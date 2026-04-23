BRUSSELS, Belgium, April 23, 2026 /CNW/ - After attending the Seafood Expo Global in Barcelona, Spain, the Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries, continued to promote Canadian industry and advance conservation goals in Brussels, Belgium.

Minister Thompson met with the European Union (EU) Commissioner for Fisheries and Oceans, Costas Kadis, to discuss trade and shared conservation priorities, including how to strengthen collaboration to fight illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, which poses a significant threat to fish populations in both jurisdictions. They also discussed Canada and the EU's marine conservation objectives, to protect the marine environment while supporting the economic prosperity of coastal communities that depend on it.

Minister Thompson also met with EU Commissioner for Environment, Water Resilience and a Competitive Circular Economy, Jessika Roswall, to discuss trade opportunities for Canadian seafood and Canada-EU collaboration on the protection of marine biodiversity.

Minister Thompson highlighted Canada's science-based fisheries management, ethical standards, and sustainable harvesting methods as well as Canada's New Nature Strategy. Canada will continue to work with EU partners to improve the efficiency of Canadian seafood market access, and remain in close dialogue on a number of shared priorities.

Minister Thompson raised the cultural, social, and economic importance of the seal harvest to Indigenous and coastal communities, and noted that the EU's fitness check of its seal product regulations underway, to which the Government of Canada and partners have made submissions. The Minister also highlighted the opportunity to clarify and streamline the existing EU rules so they can be more effectively implemented.

Minister Thompson's meetings helped lay the groundwork for continued collaboration and dialogue to support resilient oceans and the communities that depend on them.

Quotes

"Canada and the European Union share a genuine commitment to healthy oceans and the communities that depend on them. In Brussels, we had substantive conversations about illegal fishing, protecting the marine environment, and making sure policies around seal products reflect the realities of Indigenous and coastal Canadians. I look forward to building on our strong relationship with the European Union."

The Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries

Quick Facts

Canada exported $8.5 billion worth of fish and seafood in 2025, of which $544 million went to the European Union. Lobster accounted for 52% of this value.

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SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) Canada

Contacts: Ira Khedkar, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, [email protected]; Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 613-990-7537, [email protected]