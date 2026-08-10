Government of Canada strengthens Canada's steel industry through stronger interprovincial trade

HAMILTON, ON, Aug. 10, 2026 /CNW/ -- Canadian steel is helping build the future of this country. When Canadian steel succeeds, Canada succeeds, and that's why bold new action is being taken to strengthen the movement of Canadian steel within domestic markets.

As Canada works to build a stronger, more self-reliant economy, creating new opportunities for Canadian steel producers to reach customers across the country is more important than ever. Reducing transportation costs can help Canadian businesses succeed, reach new domestic markets and get more Canadian steel to the projects that need it.

Today, the Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, announced the launch of a $100 million rebate program for the interprovincial transportation of eligible steel products by rail and marine.

The Commodities Sectoral Support Program, which launches on August 10, 2026, will rebate 50 per cent of eligible rail or marine transportation costs for Canadian steel moving between provinces and territories for up to one year, or until funds are exhausted. Additionally, the Government of Canada is advancing support for the forest sector, informed by ongoing engagement with industry.

This is part of the Government of Canada's broader work to strengthen interprovincial trade, reinforce Canadian supply chains and build a more resilient economy. By making it easier and more cost-effective to move Canadian products within Canada, the government is helping Canadian businesses compete, grow and create opportunities here at home.

Shippers can access the rebate portal at: https://tc.canada.ca/en/programs/commodities-sectoral-support-program.

Quotes

"Global trade is changing quickly, and Canada must adapt. Canadians are looking for more opportunities to buy Canadian products, including Canadian steel. Through this rebate, we're helping businesses strengthen their presence in the domestic market."

The Honourable Steven MacKinnon

Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

Quick facts

Shippers can apply for rebates as of August 10, 2026. The program will run until summer 2027, or until all available funding is claimed.

Any entity that incurs the freight rate cost to transport eligible goods is considered a "shipper" under the program.

A list of all eligible products that qualify for the 50 per cent rebate on shipping can be found on the rebate portal.

Only eligible Canadian steel or steel products moving with a Canadian origin and destination can receive the rebate. For rail shipments, this will apply to interprovincial carload movements. For marine shipping, this applies to non-containerized cargo.

Associated links

Visit Transport Canada's website.

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SOURCE Transport Canada

Contacts: Marie-Justine Torres, Press Secretary and Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, Ottawa, 613-327-5918, [email protected]; Media relations, Transport Canada, Ottawa, 613-993-0055, [email protected]