Czechia will be the European host city for the tournament. As part of this announcement, Minister Olszewski also announced that, through PrairiesCan, the Government of Canada is investing up to $8 million for activities and programming that will be delivered to support community events and programming in conjunction with the World Cup of Hockey such as fan experiences and tourism campaigns.

From backyard rinks to world-class arenas, hockey has long connected diverse generations and backgrounds, strengthening community ties and inspiring the next generation of leaders and innovators. Few things unite Canadians quite like Hockey.

The World Cup of Hockey 2028 will bring athletes, fans, broadcasters and visitors from around the world to Alberta. This investment will help bring the excitement of the tournament beyond the arena, supporting festivals, community events, tourism initiatives and cultural programming that will allow fans across Alberta to celebrate the game together. It is expected this tournament will create strong economic activity across Alberta, creating opportunities for local businesses, supporting jobs, and strengthening partnerships across the province.

The Government of Canada celebrates hockey's role in building strong economies and diverse communities. Federal investment in community focused initiatives delivered alongside the World Cup of Hockey will attract economic opportunities to Alberta and offer new and fun ways for communities to gather and rally beyond their team, creating a lasting impact well beyond the 2028 event.

Quotes

"Hockey is woven into the fabric of this country, and Alberta has helped shape that story by producing some of the best players and most dedicated fans in the world. Hosting the 2028 World Cup of Hockey here in our province is a chance to celebrate that proud tradition on a global stage. It will bring lasting economic benefits to the community, create new opportunities for local businesses, and showcase the very best of our province to visitors and viewers around the globe. Alberta has so much to offer, and I'm proud that this event will help share more of it with Canada and the world."

–The Honourable Eleanor Olszewksi, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan)

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SOURCE Prairies Economic Development Canada

Contacts: Soraya Lemur, Press Secretary, Office of the Hon. Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected], 343-574-6781